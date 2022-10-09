West Ham vs Fulham live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

Andreas Pereira celebrates his opener with Carlos Vinicius and Fulham manager Marco Silva - REUTERS
02:30 PM

PENALTY!

Pereira and Craig Dawson get in a tussle at a corner and the Fulham man goes from hero to villain, giving away a spot kick after hauling down his opponent.

02:28 PM

26 mins, West Ham 0-1 Fulham

Huge double save!

Aaron Cresswell gets in behind on the overlap and picks out Scamacca, who is denied by Leno. Jarrod Bowen looks set to score on the follow-up, but somehow the Fulham goalkeeper keeps him out too.

02:25 PM

24 mins, West Ham 0-1 Fulham

Paqueta plays a lovely ball to Scamacca, who flashes a shot just wide of the post.

02:23 PM

22 mins, West Ham 0-1 Fulham

Kebano tears into West Ham's final third on the counter and tries to pick out Harrison Reed, but the pass doesn't quite come off.

02:21 PM

17 mins, West Ham 0-1 Fulham

Good save!

Lucas Paqueta finds Scamacca in the box with a pinpoint cross. He powers a header on target, but Bernd Leno pushes it away.

02:18 PM

16 mins, West Ham 0-1 Fulham

Vinicius drops deep and plays an incisive diagonal ball to Kebano on the left. He floats a cross towards James at the far post, but it's a little overhit.

02:16 PM

13 mins, West Ham 0-1 Fulham

Off the crossbar!

Fulham move the ball about nicely, forcing West Ham to retreat further and further into their final third. Pereira finds Dan James in a promising position just outside the box and he has a pop at goal, rattling the woodwork.

02:11 PM

7 mins, West Ham 0-1 Fulham

The visitors win a free kick to the left of the area. Pereira, unsurprisingly, fancies his chances and steps up.

He lashes a shot on target, but Fabianski palms it away. West Ham struggle to clear their lines but eventually get the ball clear.

02:08 PM

GOAL! West Ham 0-1 Fulham

What a start for Fulham.

West Ham prowl the box and Scamacca picks up the ball, but can't get a shot away. Fulham break down the left flank via Neeskens Kebano, who threads through Andreas Pereira in front of him. From a tight angle, he thunders a shot past Lukasz Fabianski and into the roof of the net.

Andreas Pereira celebrates after giving Fulham an early lead - GETTY IMAGES
02:01 PM

Kick off!

We're underway at the London Stadium.

01:56 PM

Under five minutes to go

Kick off is thundering towards us like a herd of rampaging bulls. Run for cover!

01:30 PM

Silva urges Fulham to put past struggles behind them

Marco Silva has challenged Fulham to end their miserable away record against West Ham, but to do so they will need to bounce back from the 4-1 defeat at Newcastle last weekend.

Fulham haven't won an away game against West Ham in the Premier League in more than two decades, their last victory coming back in 2001 when Sylvain Legwinski and Steed Malbranque found the target.

Speaking earlier this week, Silva said: "This type of thing that didn't happen in the past, we are here to change.

"When we played against Brentford I was told our record at home was not good enough in the last few seasons.

"Every time we played them at Craven Cottage the result wasn't the best for us, and always good for them, and we changed it and won 3-2. We take the same mentality for the West Ham match.

"It will be a tough one for us. It's a very good atmosphere, a good stadium, to play football against a good side, but we want to enjoy it, embrace the challenge, and go there to fight for the three points, and change the facts that we are talking about."

Silva added: "You have a bad result and then the second one doesn't come in the way you want it, and after you have to get some confidence again.

"They [West Ham] signed very, very good players during the market – they spent a big amount of money as well – but some players have to adapt for the Premier League, even if they have high quality.

"Even without the best start I think everyone realises and recognises the quality they have, and the individual quality they have.

"You are talking about a team that in the last few seasons fought always to be in the European competitions. Two seasons ago they fought to be in the top four.

"So, in my opinion, what they are doing now was a matter of time for them to get good results again, because the quality is there."

Fulham are chasing a rare away win against the Hammers - REUTERS
01:26 PM

Scamacca's backa

Scamacca is restored to West Ham's starting line-up. As already mentioned, he came off the bench to score the winner against Anderlecht on Thursday.

For Fulham, Aleksandar Mitrovic misses out with an ankle injury so Carlos Vinicius will start. Nathaniel Chalobah is banned after he was sent off against Newcastle, but Wales international Harry Wilson returns to the bench following a knee injury sustained in pre-season.

01:09 PM

Teams in full

West Ham: Fabianski, Kehrer, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Paqueta, Fornals, Scamacca. Subs: Johnson, Coufal, Antonio, Lanzini, Downes, Areola, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Emerson.

Fulham: Leno, Kebano, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, James, Pereira, Reid, Vinicius. Subs: Rodak, Duffy, Wilson, Cairney, Onomah, Mbabu, Diop, Harris, Godo.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Lancashire)

01:02 PM

West Ham looking to build momentum

David Moyes says his team's hard work needs to continue if they are to climb away from the Premier League relegation zone.

West Ham struggled to a 1-0 win away at Anderlecht on Thursday night in the Europa Conference League and beat Wolves last weekend in the top flight. That means they have just one defeat from the past four matches in all competitions.

Moyes knows there is still some way to go before his team can dream about breaking into the top six, but he feels they have done enough to prove that they can bloody some noses this season.

"Do I think we're quite there yet? No, I think we've got a bit to go [to match last season], there is the improvement to get to that," Moyes said.

"But when we first took over two and a half years ago, we were third bottom in the league and that team wasn't good enough to get us in the top six or seven.

"This team that we are moulding together at the moment might take a little bit of time to get to that position, but we have got lots of talented and quality players who we hope will show their worth in the coming weeks and months."

Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca, a £35million summer signing from Sassuolo, came on to score a late winner in Belgium.

Moyes feels he now has plenty of depth to the squad as West Ham aim to mount a sustained drive on all fronts.

"We have got a stronger group of players, but getting them used to how we play and what we do, getting them really integrated takes time as well," the Hammers boss said.

"There is a great spirit among the group at the training ground. We want them to build on that, to play well and get used to each other. They are doing a lot better at the moment.

"We are trying to get ourselves back to more realistic and stable performances. The performances of the team are just beginning to improve and the individuals themselves are doing that as well."

David Moyes applauds the away fans after West Ham's 1-0 win at Anderlecht in midweek - PA
