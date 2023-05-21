West Ham vs Leeds LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

West Ham vs Leeds LIVE!

West Ham play their final home game of the Premier League season against relegation-threatened Leeds today. While David Moyes will be keen to finish their campaign at the London Stadium on a high, little will be able to match the euphoria of Thursday night.

Horrific scenes may have marred the end of their Europa Conference League win over AZ Alkmaar but the fact remains that the Hammers are in a European final. They stand on the brink of history and Moyes could well write himself into the club’s folklore should they overcome Fiorentina in Prague next month. As such, a rotated starting line-up is expected to be named for this game.

Leeds, with former Irons boss Sam Allardyce in the dugout, are fighting for their lives near the bottom of the table. Follow West Ham vs Leeds LIVE with Standard Sport’s match blog, with Malik Ouzia providing expert analysis from the ground!

David Moyes made nine changes last weekend when West Ham played Brentford, and he is likely to shuffle his pack again here with the focus now very much on the trip to Prague on June 7.

Lukasz Fabianski will come back in to replace cup goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, while the likes of Pablo Fornals, goalscoring hero in Alkmaar, and Danny Ings are in contention to come into the side.

Where to watch West Ham vs Leeds

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage gets underway at 12:30pm BST.

Live stream: Sky Go subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the website or app.

Hello and welcome!

Sunday’s Premier League action gets underway with a battle of the bottom half as relegation-threatened Leeds travel to West Ham.

Sam Allardyce knows he may not get a better chance to lift his side out of the bottom three than today given the likelihood of the Hammers making several changes to their team, following their European heroics.

It was euphoria for West Ham at AZ Alkmaar and they now play in front of their home fans for the last time this season before next weekend’s final day and the subsequent Europa Conference League final.

In addition, they have secured survival for the next Premier League season and will look to cap a bad campaign domestically with a positive result in east London.

Kick-off comes at 1.30pm BST from London Stadium, so join us at Standard Sport for all the build-up, match action and reaction!