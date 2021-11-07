West Ham vs Liverpool: Prediction, team news, kick off time, TV, live stream, h2h results - preview today

Two of the Premier League’s form teams meet on Sunday as Liverpool travel to West Ham United.

While it would be cynical to point out the things David Moyes has done wrong during his second stint in East London, last year’s visit to Liverpool was somewhat of a disappointment. Unbeaten in four games prior to the game at Anfield, a largely defensive Moyes saw his side lose 2-1.

Of course, there is no shame in losing away at Liverpool but, with them in town on Sunday, a front-footed approach might speak to a side making genuine progress under his watch when it comes to battling against the elite.

Indeed, even a loss against a Liverpool side to have gone unbeaten in the Premier League thus far wouldn’t feel disastrous, depending on the kind of performance West Ham put in.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League meeting is scheduled for a 16.30pm GMT kick-off on Sunday November 7, 2021.

The London Stadium in Stratford, London will host it.

How to watch West Ham United vs Liverpool

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game through the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates with Standard Sport’s LIVE match blog. Jack Rosser will be in attendance.

Latest West Ham vs Liverpool team news

Moyes said his West Ham squad is being tested due to their packed schedule but insists that he has confidence in the depth available this season.

The Hammers are still fighting on three fronts, sitting fourth in the Premier League having also knocked both Manchester clubs out of the Carabao Cup and qualified from their group in the Europa League.

As it stands, Andriy Yarmolenko and Nikola Vlasic are doubts.

West Ham predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Coufal, Ogbonna, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio

For Liverpool, Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones are injured.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Jota

West Ham vs Liverpool prediction

Liverpool haven’t exactly proven to be watertight defensively this season and, away at West Ham, will surely encounter some difficulty given their varied attacking line.

Still, Jurgen Klopp’s attacking line is a fierce one and, even without Firmino, have the quality to hurt any team on the planet.

2-2 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

West Ham wins: 28

Draws: 37

Liverpool wins: 78

