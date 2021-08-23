West Ham vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

(Getty Images for International P)

West Ham United host Leicester City in the first Monday night fixture of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Both sides got off to a great start with a win on the opening weekend, with the Hammers putting four past Newcastle on the road and the Foxes edging past Wolves by a single Jamie Vardy strike. These two clubs will both be in European action this season, having both qualified for the Europa League, which will make life more tricky after the forthcoming international break - meaning tonight’s result takes on a little more significance than usual, this early in the campaign.

Leicester were recently boosted by Harvey Barnes extending his contract, while West Ham will be hoping Michail Antonio can find the back of the net and break a club record in the process this evening. Either team taking the points tonight will become one of five at the top of the table on two wins from two at the start of the season - back in April, this fixture ended in a 3-2 victory for the Hammers.

Follow live updates of West Ham vs Leicester City below including team news and all the match action:

West Ham United vs Leicester City

Kick-off at 8pm

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Ogbonna, Dawson, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio

Leicester XI: Schmeichel; Ricardo, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans; Perez, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

David Moyes backs Michail Antonio to break West Ham goalscoring record

19:14 , Michael Jones

David Moyes has tipped the “unique” Michail Antonio to smash West Ham’s Premier League goalscoring record.

Antonio moved level with former Hammers favourite Paolo Di Canio on 47 goals with his strike in last weekend’s 4-2 win at Newcastle.

Boss Moyes is hoping the powerhouse winger-turned-striker can go out in front on his own by finding the net against Leicester on Monday night.

West Ham vs Leicester: Head-to-head

19:09 , Michael Jones

West Ham were the only team to do the Premier League double over Leicester last season. Those victories were the Hammers’ sole league wins in matches against sides who finished above them in the table.

The Hammers are looking to record three consecutive league wins over the Foxes for the first time since they won their first four Premier League games against them between November 1994 and April 1997.

Leicester have kept a clean sheet in just three of their 28 Premier League games against West Ham.

Team news - West Ham vs Leicester

19:01 , Michael Jones

Both teams are unchanged from their opening fixture. James Maddison starts and Timothy Castagne gets a spot on the bench for Leicester.

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio

Leicester XI: Schmeichel; Ricardo, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans, Perez; Maddison, Vardy, Barnes

West Ham vs Leicester prediction

18:52 , Michael Jones

West Ham were involved in some high scoring contests last season and look to continue that trend if their opening match is anything to go by. They scored six goals against Leicester last season but Brendan Rodgers has been looking to shore up the Foxes’ defence with new signings. Here’s how we see tonight’s clash playing out:

Predicting how West Ham vs Leicester will play out tonight

Recent results: West Ham vs Leicester

18:43 , Michael Jones

This should be a cracking Monday night game. West Ham won both fixtures last season putting three goals past Kasper Schmeichel in both games. However, the 2019/20 season saw Leicester triumph in both meetings so it’s really anyone’s game tonight.

Last weekend West Ham opened their campaign with a fine comeback victory over Newcastle. The Magpies scored early through Callum Wilson but Aaron Cresswell equalised before 20 minutes had gone. A cool finish from Jacob Murphy sent Newcastle back in front before half-time before second half goals from Said Benrahma, Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio saw the Hammers leave St. James’ Park as 4-2 winners.

It was a far more timid affair in Leicester’s opening fixture. They fought a close contest with Wolves and had Jamie Vardy’s first half goal to thank for giving them all three points.

Early team news

18:37 , Michael Jones

West Ham have no new injury concerns although David Moyes remains without Arthur Masuaku who is still nursing a knee problem.

Leicester’s Ryan Bertrand tested positive for Coronavirus and misses the game, but Timothy Castagne is fit to play after recovering from an eye socket injury.

James Maddison has also overcome a back problem and is in contention, but Jonny Evans remains out.

West Ham United vs Leicester City - live updates

18:30 , Karl Matchett

Good evening all and welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of West Ham against Leicester, as both teams look to keep up their winning start to the season. These clubs will both be competing in the Europa League this term, so an early clash gives an indication of where they are in their preparations and whether we might expect some late transfer business before the window shuts next week. That seems particularly more likely for the Hammers, who have not really made notable additions this summer other than making Craig Dawson’s loan permanent and loaning Alphonse Areola as backup goalkeeper, whereas the Foxes have signed Patson Daka, Ryan Bertrand, Boubakary Soumare and Jannik Vestergaard.