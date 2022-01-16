West Ham 0-1 Leeds United LIVE! Harrison goal - Premier League match stream, latest score and updates today

Marc Mayo and Jack Rosser
·9 min read
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

West Ham vs Leeds United LIVE!

The Hammers can solidify their spot in the top four with another win over Leeds at London Stadium this afternoon.

Only a week ago, West Ham downed today’s opponents in the FA Cup thanks to goals from Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen.

But the Whites are capable of revenge in the Premier League, with a win much needed for Marcelo Bielsa as it would drum up a sizeable gap between his side and the drop zone.

Leeds come into the match off the back of one win in their last six, while West Ham have four victories on the bounce. In midweek, Bowen hit both goals as they beat Norwich in East London.

The Hammers have won all four meetings between these two teams since Leeds’ return to the top-flight, including the reverse fixture at Elland Road in September.

With kick-off at 2pm and Jack Rosser at London Stadium, follow all the action live with Standard Sport...

Match highlights

  • Kick-off time: 2pm GMT | London Stadium

  • How can I watch the match live in the UK?

  • West Ham XI: Soucek and Noble still missing

  • Leeds XI: Four changes from Bielsa

  • GOAL! Harrison fires home the opener

14:22 , Marc Mayo

21 mins: Bate is Forshaw’s replacement, in fact, and draws the home fans’ ire as he hastily gets ready and appears.

Hjelde is stripped to come on for Firpo but the defender is trying to play through it.

14:21 , Marc Mayo

20 mins: Trouble for Leeds.

After Firpo went down holding his hamstring, Forshaw is now needing treatment and has to come off.

Hjelde is his replacement as the midfielder gingerly departs, with a hand on his left thigh.

14:21 , Marc Mayo

19 mins: Diop has to deal with a tricky James run and Rice commandeers possession, before giving it the ‘where are you?’ gesture ahead of pumping the ball upfield and back into Leeds arms.

14:18 , Marc Mayo

17 mins: Just as Jack said, Rice is the man grabbing the game by the scruff of its neck for West Ham and his run down the right ends with a low cross in the box.

Antonio slips however, just as he chased it down and Mike Dean gives a Leeds free-kick moments later to ebb away any Hammers’ sense of momentum.

14:16 , Marc Mayo

15 mins: Coufal thinks a cross from the left got a Leeds touch on it but a goal kick is given. Cue big cheers from the away end, the only part of the ground making much noise right now.

Jack Rosser at London Stadium

14:13 , Marc Mayo

It had been all Leeds before that goal and now West Ham need to wake up a touch. We've seen nothing from their forward players so far and Moyes will want Rice to grab a hold of things and start dictating.

14:13 , Marc Mayo

12 mins: That was a fully deserved opener and Leeds come again on the counter, James firing over from outside the area.

A bit of a roar from the home fans attempts to wake up West Ham, who have not got going at all.

GOAL! West Ham 0-1 Leeds | Harrison, 10'

14:10 , Marc Mayo

10 mins: There’s the breakthrough, Harrison fires in after a smart stop from Fabianski held them off!

Jack Rosser at London Stadium

14:09 , Marc Mayo

David Moyes was hopeful of having Tomas Soucek back for this one but the Czech is still watching from home and it's having an early impact. With Declan Rice carrying the midfield alongside Manuel Lanzini the Hammers are struggling to get any sort of hold early on.

14:09 , Marc Mayo

8 mins: Diop is robbed on the edge of his area but, fortunately for the hosts, the cross cannot find a man.

Leeds settle for another corner to build on this rather decent start to the game.

Firpo flicks the set-piece over the bar.

14:07 , Marc Mayo

6 mins: Leeds looking comfortable on the ball so far and a nice move ends up with Harrison trying to wriggle free in the area.

Eventually the shot comes in and pings behind for a corner.

14:04 , Marc Mayo

3 mins: Leeds setting up in a flexible 4-2-3-1 today with James up top and Klich in behind.

West Ham are in their typical setup so it’s like-for-like in that sense.

14:02 , Marc Mayo

2 mins: A first move for the Hammers and the cross is just over Antonio’s leap after coming in from the left side.

Kick-off!

14:00 , Marc Mayo

The Whites get the ball rolling and West Ham vs Leeds United is underway.

13:58 , Marc Mayo

The teams are out...

13:54 , Marc Mayo

Just five minutes until kick-off! Are you sitting comfortably?

Jack Rosser at London Stadium

13:50 , Marc Mayo

13:45 , Marc Mayo

David Moyes talks up Jarrod Bowen’s chances of keeping up his strong run of form.

The manager tells Sky Sports: “I think he can continue to improve, he’s young enough. He showed very early on he was more than capable but he’s gone on to another level.

“He needs to keep his goals up, his assists up. Those are the things that get people talking.”

Having played in midweek while Leeds did not, Moyes described that situation as “a bit unfair”.

Adding that his team have also suffered from Covid and injury issues, he says “for some reason” they haven’t had the same number of postponements granted to them as other teams.

13:42 , Marc Mayo

Marcelo Bielsa has been complimentary of West Ham in the build-up to today’s game.

“It’s a fight that is deserved and one they are taking forward,” he stated. “[West Ham] are a team that has variants for each position.

"They have adapted to the absences they have had. They are a team with power offensively and with a very solid structure.”

13:36 , Marc Mayo

Many happy returns to a former Hammer celebrating his 37th birthday today!

13:29 , Marc Mayo

The stage is set! Just half an hour until we kick-off at London Stadium.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

13:21 , Marc Mayo

Leeds are out to make it two Premier League wins in a row today, having beaten Burnley at Elland Road a fortnight ago.

13:16 , Marc Mayo

Same again for the Hammers?

Manuel Lanzini’s scrappy finish set West Ham on course for a 2-0 win over Leeds last weekend, in the FA Cup third-round.

13:09 , Marc Mayo

Still no Tomas Soucek or Mark Noble for West Ham, with David Moyes’ line-up unchanged from the win over Norwich.

13:07 , Marc Mayo

So, four changes for the visitors as Pascal Struijk, Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw and Raphinha all come into the side that lost in East London this time a week ago.

How Leeds line up...

13:05 , Marc Mayo

Leeds XI: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo; Dallas, Forshaw; Raphinha, Klich, Harrison; James.

Subs: Klaesson, Hjelde, Moore, Kenneh, Jenkins, Bate, Gray, McKinstry, Rodrigo.

How West Ham line up...

13:02 , Marc Mayo

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell; Rice, Lanzini; Bowen, Vlasic, Fornals; Antonio.

Subs: Areola, Fredericks, Masuaku, Johnson, Alese, Kral, Perkins, Okoflex, Yarmolenko.

12:53 , Marc Mayo

Team news coming any minute now!

12:44 , Marc Mayo

London Stadium is prepped for another visit of Leeds United...

Evening Standard prediction

12:36 , Marc Mayo

Given the game last week and the fact Leeds are plagued by injuries and ailments, it seems fair to assume West Ham will have too much.

West Ham to win, 2-0.

12:29 , Marc Mayo

Predicted West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio.

Early team news

12:26 , Marc Mayo

West Ham are waiting on late fitness tests for Tomas Soucek and Mark Noble ahead of naming their starting XI.

“We're hopeful that we might get one of them back, I'm not saying who,” said David Moyes.

“We've also got some other niggles ahead of the game and we've also got some with Covid as well. It's difficult, we've got injuries and Covid like all the clubs have.

“When you play Sunday-Wednesday-Sunday you’re always liable to pick up injuries with the schedule. We have one or two knocks that we need to assess.

“Kurt is on his way back and has started back in training, but all the clubs have got situations, whether it’s injuries or Covid, and we have to deal with it as best we can.”

How to watch

12:20 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game through the Sky Go app.

Good afternoon!

12:13 , Marc Mayo

Welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Sunday’s Premier League action.

Plenty of matches to keep us interested this afternoon, with the Hammers and Whites facing off in East London.

In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

