London Stadium: West Ham vs Leeds live: score and latest updates from the Premier League - Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

12:46 PM

And now for those of you watching in black and white

West Ham confirm six changes:

West Ham United Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Fornals; Ings.

Substitutes Areola, Antonio, Benrahma, Cornet, Cresswell, Mubama, Johnson, Kehrer, Lanzini.

Leeds United Robles; Ayling, Kristensen, Struijk, Wober; Koch, Forshaw, McKennie; Harrison, Bamford, Rodrigo.

Substitutes Meslier, Cooper, Mullen, Roca, Greenwood, Summerville, Aaronson, Georgino, Gnoto

Referee Peter Bankes (Liverpool)

12:39 PM

Two changes for Leeds

12:38 PM

Rice starts for West Ham

Your Hammers to take on Leeds! ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/91Dc0PwQPR — West Ham United (@WestHam) May 21, 2023

12:37 PM

Do or die for Leeds?

And welcome to live coverage of West ham United's game against Leeds United. West Ham qualified for their first European final for 47 years on Thursday night on an evening where their physical and psychological reserves were taxed to the limit on and off the field. Leeds, who start the game in 18th place, two points behind Everton, will hope that they have not had enough time to recover properly and they might be able to use their greater stamina to do what Brentford did to them last week.

In truth nothing short of victory will do for Leeds, even if , mathematically, in this season of dreadful bottom-half quality, they could still lose here and stay up (without recourse to the courts) by beating Tottenham at home if Everton lose to Bournemouth and Newcastle beat Leicester. Leeds haven't won for seven games but had the chance to beat Newcastle last Saturday and flunked it by virtue of a missed penalty and two daft interventions that conceded two more penalties. Sam Allardyce has preached the gospel of concentration all week. Whether any of that will have rubbed off on his players, who are clearly playing for him as best they can, will decide which league Leeds are starting in next season.

Short intro as the teams are out.

