West Ham vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture today

West Ham’s first goal beats Alisson Becker (PA)

Liverpool face West Ham United today as they try to continue the stunning away form which has underpinned their season so far, against a Hammers side flying themselves at home and abroad.

The Reds have scored a minimum of three goals in all five of their away fixtures so far this season, including five each in their most recent two victories, over Watford at Vicarage Road and Manchester United at Old Trafford. With 29 goals in 10 matches so far, Jürgen Klopp’s men are the top scorers in the division.

The Irons, meanwhile, have won four of their last five matches in the league and are going well in Europe too, leading their group by four points with two matches remaining. Both of their league defeats this season have come at home, though, against Brentford and Manchester United. Follow all the latest updates from the London Stadium below.

Read More

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a Jekyll and Hyde player for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp claims

West Ham have earned their position in Premier League table, David Moyes claims

West Ham vs Liverpool

West Ham: Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Jota.

3 min: Fornals corner goes straight through Alisson

West Ham 1-0 Liverpool

16:40 , Jamie Braidwood

8 mins: Salah gets his first touch as he stands up Cresswell on the right wing - Salah then back heels it to Henderson, who is clattered by Cresswell. He catches Henderson below the knee with his follow through - but VAR say there was no serious foul play. Klopp can’t understand it.

West Ham 1-0 Liverpool

16:39 , Jamie Braidwood

6 mins: That was West Ham’s first attack after Liverpool had made early strides down their left-hand side. West Ham score from a set-piece once again and the London Stadium is bouncing.

GOAL! West Ham 1-0 Liverpool (FORNALS 4’)

16:35 , Jamie Braidwood

West Ham take an early lead directly from a corner! It was won after Antonio was released down the left following a ball over the top, before Van Dijk got across to put it behind.

Story continues

But it’s a nightmare for Alisson. Fornals swings a ball on top of his head and it goes through his gloves while under pressure from Ogbonna.

Liverpool are claiming for a foul on the goalkeeper - but the goal is given!

West Ham 0-0 Liverpool

16:34 , Jamie Braidwood

2 mins: Mane has the returning Robertson making a run on the outside, but the left-back’s cut-back is behind the Liverpool attackers who were waiting in the box.

Robertson’s second delivery, this time from deep, is collected by Fabianski.

West Ham 0-0 Liverpool

16:33 , Jamie Braidwood

1 min: Van Dijk wins his first header of the day as Ogbonna goes long from kick-off. He will expect to face plenty more, given West Ham’s strength at set-pieces.

KICK-OFF! West Ham 0-0 Liverpool

16:31 , Jamie Braidwood

We’re underway at the London Stadium!

West Ham vs Liverpool: Players out ahead of kick-off

16:27 , Karl Matchett

The players have emerged onto the pitch and we’ll have a moment of silence ahead of the match for Remembrance Day.

It’s a big match here - West Ham can go above Liverpool if they win today, but if the Reds take the three points, they can go back to within a point of Chelsea at the top of the table.

In midweek West Ham drew on Thursday, while Liverpool won on Wednesday in the Champions League.

West Ham vs Liverpool: 10 mins to kick-off

16:19 , Karl Matchett

We’re fast closing in on the referee’s whistle to get matters underway at the London Stadium.

The Hammers come into this match having won five of the last six - the other a midweek draw in the Europa League - and David Moyes has just clocked up his 1000th match as a manager. The job he has done has been nothing short of exceptional, but given the massive hurdles they have had to overcome and a whole load of new ones which will fast appear in 2022, do they need to go all-in for success this season? Is it this year or nothing for the Hammers? Karl Matchett looks into the improvement and whether it can be long-lasting.

West Ham’s huge chance to end long trophy wait – but is it all or nothing this year?

Everton 0-0 Tottenham: Match report and analysis

16:16 , Karl Matchett

“Conte had won all three of his first league tests in charge of Juventus, Chelsea and Inter by an aggregate score of 10-2, but Spurs couldn’t even muster a shot on target.

“The showdown pitted the tactical wits of a manager already adored before having the chance to get his feet warm, against one that wasn’t wanted by a sea of supporters and was under increasing pressure after three straight defeats, especially as ’tis the season to be sacked.”

Melissa Reddy was in place to watch Everton 0-0 Spurs.

Antonio Conte shown size of the Tottenham task by underwhelming draw at Everton

Everton vs Tottenham: Five things we learned

16:14 , Karl Matchett

An eye-opening first game in the Premier League for Spurs’ new boss, as they go a second straight league match without a shot on target in the game.

Five things we learned as Conte’s first league game ends in Spurs draw at Everton

West Ham vs Liverpool team news

16:05 , Karl Matchett

The Reds show just one change to midweek, with Kostas Tsimikas replaced at left-back by Andy Robertson. That means Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain keeps his place in midfield and Joel Matip is selected in defence ahead of Ibrahima Konate. Captain Henderson makes his 300th league appearance for Liverpool.

LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Jota, Mane

⭐ 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 ⭐



This is your Reds line-up to face @WestHam today 👊 #WHULIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 7, 2021

West Ham vs Liverpool team news

16:03 , Karl Matchett

No surprises for West Ham as they stick with the 4-2-3-1 which has served them well this season, with a full-strength team on show.

Ben Johnson gets the nod at right-back, while Antonio is fit to start up front.

WHU XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio

Full time - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

15:55 , Karl Matchett

All over despite a tempestuous finish. Yellow card for Skipp for stopping a counter-attack, Richarlison goes down again to no avail, a late corner for Spurs comes to nothing and the same set-piece situation for Everton at the other end is also wasted.

A clean sheet is a positive at this stage for both teams, but another game without a win is also a concern for both.

Everton 0-0 Spurs

Red card! 90’ +1 - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

15:51 , Karl Matchett

Yes - Holgate is shown the straight red instead. The clearance was fine but his leg then extended and studded the Spurs man very high up, no question it was dangerous play really.

Gbamin is on for the closing minutes for the home side. Spurs look to sneak the three points late on with Lo Celso delivering the free-kick...which is well-cleared by Gbamin, who heads over his own goal.

90’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

15:49 , Karl Matchett

Four minutes added on.

Yellow card for Mason Holgate for a clearance which he followed through straight into the upper leg of Hojbjerg...think he might be in trouble here, the Everton man.

88’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

15:47 , Karl Matchett

Woodwork! Lo Celso almost wins the match in the final two minutes. A tackle in midfield sees Spurs surge forward, it’s played to Lo Celso who cuts in on his left foot and bends one past Pickford from distance - but it crashes back out off the post and the home team survive.

84’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

15:44 , Karl Matchett

Son is booed off by the home fans - a reminder of the incident which saw Andre Gomes injured a couple of seasons back.

Is that a suggestion that Conte is going to settle for a point in this game? Spurs have hardly challenged for all three so far, that’s for sure. Ndombele will see them able to carry the ball upfield somewhat better perhaps, but Spurs just cannot make it stick in the final third at all.

TOT sub: Ndombele on for Son

80’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

15:41 , Karl Matchett

Son delivers a deep cross but it’s straight into Pickford’s hands. Everton immediately head up the pitch again and some good hold-up play from Richarlison ends in Coleman producing a delivery from deep too...but it’s aimless and easily headed away. Into the final 10 minutes and the home team seem to have lost some spark, some of their ideas in how to build up - and another low ball from Digne is tapped wide by Gray from inside the box.

EVE sub: Holgate for Allan

76’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

15:36 , Karl Matchett

Richarlison is almost in on goal after a lofted pass over the defence, with Doherty five yards deeper than the rest of the defence and playing the forward onside - but a missed first touch lets the Everton man down and the chance is gone.

Spurs are largely reduced to counter-attacking from about 60 yards from goal right now, for most of the second half indeed.

Precisely no shots on target today from Conte’s new side.

72’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

15:30 , Karl Matchett

Son races clear and drags a shot across goal, but the offside flag goes up thereafter. Only about five yards off.

Double change from Antonio Conte as he looks to alter Spurs’ build-up play - might be more of a 3-5-2 now rather than the trio in the front line. We’ll see where Lo Celso ends up, but the momentum of the game is with the home team right now.

TOT sub: Reguilon and Lucas Moura off, Doherty and Lo Celso on.

68’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

15:27 , Karl Matchett

Chris Kavanagh is not a popular man inside Goodison Park right now. Allan is raging, the fans are booing, but the ball is back in play and Spurs pick themselves up again.

Everton’s players are responding to the crowd and trying to play with more intensity - it’s extremely loud right now inside the ground! They just need a big chance to fall the way of their front men and the roof might well come off. Richarlison appeals for a handball - never in a million years - Davies fires in a shot which is deflected wide. Then the Brazilian forward is down in the area again and about 10 players are all crowded around pushing each other.

End result: nothing much, just a corner and a booking for Richarlison and Romero for their aggressive stance. The latter possibly fortunate it’s only that colour.

64’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

15:23 , Karl Matchett

The ref goes to look at the pitchside monitor and decides that Lloris has made a touch on the ball after all - NO penalty for Everton!

Penalty! 62’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

15:21 , Karl Matchett

Penalty to Everton! Gordon goes down outside the box, the ref says play on, Richarlison beats Lloris to the ball and goes down and the ref immediately whistles and points to the spot!

59’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

15:18 , Karl Matchett

Emerson a lilttle lucky to get a foul given his way after he loses the ball in midfield. Delph’s return to the starting line-up comes to an end after an hour - this was his first Premier League start in 11 months, remember. It’s over a year since his last full 90 in this competition. Gordon goes down under a challenge from Ben Davies but the referee says it’s fine. At the other end Emerson Royal crosses into the area but again Keane is there to clear. We’re just about to the hour mark and the match feels a little more on the edge now, a little more attacking intent from both sides.

EVE sub: Tom Davies on for Delph

54’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

15:16 , Karl Matchett

Better play from Spurs to sustain a little more pressure on the Everton goal but the home side stand firm. A corner is well-defended and Townsend looks to counter-attack, but Ben Davies is well-placed to come across and make a tackle.

Townsend then just misses a header as he looks to get on the end of a cross and Lloris makes the save.

50’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

15:09 , Karl Matchett

Moura gets past Keane into the box and goes to ground, but the ref waves away his penalty claims. No team-mates particularly clamoured for it either.

Gray at the other end finds space for a cross and delivers a ball to Gordon at the far post - but his volley is a little wild and a lot off-target. Faster play in the final third from Everton though and a first time really getting Gray involved since the early stages of the match.

46’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

15:04 , Karl Matchett

Second half underway! Everton get us started, no changes at the break.

Let’s hope there’s a change in attacking play though, as that was largely poor in those terms in the first 45 minutes.

HALF TIME: Everton 0-0 Tottenham

14:48 , Karl Matchett

Big chance at the end of the half as Kane’s cross is met by Reguilon, but on the stretch he smashes over the bar.

Not a whole lot to pick out of that first 45 minutes. Attritional, sloppy on the ball at times and a couple of decent defensive moments, most notably from Keane and Romero.

44’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

14:46 , Karl Matchett

Final minute of the half. Arguably this has been an improvement for both teams considering recent results, but neither appear so far too capable, or concerned, with going for the victory. Better expected from both after the break, considering the attacking talent on show in the game - or it would be if they had the ball and the numbers in the final third, anyway.

40’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

14:44 , Karl Matchett

Richarlison down with an injury after he appears to get his knee caught up in a tackle, but he’s walking off after treatment and should be fine to continue. Rafa Benitez and Antonio Conte have a bit of a half-time puzzle to solve in terms of how to get into better attacking positions after the break.

34’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

14:37 , Karl Matchett

Anthony Gordon finds Townsend on the right side and his cut-back just evades Richarlison. Allan picks the ball up on the edge of the box but instead of shooting he tries to feed a team-mate back in the area...and enough Spurs defenders are there to clear.

A quick ball forward finds Kane who hopes to lead a counter, but Digne absolutely clatters him with a fine slide-tackle.

More open and faster play from one end to the other, but both teams lacking a quality combination in the final third so far.

30’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

14:36 , Karl Matchett

Bit of a stalemate in the middle of the park over the last few minutes, with Everton trying to get the ball out to their wingers quickly, but Spurs doubling up with full-backs and wide centre-backs. On the flip side, not a lot of countering opportunities for the visitors, with those wing-backs often so deep to start with.

26’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

14:29 , Karl Matchett

A big collision sees Digne and Emerson crash into each other after a race to the ball - the French full-back wins the ball but comes off worse. Moments later Delph is rash in a slide tackle on Lucas and gets himself a yellow card - one for each team now after Reguilon’s earlier on.

Just over midway through the first half and neither goalkeeper has been called into meaningful action. Spurs’ most frequently seen passing combination so far seems to be centre-backs to wing-backs and back again - they need a little more movement from the quartet between centre-backs and Kane.

22’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

14:24 , Karl Matchett

Lucas Moura gets fed up with nobody passing to him and decides to take on three Everton defenders himself. A good run - but one eventually stopped by Michael Keane. Harry Kane then twice looks to line up a shot but the same defender makes a pair of blocks. A deep cross from the left is then met in the air by Royal, but the Brazilian heads over.

18’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

14:18 , Karl Matchett

Romero pings a diagonal or two the way or Reguilon but Coleman deals well. No build-up or pressure through the front three right now for Tottenham, who are very deep with the back five. As a result they have no way to get out when they win back possession, and Everton keep coming back at them. Digne fires a decent first-time cross into the area and along the six-yard box but there’s nobody there to meet it.

14’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

14:16 , Karl Matchett

Sergio Reguilon is the first man into the book for a fairly cycnical block-push on Townsend, who had escaped behind him on the counter-attack. No real complaints from the Spaniard and he’ll have to mind his step.

Everton twice have chances to play in behind Spurs’ back line but the pass doesn’t come through. The home team are on top so far, without any real chances being created.

9’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

14:11 , Karl Matchett

Delph floats an angled pass to Keane at the far post after a free-kick and the centre-back reaches the ball - but he can’t direct the ball back across goal to the onrushing Richarlison. Good idea, not quite executed.

By contrast, Tottenham haven’t quite been able to construct much through the midfield as yet. Son has a complaint about a late foot in on him from Godfrey but the ref isn’t overly sympathetic.

4’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

14:07 , Karl Matchett

Plenty of sloppy passes early on from both clubs. No real control from either Everton or Spurs just yet - lots of animation on the touchline as you’d expect.

Son seems to have early freedom to roam infield for Tottenham - but so too Godfrey, stepping out from the back twice for the home side in the opening stages to intercept passes. The second leads him to strike at goal from range, though it’s easy for Lloris to gather.

1’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

14:02 , Karl Matchett

Kick-off!

We are underway at Goodison Park and the crowd is noisy as the game gets underway.

Everton vs Tottenham: Players on the pitch

14:01 , Karl Matchett

The stadium stands in silence ahead of Remembrance Day. Then there’s also a round of applause for Walter Smith, former Everton manager who passed away recently.

The players are now ready for kick-off.

Everton vs Tottenham: Five minutes to kick-off!

13:55 , Karl Matchett

The pressure might be building inside those dressing rooms now - both teams need the points heading into the international break and neither of them want to be looking at a league table where they sit in anonymity halfway down it for two weeks. Of course Conte will get his first longer stint on the training ground with some players in that period, but many will depart on international duty - he’ll want an immediate showing from them today.

As he has shown at Chelsea and Inter most recently, he won’t care what a player’s reputation is before he arrives, or even what their best position and role was - he’ll find the ones who do the job he wants to see, and play them relentlessly if need be. That midfield in particular looks to have a position or two up for grabs if anybody shines on and off the pitch.

The same could be said for Everton in the absence of Doucoure!

Everton vs Tottenham; Incentive for victory

13:50 , Karl Matchett

Still, despite a managerial change and criticism over both key players and the senior hierarchy at the club, it’s not all doom and gloom for Spurs.

A victory today will put them back above Manchester United for example, who thrashed them so comprehensively only a week ago. Three points would send Spurs fifth, or sixth if Arsenal pick up a point or better in their match against Watford. It’s not where Spurs want to be long term, but it surely suggests Conte can steer them back into a proper European competition over the next six months.

January transfers are an intriguing possibility, but there’s a lot of football to be played before that and a lot of points to be won or lost. He’ll demand it’s much more about the former, and closing the gap to West Ham in fourth.

Everton vs Tottenham live updates: Where are the goals coming from?

13:45 , Karl Matchett

No secret that Kane has been misfiring in the league this term - just one to his name in nine appearances. In fact, Son Heung-min is the only Tottenham player to score more than once in the Premier League this season! Five for Everton have surpassed that solitary strike mark, with three players on three - but two of their top four scorers are unavailable today.

EVE: Townsend, Gray, Calvert-Lewin (all 3); Doucoure, Richarlison (both 2); Iwobi, Keane, Davies (all 1)

TOT: Son (4); Dele, Kane, Hojbjerg, Ndombele (all 1)

Everton vs Tottenham latest odds

13:38 , Karl Matchett

Spurs have been much the dominant side in this encounter during the Premier League era - they’ve won 27 meetings to Everton’s 9, with a further 22 draws between the teams. Last season this game finished 2-2 after a late Harry Kane equaliser, while earlier in the campaign the Merseyside club won 1-0 at Spurs, with Calvert-Lewin netting.

Everton 5/2

Draw 44/19

Spurs 25/19

13:32 , Karl Matchett

For his opposite number, Everton must match the minimum standards that Conte and Spurs set at Goodison Park. It’s not an ideal time to face the north London side, Rafa says, but it doesn’t matter: the Toffees must aspire to be just as aggressive and determined every week, regardless of opponent.

“We know that we will play against a very good team so cannot forget about that,” Benitez said. “Conte is a manager with experience and they have some good players so it will be difficult.

“Yes, maybe it is not the best moment because with a new manager they will have an extra motivation, but that is the difficulty of this competition. You have to compete against everyone, any time and we have to be ready.

“We saw against a lot of teams that we are capable to react and even in the last game that we lost (at Wolves on Monday), in the second half the team saw the commitment you are expecting, the reaction you are expecting so we can do it against Tottenham on Sunday.”

Conte makes his expectations clear at Spurs

13:26 , Karl Matchett

Tottenham players cannot claim to be surprised at what they will be expected to do: Conte’s teams are always the same in terms of application and demands on them, on and off the pitch.

“For sure, for sure this aspect we have to work, to improve. It’s not easy. It’s not easy because you have to work every day and you have to breathe winning mentality every day and you don’t invent this, the winning mentality. It’s impossible to invent.

“It’s impossible to pay (for). Because it doesn’t cost. No money for winning mentality. But I think you have to take the right people, to bring this into the club. The winning mentality, you must breath every day. You have to start every day with this type of mentality.

“You have to start to think about football for many hours of your life to improve results, to win. To start to think that ‘OK, I want to win but I know that it means sacrifice, it means to suffer’.

“It means to work very hard. And if you start to think in this way, it means that you want to become a winner. Otherwise you continue to stay at your medium level.”

Antonio Conte knows he has to instil a winning mentality at Tottenham

Everton vs Tottenham: Antonio Conte’s big rebuild

13:20 , Karl Matchett

Rafa Benitez and Antonio Conte are in a similar situation. They are top-class coaches in charge of – at least for now – second-rate clubs. Their teams meet today at Goodison Park with Everton and Tottenham Hotspur desperate to break morale-sapping losing streaks in the league.

Conte’s arrival has lifted the spirits for Spurs, whose humiliating 3-0 defeat by Manchester United led to the departure of Nuno Espírito Santo. The Portuguese may have left but Tottenham’s problems remain. The new manager has inherited a mismatched squad, a host of underperforming players, an unhappy Harry Kane and, in Daniel Levy, a chairman whose position would surely be called into question if he didn’t own almost 30 per cent of the club. What Conte hasn’t inherited is any money. The expense of the stadium and the impact of the pandemic have left Spurs short of cash.

It does not look like a recipe for success. Conte left his last three club jobs after falling out with his bosses over transfers and budgets, writes Tony Evans.

Antonio Conte to thrive in no-lose situation to justify Spurs’ desire for quick-fix

Everton vs Tottenham live updates and build-up

13:13 , Karl Matchett

Doubtless we’ll have plenty of Conte and Spurs chat as we approach kick-off, so let’s focus on the home team first.

No Doucoure, no Calvert-Lewin, no recent wins: Rafa Benitez is under a bit of a cloud for the first time really since the initial furore (and fume, in some cases) died down over his actual appointment. Those two players are utterly crucial to the plan and the midfielder in particular was excellent early on this season, but it’s a chance for Delph instead - his last league start was 11 months ago and his last full 90 in the league was one year and one week ago.

Given the expectation that Spurs will be a lot more energetic than they have been this term, it’s a big ask to step in and produce a huge performance, but that’s what the Toffees need to escape their recent slump.

Just one win in six in all competitions has contributed to them dropping into the bottom half of the league table.

Everton vs Tottenham team news and line-ups

13:04 , Karl Matchett

As for the Toffees, Rafa Benitez sticks with his 4-2-3-1 and will have Richarlison at centre-forward, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin still sidelined.

New England U21 call-up Anthony Gordon is handed another start, with Fabian Delph today partnering Allan in midfield.

EVE: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Allan, Delph; Gray, Townsend, Gordon; Richarlison

Everton vs Tottenham team news and line-ups

13:01 , Karl Matchett

TEAM NEWS!

Antonio Conte sticks with the 3-4-3 with Emerson Royal on the right and Sergio Reguilon his left-sided wing-back. Lucas, Son and Kane up top again.

TOT: Lloris; Dier, Romero, Davies; Emerson, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Lucas, Son, Kane

Our line-up for this afternoon's game against Everton! 👊 pic.twitter.com/x0yiojYiov — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 7, 2021

Conte will give Dele Alli chance to shine at Tottenham

12:53 , Karl Matchett

The new boss might be thinking of making an old star key to his plans once more. Dele Alli has had a poor couple of seasons with Tottenham, but asked about his inclusion going forward, Antonio Conte was clear that he knows the attacking midfielder has the skillset to thrive.

“I remember very well when we played against Tottenham in the past, specifically one game when we lost after 13 wins in a row and Dele scored twice.

“But this is the past. Now is there is a present and for sure Dele is a player that has great potential, physically he is strong and very good.

“For sure I give him the possibility to show he has talent, at the same time when I pick the starting XI I do it because I think they can bring the team to win, the same when I make changes during the game.”