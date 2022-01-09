West Ham vs Leeds: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results - preview today

(ES Composite)

It’s an all-Premier League affair on Sunday as West Ham United welcome Leeds United in the third round of the FA Cup.

For both sides, it’s hard to view the competition as much of a priority. West Ham are battling for Champions League qualification on both a domestic and European front, while Leeds still have relegation concerns, albeit fairly distant ones after their win over Burnley.

Still, two famous FA Cup sides taking to this year’s edition should be an entertaining spectacle at least.

David Moyes might not quite be as enigmatic and revered as Marcelo Bielsa but both teams have impressed going forward of late, while struggling to keep goals out.

With all that in mind, it should be an enjoyable affair.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The FA Cup meeting is scheduled for a 2pm GMT kick-off time on Sunday January 9, 2022.

The London Stadium will host it.

Where to watch West Ham United vs Leeds United

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on ITV 1.

Live stream: Supporters will be able to watch the game through the ITV Hub App (free with a subscription).

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates through Standard Sport’s LIVE match blog. Jack Rosser will be at the ground.

West Ham United vs Leeds United team news

Jamal Baptiste, Aji Alese, Manny Longelo and Harrison Ashby could all be in contention for a stat should Moyes look to rotate with the cabal of youngsters having impressed in the Europa League late last year.

Leeds, meanwhile, don’t exactly the healthiest squad from which to choose, although Bielsa will reveal more information in his pre-match press conference.

West Ham United vs Leeds United prediction

Moyes’ side have been one of the best teams in England over the past two years and, even with changes in mind, should have too much for Leeds.

West Ham to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

West Ham wins: 30

Draws: 29

Leeds wins: 48