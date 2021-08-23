West Ham vs Leicester prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

(Getty Images)

West Ham play Leicester in the Premier League tonight with both sides looking to relaunch their bids to challenge for the European places this season.

Both sides narrowly finished outside of the top four last campaign, with Leicester finishing a point behind Chelsea in fifth and West Ham a point further behind in sixth place.

The Hammers won both meetings against Leicester last season in what was a successful year for David Moyes’ side. A 3-0 away win at the King Power in September was followed up by a 3-2 home victory at the London Stadium, a result which proved vital in the top four race.

West Ham were back amongst the goals last weekend as the opened the season with a 4-2 win at Newcastle, while Leicester recorded a 1-0 win over Wolves thanks to a goal from Jamie Vardy.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 8pm GMT on Monday 23 August.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 7pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Confirmed line-ups

WHU XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Ogbonna, Dawson, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio

LEI XI: Schmeichel; Ricardo, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans; Perez, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Prediction

West Ham were involved in plenty of high-scoring games last season, and that trend continued in their opening match at Newcastle. The Hammers have found their flow under Moyes as a counter attacking side and could look to hit Leicester on the break. Brendan Rodgers’ side usually have a good defensive record but conceded six goals against West Ham last season. Newcastle showed last weekend that there are gaps in West Ham’s defence to exploit, however, and Jamie Vardy is sure to have a chance or two, in what could be another high-scoring and entertaining encounter. West Ham 2-2 Leicester