West Ham vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

West Ham vs Liverpool LIVE!

Liverpool bid to move nine points clear at the top of the Premier League when they play West Ham in their final game of 2024. Arne Slot’s side arrive at the London Stadium six points ahead of second-placed Arsenal, who do not play until New Year’s Day, and the leaders can strengthen their title claims if they continue their impressive form.

The Reds survived an early scare to beat Leicester at Anfield on Boxing Day and will fancy their chances against a West Ham side missing several key players due to injury and suspension. But the Hammers appear to have turned a corner Julen Lopetegui and will be looking to finish their own year on a positive note.

Mohamed Salah will be out to continue his brilliant goalscoring form and extend his lead at the top of the Premier League top scorers chart. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dom Smith at the London Stadium.

West Ham vs Liverpool latest

Kick-off: 5.30pm GMT | London Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

West Ham team news

Liverpool team news

Prediction

West Ham have reason for optimism going into 2025 but hopes of Liverpool upset hit by key absences

15:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

As West Ham prepare for their final match of December and 2024, it is worth remembering how dire things had got at the beginning of the month.

The visit to the King Power Stadium on December 3 delivered a bruising 3-1 defeat to Leicester City.

It seemed as though Ruud van Nistelrooy’s first game in charge of the Foxes could prove to have been Julen Lopetegui’s last as West Ham manager. The Hammers’ board met to discuss his sacking - only to give him more time.

(Getty Images)

Arne Slot sends Trent Alexander-Arnold warning in response to Liverpool contract question

15:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arne Slot had little interest in discussing the contract situation of his Liverpool stars after a comeback win over Leicester on Boxing Day.

Liverpool moved seven points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 3-1 victory over Leicester, having fallen behind inside six minutes after Jordan Ayew gave the visitors a shock lead.

(AP)

West Ham vs Liverpool: Latest Premier League odds today

15:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

West Ham: 13/2

Draw: 9/2

Liverpool: 4/11

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

West Ham vs Liverpool: Head to head (h2h) history and results

15:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

West Ham wins: 29

Draws: 38

Liverpool wins: 84

West Ham vs Liverpool: Premier League score prediction today

15:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

West Ham have significantly improved of late but will do well to take anything off this rampant Liverpool side.

It's just one win in 18 for the Hammers in this fixture, across all competitions, and their injury issues in defence will surely be targeted by the likes of player of the season Mohamed Salah.

West Ham 0-3 Liverpool.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Liverpool team news vs West Ham today

15:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

Luis Diaz is in line to start for Liverpool at West Ham after being rested in the Boxing Day win over Leicester.

The big decision facing Arne Slot is who to start alongside Diaz and Mohamed Salah in attack at the London Stadium.

Dominik Szoboszlai is suspended after five yellow cards so Ryan Gravenberch is set to line up alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones in midfield.

Ibrahima Konate is closing in on a comeback but the centre-back is not ready to return.

Konate has been out for a month with a knee injury. He is still not back in training but both he and Conor Bradley are set to be available early in the New Year, with some big games on the horizon.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

West Ham team news vs Liverpool today

15:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

West Ham will be without Lukasz Fabianski, who suffered a serious-looking injury against Southampton so Alphonse Areola will come in. Max Kilman and Carlos Soler are doubts after also coming off during the win. Lucas Paqueta is available again after suspension.

(Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

