West Ham 1-0 Lyon LIVE! Bowen goal - Europa League match stream, latest score updates today

Matt Verri,Dan Kilpatrick and Jack Rosser
·15 min read
West Ham vs Lyon LIVE!
  • West Ham United
    West Ham United
West Ham vs Lyon LIVE!

For the first time since the 1980-81 season, West Ham are in European quarter-final action as they host Lyon tonight at the London Stadium.

It’s the first leg of the Europa League last-eight tie, which David Moyes’ side booked with an impressive showing against tournament specialists Sevilla in the previous round.

With a Premier League top-four spot looking somewhat out of reach for West Ham, winning the Europa League could prove to be their best hope of securing Champions League football next season.

While the Hammers have been impressive in the tournament so far this season, so too have Lyon. They cruised through their group before knocking out Porto to reach the last eight and they will be looking to take a positive result back to France.

The winners of the tie will face Barcelona in the semi-finals - the reward is an incredibly exciting one.

With kick-off at 8pm BST, follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below...

West Ham vs Lyon latest news

  • GOAL! Bowen puts the ten men ahead

  • RED CARD! Cresswell sent off just before half-time

  • How to watch: BT Sport

  • West Ham team news: Fredericks keeps place

  • Lyon team news: Dembele and Ndombele start

West Ham United FC 1 - 0 Olympique Lyonnais

Dan Kilpatrick at the London Stadium

21:22 , Matt Verri

What a response from West Ham to losing Cresswell. That goal should really open up this game. Lyon will presumably have a go with an extra man, which may suit West Ham to counter-attack through Antonio.

21:21 , Matt Verri

55 mins: Paqueta briefly looks to be in behind, but Lyon don’t make the most if it.

London Stadium bouncing now.... their side have something to hold onto.

GOAL! West Ham 1-0 Lyon | Jarrod Bowen 52'

21:19 , Matt Verri

INCREDIBLE! WEST HAM LEAD!

The Hammers want a penalty after Antonio goes down, but don’t get the decision.

Seconds later, the ball bobbles through into the path of Bowen, his shot then takes a deflection too and it bounces over the goalkeeper and into the net!

21:16 , Matt Verri

50 mins: Gusto swings a cross into the box, Dawson up well to beat Dembele in the air and head the ball away.

Lyon quickly back on the ball though. Gusto has another chance, this time pulls it back to Paqueta. Shot blocked.

21:14 , Matt Verri

48 mins: Going to be a tough half for the referee - home fans screaming for every decision.

Hammers sitting deep as you’d expect. Will be really difficult for them to break now, with one less attacker on the pitch.

Back underway!

21:12 , Matt Verri

Benrahma off, Johnson on at at the break for West Ham.

21:06 , Matt Verri

David Moyes was shown a yellow card for his complaints at the end of the half.

Didn’t look like he particularly cared. Going to be a lot of anger in that West Ham dressing room - up to Moyes to get them back and focused on the task at hand.

Hammers down to 10...

20:59 , Matt Verri

HT: West Ham 0-0 Lyon

20:56 , Matt Verri

Goalless at the break, with Moyes waiting on the touchline for the officials.

Hammers had some bright moments on the break, while Lyon dominated the ball. Looked to be going into the break with a relatively uneventful half behind them... until the red card.

Massive decision, feels a harsh one too. Cresswell off though and West Ham really up against it now.

(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)

Jack Rosser at the London Stadium

20:54 , Matt Verri

That has turned the game on it’s head. Moyes was already upset with the officials but it has gone through the roof now. West Ham had created the better chances but that is a huge loss for both legs.

20:54 , Matt Verri

Emerson’s free-kick flicks off the top of the wall and loops over for a corner. West Ham desperate to get to half-time.

Falls for Dembele, he goes for goal and it’s blocked. Referee then blows for a foul and that should be the break.

20:52 , Matt Verri

The slightest of touches on the shoulder of Dembele and he went tumbling to the ground. Replays show the striker giving his teammates a wink straight after.

Foul... questionable. Goalscoring opportunity... hugely questionable. The decision stands though.

RED CARD!

20:51 , Matt Verri

Cresswell has been shown a straight red for a challenge on Dembele! About five seconds before half-time.

Dembele had been played in, Cresswell had a slight pull of the shirt... red card. Was that a clear goalscoring opportunity?

20:49 , Matt Verri

45+1 mins: Two minutes added on at the end of the half.

Free-kick West Ham... ironic cheers go up around the stadium. Poor ball into the box though and Lyon can easily clear the danger.

Jack Rosser at the London Stadium

20:48 , Matt Verri

Moyes and the West Ham crowd are getting rather exasperated by the refereeing so far. The game has been very stop start so far.

20:46 , Matt Verri

43 mins: Corner headed away, Rice looks to set Benrahma away on the counter... pass is blocked.

Eventually it does go out to the Algeria, he’s fairly certain he’s won a corner for his side. Referee disagrees. Very much should have been a corner - Aouar kicked it out of play.

20:45 , Matt Verri

41 mins: Terrible header from Rice and Emerson can drive at the West Ham defence.

Nobody comes out to quickly close him down so he goes for goal... not a great effort but flicks off Zouma and behind for a corner.

20:42 , Matt Verri

38 mins: Another long period of Lyon possession, but West Ham are solid in their shape.

French side struggling to do much when they have the ball for this amount of time - comfortably knocking it around at the back but that’s it really.

20:38 , Matt Verri

35 mins: West Ham players, fans and even David Moyes very unimpressed. Boateng goes down after he doesn’t get a free-kick decision and eventually the referee stops play so he can receive treatment.

Hammers had no intention of kicking the ball out, wasn’t a head injury either.

20:36 , Matt Verri

32 mins: Well-worked corner from West Ham.

Played back to Rice on the edge of the box, running onto it with his left foot. Focuses on getting it on target which he does, but not a lot of pace on the shot. Easy save.

Jack Rosser at the London Stadium

20:34 , Matt Verri

Michail Antonio has enjoyed bringing his brand of football to the European stage this season and is already forming a good battle with the Lyon defenders.

The striker has turned them a couple of times but just needs more claret and blue shirts around him when he breaks through.

20:33 , Matt Verri

30 mins: Big chance for West Ham and they can’t make the most of it.

Ball is swept out to Benrahma and he has so much space to drive forward into. Cuts inside into the box, looks to slide it to Cresswell on the overlap who had made a great run. Left-back would have been in, but Gusto reads it.

20:32 , Matt Verri

28 mins: Free-kick won by Antonio, chance for the West Ham centre-backs to come up.

Bowen clips it to the back post, Zouma goes up to challenge with Gusto. Lyon full-back gets the decision as Zouma catches him with an elbow.

20:30 , Matt Verri

26 mins: Poor ball forward but Rice can’t control and Dembele can get Lyon back on the attack.

Patient build-up, until Ndombele finds himself in space and decides to go for goal 25 yards out. Decent strike, but always drifting wide of the post.

20:27 , Matt Verri

24 mins: Benrahma skips towards the byline, looks to stand up a cross to Antonio at the back post.

Over him and runs away for a throw-in... offside flag goes up anyway. Not much going for the cross at all!

20:25 , Matt Verri

21 mins: Not far off 70% possession for Lyon in the opening 20 minutes or so.

But there’s already been a couple of occasions where West Ham have quickly countered and caused them problems.

20:22 , Matt Verri

18 mins: Dembele holds the ball up well and West Ham are struggling to clear their lines. Cross comes in, Rice is there to intercept.

Cleared up the pitch and Antonio’s header finds Fornals. He plays it back to Antonio who goes for goal, deflected away.

20:19 , Matt Verri

16 mins: There is the best moment for the home side.

Dawson with a brilliant ball out to Benrahma and he’s in behind. Increasingly tight angle, he eventually gets the shot away and it’s saved comfortably enough.

20:18 , Matt Verri

15 mins: Is this going to be West Ham’s first promising moment of the match?

No. Soucek catches Faivre slightly high and Lyon get the free-kick. Would be fair to say Faivre very much made the most of it.

Dan Kilpatrick at the London Stadium

20:17 , Matt Verri

Lyon may be struggling in Ligue 1 but they’re an experience European side, and controlling the early running here.

Tottenham reject Tanguy Ndombele has seen plenty of the ball so far as Lyon probe for openings.

20:14 , Matt Verri

10 mins: Aouar tries his luck from long-range, doesn’t get hold of it at all and it’s easily blocked.

Paqueta is then played in behind, fires it across the face of goal and Dembele very nearly turns it in! So much pace on the cross, the striker couldn’t react quickly enough.

Real scare for West Ham.

20:12 , Matt Verri

8 mins: West Ham yet to offer anything from an attacking perspective, but you feel like they will have some dangerous moments.

Lyon seeing pretty much all of the ball - Antonio and Bowen ready to pounce.

Jack Rosser at the London Stadium

20:09 , Matt Verri

It’s another ferocious atmosphere in east London this evening. Lyon have been susceptible on the counter under Bosz this season and that will suit West Ham to a tee, especially with Bowen back in the side.

20:08 , Matt Verri

5 mins: West Ham press high but Lyon play through them and there is room for them to come forward.

Worked wide to Gusto, he looks to play the cross into the box but it’s over everyone and straight out of play.

20:06 , Matt Verri

3 mins: Plenty of early position for Lyon, who have settled nicely into the match.

Fredericks then dives into a challenge on Aouar, easy decision for the referee. Sent long towards Dembele but he can’t hold it up.

KICK-OFF!

20:03 , Matt Verri

We are underway at the London Stadium.

Nearly time!

20:00 , Matt Verri

19:57 , Matt Verri

Here we go then...

Light show, fans holding up claret and blue... paper bags? Whatever they are it looks good and there’s a brilliant atmosphere in the stadium.

Jack Rosser at the London Stadium

19:49 , Matt Verri

Warm-ups almost done...

19:42 , Matt Verri

Moyes: Crazy to think about Barcelona

19:36 , Matt Verri

David Moyes says it would be “crazy” to look past Lyon with a potential Europa League meeting with Barcelona looming.

West Ham or Lyon have been drawn to face either Barcelona or Bayer Leverkusen in the semi-final as they bid to reach the final in Seville.

Fans in east London have been chanting about a tie with Barcelona since the start of the season, but Moyes insists that those within the club are keeping cool heads.

“[We’re] not thinking beyond Lyon at the moment,” said Moyes.

“We take every competition seriously, treat them all with the same importance. This one obviously is more special, to be among teams we’ve not had for years is really important. Two years ago they were in a Champions League semi-final. We’d be crazy to think any further than this first game.

“We have not even talked a minute more than Lyon. How could we dare? We wouldn’t. It is too big a game, too big a club that we are playing.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Areola: We need to focus on ourselves

19:27 , Matt Verri

Alphonse Areola has namechecked a number of Lyon players to watch out for tonight as the Hammers look to secure a first-leg lead.

“They have a few players that will be big for them in the quarter-finals,” he said.

“They have Anthony Lopes as goalkeeper and he is a big part of their success. I would also mention Lucas Paqueta, the playmaker, as someone we need to contain.

“But I think we need to focus on looking after ourselves and not worry about the opposition. Of course, we are watching clips of how they play and how they will attack us, but it’s more important that we focus on what we have to do.”

19:19 , Matt Verri

About 40 minutes to go until kick-off at the London Stadium.

Already been a number of superb West Ham performances here this season - are we going to get another one tonight?

Lyon have arrived

19:08 , Matt Verri

18:59 , Matt Verri

Just the one change for West Ham then - Areola comes in to replace Fabianski in goal.

Fredericks keeps his place, with Johnson and Coufal both on the bench. Otherwise it’s as you’d expect, with Antonio, Benrahma, Fornals and Antonio all starting. Yarmolenko may well be required off the bench though, as he has been in recent weeks.

Lyon team

18:53 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Lopes, Gusto, Boateng, Lukeba, Emerson, Mendes, Ndombele, Faivre, Paqueta, Aouar, Dembele

Subs: Pollersbeck, Bonnevie, Da Silva, Denayer, Henrique, Dubois, Reine-Adelaide, Barcola, Kadewere, Tete, Ekambi.

West Ham team

18:48 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Areola; Fredericks, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio

Subs: Fabianski, Randolph, Alese, Diop, Coufal, Masuaku, Johnson, Kral, Noble, Vlasic, Yarmolenko, Perkins

Where it will be won and lost

18:43 , Matt Verri

West Ham are back in Europa League action against Lyon tonight.

There is a sense of real occasion once again at London Stadium as another sold-out crowd prepares to witness the Hammers’ first European quarter-final tie since 1981.

West Ham will be hoping for a repeat of last month’s heroics, when Andriy Yarmolenko’s extra-time effort secured an unforgettable 2-1 aggregate victory over six-time Europa League winners Sevilla in the last-16.

Here, Standard Sport’s Jack Rosser looks at three key talking points for David Moyes’ side in what is one of the biggest matches in the club’s history.

Click here for the analysis of tonight’s match

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Visitors out for a walk this afternoon...

18:30 , Matt Verri

London Stadium becoming a fortress

18:21 , Matt Verri

Aaron Cresswell has warned Lyon that they are stepping into West Ham‘s new fortress tonight.

A record-breaking home crowd pushed David Moyes’s side to a historic last-16, second-leg win over Sevilla last month and tickets for this evening’s encounter, a first European quarter-final for 41 years, sold out in days.

After all the tumult of the move from Upton Park to Stratford and the 3-0 defeat to Burnley which saw fans storm the pitch four years ago, the London Stadium now feels like a very different place.

Cresswell said: “The progression the club’s made over the last two years, it’s kind of our fortress now and teams have found it hard to play there.

“Certainly the atmosphere against Sevilla was special, and hopefully we can replicate that again.”

Hammers team-mate Michail Antonio added: “The Sevilla game just felt like they [the fans] were sucking the ball into their net.

“Sevilla are a very composed team, play great football. But you could see it. They couldn’t play, couldn’t deal with the pressure and the atmosphere. The fans were all over them and then we were because the fans were pushing us.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Stage is set

18:13 , Matt Verri

Prediction

18:06 , Matt Verri

The Hammers relish these sort of big games but it would be a surprise if they were able to end the tie after just 90 minutes.

A narrow home win looks on the cards, which would set up next week’s second leg in France perfectly.

West Ham to win, 1-0.

Lyon team news

17:58 , Matt Verri

The visitors are sweating over Cameroonian forward Karl Toko Ekambi, who sat out the weekend win due to illness.

Lyon beat Angers 3-2 in that match, though they are still down in ninth in Ligue 1 after a disappointing season domestically on the whole.

West Ham team news

17:50 , Matt Verri

Manuel Lanzini is suspended for the match having accrued three bookings earlier in the competition. In any case, his fitness is in doubt following a car crash last week.

Angelo Ogbonna (knee) misses out, though Ben Johnson (hamstring) could return with Vladimir Coufal also training. Cup goalkeeper Alphonse Areola should return in between the sticks.

West Ham predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Areola; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

How to watch West Ham vs Lyon

17:41 , Matt Verri

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be televised live on BT Sport 1 and Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will also be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport website or app.

Live blog: You can also follow all the action right here us!

Good evening!

17:32 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of West Ham vs Lyon in the Europa League.

It’s a huge night for the Hammers, who have home advantage in the quarter-final first leg, as they look to keep their European adventure going.

With Dan Kilpatrick and Jack Rosser at the London Stadium, we’ll have all the latest updates and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST.

