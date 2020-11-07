West Ham 1-0 Fulham FC LIVE! Latest team news, lineups, prediction, TV and Premier League match stream today

West Ham vs Fulham LIVE!

West Ham host Fulham in a London derby this evening having navigated a nightmare fixture run with a respectful points return.

Many pre-season predictions saw the Hammers struggling at the bottom of the table come November, but David Moyes’ side now find themselves with a five-point cushion on the Premier League drop zone.

Fulham, though, do find themselves at the wrong end, despite earning their first win of the league season last time out. Another win at London Stadium will be a real statement from the squad and Scott Parker.

With kick-off scheduled for 8pm GMT, follow all the match action below…

This weekend get a £10 free bet with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Same Game Multi on the Premier League.

Terms: Min £10 Same Game Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri - Sun. Free bet valid for 72 hours, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs apply.