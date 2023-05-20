West Ham vs Leeds: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

West Ham play their final home game of the Premier League season against Leeds.

The Hammers booked their place in the final of the Europa Conference League with a nervy win over AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night, one that was marred by attacks from a group of hooded Alkmaar supporters on West Ham players’ families after the match.

David Moyes’ side no longer have the fear of relegation looming over them heading into the final two games of the season, a factor Leeds will be hoping aids their own bid for survival. Sam Allardyce and his players sit 18th in the table, one point off safety, and are running out of time to find the positive results they require.

Date, kick-off time and venue

West Ham vs Leeds is scheduled for a 1.30pm BST kick-off time on Sunday May 21, 2023.

The London Stadium will host.

Where to watch West Ham vs Leeds

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage gets underway at 12:30pm BST.

Live stream: Sky Go subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the website or app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Malik Ouzia will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

West Ham vs Leeds team news

Moyes made nine changes last weekend when West Ham played Brentford, and he is likely to shuffle his pack again here with the focus now very much on the trip to Prague on June 7 and is assessing a number of injuries.

Lukasz Fabianski can be expected to replace cup goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, while the likes of Pablo Fornals, goalscoring hero in Alkmaar, and Danny Ings are in contention to come into the side.

Leeds will be without the suspended Junior Firpo, after he was sent off against Newcastle, and Stuart Dallas, Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra remain unavailable to Allardyce due to injury.

Liam Cooper though is back in training and pushing to be involved for the first time since he limped off against Bournemouth last month.

Pablo Fornals scored the goal that sealed West Ham’s place in a European final (Getty Images)

West Ham vs Leeds prediction

It’s difficult to confidently predict how West Ham will approach this match, though it is clear that Leeds go into it with the greater motivation as they fight for their top-flight survival.

They have shown some signs of improvement under Allardyce, in two tough matches against Manchester City and Newcastle, and look capable of taking at least something away from the London Stadium.

Draw, 1-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

West Ham wins: 31

Draws: 30

Leeds wins: 49

West Ham vs Leeds match odds

West Ham to win: 6/4

Draw: 5/2

Leeds to win: 7/4

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.