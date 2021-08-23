Is West Ham vs Leicester on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

(Getty Images)

West Ham host Leicester in the Premier League tonight in a meeting of two teams who challenged for the top four and narrowly missed out on Champions Legaue qualification last season.

Leicester finished fifth in the table while West Ham were a point behind in sixth, with both teams within a win of beating Chelsea to fourth place. Both sides were involved in the race for Champions League qualification for much of the season, and their last meeting at the London Stadium proved vital with West Ham recording a dramatic 3-2 win to dent Leicester’s hopes.

Both teams opened their Premier League campaigns this season with wins. West Ham came from behind to beat Newcastle 4-2 in an entertaining match at St James’ Park, with Michail Antonio, Said Benrahma, Thomas Soucek and Aaron Cresswell all on target.

Jamie Vardy scored the only goal of the game as Brendan Rodgers’ side defeated Wolves 1-0. The club had further good news this week as Harvey Barnes signed a new long-term contract extension.

Here’s all the information you need ahead of the Premier League match tonight.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 8pm GMT on Monday 23 August.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 7pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Confirmed line-ups

WHU XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Ogbonna, Dawson, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio

LEI XI: Schmeichel; Ricardo, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans; Perez, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Odds

West Ham: 13/8

Draw: 13/5

Leicester: 6/4

Prediction

West Ham were involved in plenty of high-scoring games last season, and that trend continued in their opening match at Newcastle. The Hammers have found their flow under Moyes as a counter attacking side and could look to hit Leicester on the break. Brendan Rodgers’ side usually have a good defensive record but conceded six goals against West Ham last season. Newcastle showed last weekend that there are gaps in West Ham’s defence to exploit, however, and Jamie Vardy is sure to have a chance or two, in what could be another high-scoring and entertaining encounter. West Ham 2-2 Leicester