West Ham 3 - 0 Genk LIVE! Dip and Bowen score - Europa League match stream, latest score and goal updates tonight

West Ham vs Genk - LIVE!

West Ham United can make it three wins from as many Europa League games tonight with what looks like a fairly enviable tie at home to Genk side in somewhat of a crisis.

Currently leading the way in Group H upon their return to continental competition, Thursday evening’s opposition have lost their last two games and the optimism with which they started the campaign appears to be evaporating. Roundly beaten 3-0 at home to Dinamo Zagreb in September, they sit sixth in the Jupiler Pro League and have already conceded 20 times in all competitions.

David Moyes’ side, meanwhile, looked impressive at Everton on Sunday and duly head into the fixture with confidence. Three points here would go some way in ensuring progression through to the knock-out rounds ahead of a big week for the club.

Indeed, rivals Tottenham Hotspur visit on Sunday afternoon before Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, followed by a trip up to Aston Villa four days later.

Keep up with all the action with kick-off at 20.00 pm BST, follow all the action with Jack Rosser at the London Stadium!

21:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

90:00 - IT’S OVER!

West Ham sit six points clear in Group H after a second-half blitz smashes Genk.

It wasn’t always pretty but the European adventure is getting better by the game.

Nice moment for Chesters

21:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

87 min - A big night for Daniel Chesters, who comes on from Manuel Lanzini to make his European debut in front of a packed crowd.

Story continues

21:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

80:00 - Genk are still getting chances and, as ever, Ito is at the heart of it.

The forward was unlucky not to have controlled a cross that would have seen him cut inside Ryan Fredericks in the box but the point is that he’s getting a lot of touches in dangerous areas.

West Ham’s lead might explain that but they could easily have conceded at least one.

Genk not lying down

21:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

73:00 - Ito with another great ball has caused West Ham another problem.

While his cross was dealt with by Craig Dawson before Onuachu could finish, the Japanese international has looked like the kind of threat Moyes would have been hoping Vlasic could be.

Game opens up

21:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

68:00 - Declan Rice comes off for Mark Noble in front of a loud home crowd just as the game opens up.

Genk are now taking shots from outside the West Ham box but every time the home side press forward, the opposition defence looks like creaking in a manner not at all apparent in the first-half.

Jack Rosser on a crazy two minutes for West Ham!

21:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

That’s that wrapped up in a flash. West Ham have been head and shoulders above Genk in this second half. Cresswell stepped up with another fine cross for Diop’s goal while Bowen brilliantly makes up for that fluffed first half finish.

GOAL! West Ham 3 -0 Genk | Jarrod Bowen 58'

21:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

Wow!

Straight from kick-off, West Ham press and Jarrod Bowen breaks into the box with the ball at his feet.

The goalkeeper should probably have done better but the forward’s low shot from around the penalty spot squirms underneath him to put the game to bed.

GOAL! West Ham 2 - 0 Genk | Issa Diop

21:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

Cresswell, again, punishes Genk.

After a needless free-kick was given away, the left-back turned in a delicious cross for Issa Diop to head home.

West Ham dealing with the lead well

21:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

55:00 West Ham’s comfort on the ball is indicative of the composure Moyes has brought to the club in his second spell.

It’s functional rather than fantastic but the home side look comfortable.

Genk half-chance

21:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

50:00 - Ito evades Vlasic (who has done little to back up his statement pre-game) and finds Kristian Thordstvedt on the edge of the box.

His shot, while weak, takes a huge deflection that Areola does well to read.

Normal service resumes

21:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

49:00 - The game is starting to resemble the spectacle many would have expected heading in.

Since coming back from the interval, West Ham have largely dominated possession and look in a good solid shape when robbed of it.

Back underway

21:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

45:00 - Back underway here at the London Stadium.

That late goal should offer a different complexion for the second-half, although West Ham must be careful of Ito in particular. The Japanese forward looks a threat when released over the top and surely can’t be afforded more chances to get his final ball right.

Jack Rosser’s half-time verdict

20:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

That Dawson goal makes things look a lot brighter for West Ham after a stodgy first half. The visitors had arguably been the more threatening until the goal and Moyes will want to see far more life after the break.

GOAL! West Ham 1 - 0 Genk | Craig Dawson 45'

20:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

Finally, West Ham have their goal.

Even despite the myriad of attacking midfielders on the pitch, Craig Dawson heads in on the stroke of half-time.

Much-needed.

CHANCE!

20:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

44:00 Cresswell’s driven delivery from the left finds Bowen in the box, though his backheel effort is crowded out and smothered by the ‘keeper.

Width West Ham’s key

20:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

42:00 Every time West Ham stretch the play and utilise either Aaron Cresswell or Ben Johnson, they’ve looked dangerous.

Soucek headed over under pressure after a wonderful cross from Cresswell, while Johnson and Andriy Yarmolenko have looked dangerous when linking up out on the right.

Genk chance!

20:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

37:00 Areloa gets away with one.

The goalkeeper completely misses a corner and allows Onuachu a free header. The striker, however, heads over.

Very luck from a West Ham perspective.

Declan Rice pulling strings

20:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

35:00 Declan Rice’s passing ability is on full display here.

While it doesn’t always come off, it is the England international dictating the tempo, finding the attacking midfielders at speed in an effort to craft something.

Aside from that, they look somewhat short of ideas.

Good spell for West Ham

20:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

30:00 A corner from Jarrod Bowen saw Craig Dawson head over under pressure at the far post.

That effort followed a good spell for Moyes’ side, who are now upping the tempo somewhat in an effort to break through.

Jack Rosser at the London Stadium

20:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

David Moyes has been frustrated with West Ham’s profligacy in front of goal recently and that Bowen chance will have him furious. Great work from Lanzini and Johnson in the build-up.

Chance of the game

20:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

25:00 Brilliant chance for Bowen after good work from Ben Johnson though the ball was played just behind the forward, who hits the air instead.

That right-hand side looks like the most effective outlet for West Ham so far.

Good work from Soucek

20:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

24:00 Tomas Soucek does well to break free in the Genk box after playing a lovely one-two with Bowen but his fizzed cross evades everybody.

West Ham need some invention

20:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

21:00 - Too often already, West Ham have been camped outside the Genk box but have found little way through.

They’ve pressed well and Ben Johnson and Jarrod Bowen have looked the most promising but, frankly, it’s starting to look like a frustrating evening.

Genk’s threat obvious

20:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

18:00 Genk’s pace, either on the break or when balls are played over the top, already looks like a potential undoing for West Ham.

Largely, the home team are comfortable in midfield but have been exposed a number of times and need to start learning from their mistakes on that front.

Genk in-behind again

20:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

12:00 - Bongonda is in again after a long ball beats the West Ham backline, causing Alphonse Areola to rush from his box and make a vital interception.

Jack Rosser at the London Stadium

20:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

It had been all West Ham until that Genk break, a little reminder for the Hammers that the Belgians will pose a threat this evening. West Ham weren’t exactly spectacular last time out in Europe but could afford to be off it thanks to the level of opponent. Moyes will want to see more of a performance tonight.

DISALLOWED GOAL

20:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

08:00 Junya Ito gets in behind Craig Dawson and, while he did look offside, his squared ball was knocked in by Theo Bongonda.

VAR, however, came to West Ham’s rescue.

The perils of a high line and a veteran centre-back!

Genk settling

20:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

06:00 Looking to take the sting out of the game, Genk are starting to play over the initial West Ham press and look up to star striker Paul Onuachu, who has scored 9 times in 8 league starts thus far.

Early pressure

20:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

03:00 The home side are pressing their opposition high up the pitch and look comfortable in possession having won it back.

Kick-off

20:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

0:00 - And we’re off! There’s a great atmosphere in East London tonight on an otherwise chilly evening.

Group H standings

19:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

Rapid Vienna pulled off what would have seemed like an unlikely victory at home to Dinamo Zagreb this evening, winning 2-1 in the Austrian capital.

Tonight, then, David Moyes could see his side take a six-point lead in Group H and duly put themselves in a strong position to enter the knockout rounds ahead of a big week for the club domestically.

Jack Rosser at the London Stadium

19:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

“Huge chance” - Our very own Jack Rosser talks up the importance of a positive result tonight.

West Ham can take a massive step towards qualification tonight.



🗣 @JackRosser_ is at the London Stadium#WHUGNK pic.twitter.com/Doibj5Mznn — Standard Sport (@standardsport) October 21, 2021

Tottenham beaten in Arnhem

19:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ahead of the huge Premier League meeting between West Ham and Tottenham on Sunday, a second-string Spurs side were beaten 1-0 away at Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Leauge Conference this evening.

#thfc FT, 1-0. Another difficult night for Nuno & his fringe players. It's not easy to click with 11 changes but there were 9 full internationals in the XI, so they really should be doing more. Qualification still likely, with 2 home games & a trip to Mura to come. — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) October 21, 2021

Rapid Vienna fallout

19:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

Both West Ham and Rapid Vienna have been fined €60,000 (£50,000) by UEFA due to crowd trouble in their meeting at the London Stadium in September, which must be paid within 90 days.

Vienna will be banned from selling tickets to travelling fans for their next away game in the Europa League, when they face Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia on November 4, as a result, though West Ham have only been hit with the fine.

Vlasic ready to step up

19:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

Summer signing Nikola Vlasic, touted by many to be Jesse Lingard’s replacement this season, is ready to use the Europa League as a springboard to success.

“I see tonight as an opportunity,” he said.

“When I came here I knew the players they had and I know that the manager has his first XI for the Premier League, when they came sixth [last season] with some big results. I knew it would be tough competition and I’m not in a hurry. Of course, I would like to impress the manager and I think that I can get a little better.”

Handed a start tonight, it could be a big evening in his burgeoning West Ham career.

How Genk lineup at the London Stadium

18:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

XI: Vandevoordt; Arteaga, Cuesta, Lucumí, Preciado; Heynen, Hrosovsky, Thorstvedt; Ito, Bongonda; Onuachu

Subs: Chambaere, Leysen, McKenzie, Sadick, Tresor, Toma, Geusens, Eiting, Ugbo, Oyen, Paintsil, Nemeth

Confirmed West Ham XI!

18:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

XI: Areola, Johnson, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Lanzini, Antonio.

Subs: Fabianski, Randolph, Ashby, Zouma, Masuaku, Fredericks, Ogbonna, Noble, Chesters, Benrahma, Fornals.

Evening Standard score prediction

18:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

Moyes will want to get qualification wrapped up as soon as possible and West Ham should have too much for Genk.

West Ham 2-0 Genk.

Predicted XI

17:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

Here’s how we expect the home side to line-up this evening.

(4-2-3-1): Areola; Johnson, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell; Rice, Noble; Vlasic, Laznini, Fornals; Antonio

TV channel

17:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: Tonight’s match will be televised on BT Sport 2.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or through the BT Sport app.

Welcome

16:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

Evening everyone!

David Moyes’ West Ham side could feasibly go six points clear in the Europa League Group H standings tonight should they beat an out-of-sorts Genk side and Rapid Vienna do them a favour against Dinamo Zagreb.

Keep up with Standard Sport’s coverage of Thursday night’s 20.00pm BST kick-off at the London Stadium tonight with our own Jack Rosser in attendance.