West Ham vs Ipswich: Preview, predictions and lineups

Two sides struggling for wins at the start of the new season lock horns on Saturday afternoon as West Ham United host Ipswich Town in the Premier League.

Julen Lopetegui already finds himself under immense scrutiny after a disappointing start to his reign, with West Ham failing to win any of their last five matches in all competitions. Their misfiring forward line is coupled with a porous defence, with victory over Crystal Palace in late August their sole Premier League triumph this term.

Despite their underwhelming displays, West Ham still find themselves a point ahead of Saturday's opponents. Ipswich are winless on their return to the Premier League but have proven difficult to beat, accumulating four draws from six outings. A tricky early fixture list eases up for the Tractor Boys in the coming weeks.

Here is 90min's guide to West Ham vs Ipswich.

West Ham vs Ipswich H2H Record (Last Five Games)

Last meeting: Ipswich 5-1 West Ham (31 January 2012) - Championship

Current Form (all competitions)

How to watch West Ham vs Ipswich on TV and live stream

West Ham team news

Lopetegui certainly can't blame West Ham's form on fitness issues, with Niclas Fullkrug currently the only absentee from the Spaniard's squad. The summer signing from Borussia Dortmund is expected to return after the upcoming October international break.

Lopetegui has been quick to chop and change his lineup in recent weeks and substituted Mohammed Kudus and Emerson Palmieri at half-time in last weekend's 1-1 draw with Brentford. He may make some surprise decisions ahead of Saturday's clash.

West Ham predicted lineup vs Ipswich

West Ham predicted lineup vs Ipswich (4-2-3-1): Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson; Soucek, Rodriguez; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Antonio.

Ipswich team news

Only summer recruit Jens Cajuste and full-back Harry Clarke will miss the weekend's trip to the capital and Kieran McKenna is unlikely to make too many alterations from the side that secured a hard-fought point against Aston Villa last time out.

Last weekend's clash with the Villans will have lifted spirits, especially Liam Delap's after he bagged a clinical brace. Jack Clarke also impressed on the left flank, linking up well with full-back Leif Davis, and Omari Hutchinson registered his first goal contribution of the Premier League season with an assist.

Ipswich predicted lineup vs West Ham

Ipswich predicted lineup vs West Ham (4-2-3-1): Muric; Tuanzebe, O'Shea, Greaves, Davis; Morsy, Phillips; Burns, Hutchinson, J. Clarke; Delap.

Ipswich have drawn their last four Premier League matches and a fifth straight point may well be earned at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides have shown their defensive vulnerabilities this season and that should make for an entertaining if slightly unpolished affair. Neither side will want to lose this one as the pressure builds heading into the October international break.

Delap will be aiming to continue his impressive form and appears the most likely to beat Alphonse Areola this weekend. West Ham have goals spread further across the pitch but the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta are likely to be key in the final third.