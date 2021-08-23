West Ham vs Leicester live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

(Getty Images)

West Ham and Leicester will both look to build on their opening wins in the Premier League when they meet at the London Stadium tonight.

David Moyes’ side came from behind to beat Newcastle 4-2 last weekend while Jamie Vardy scored the only goal of the game as the Foxes won against Wolves.

Both of these teams finished just outside the top four places last season and pushed for Champions League football for much of the campaign. In their last meeting at the London Stadium, Jesse Lingard scored twice in a dramatic 3-2 win for the hosts, in what was a pivotal match in the top four race.

Leicester eventually finished fifth with West Ham a point behind in sixth place, with both teams qualifying for the Europa League. Challenging for the European places remains a key focus for both sides this campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League match this evening.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 8pm GMT on Monday 23 August.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 7pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Confirmed line-ups

WHU XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Ogbonna, Dawson, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio

LEI XI: Schmeichel; Ricardo, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans; Perez, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Odds

West Ham: 13/8

Draw: 13/5

Leicester: 6/4

Prediction

West Ham were involved in plenty of high-scoring games last season, and that trend continued in their opening match at Newcastle. The Hammers have found their flow under Moyes as a counter attacking side and could look to hit Leicester on the break. Brendan Rodgers’ side usually have a good defensive record but conceded six goals against West Ham last season. Newcastle showed last weekend that there are gaps in West Ham’s defence to exploit, however, and Jamie Vardy is sure to have a chance or two, in what could be another high-scoring and entertaining encounter. West Ham 2-2 Leicester