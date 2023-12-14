West Ham vs Freiburg LIVE! Europa League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

West Ham vs Freiburg LIVE!

The Hammers close out their Europa League group stage campaign on home soil tonight. David Moyes' side have already secured their progress for the knockout stages with a match to spare, though still require a point this evening to ensure that they seal top spot in Group A and a direct place in the last 16, with the runners-up facing a two-legged play-off tie against a Champions League dropout in the New Year.

Moyes will be eager to avoid that latter fate, with his side having been struggling with illness and fatigue of late amid a hectic fixture list, culminating in an embarrassing 5-0 hammering by London rivals Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday. He would ideally have handed a number of West Ham's biggest stars the night off here, though the situation doesn't really allow it.

West Ham can't afford to take Freiburg lightly, despite their 2-1 win in Germany back in October. On a run of three straight victories across all competitions, Christian Streich's side currently sit eighth in the Bundesliga and can claim top spot in the group by beating the Hammers tonight, having hit five past Backa Topola and Olympiacos in consecutive games. Follow West Ham vs Freiburg live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport's Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium.

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Emerson, Ward-Prowse, Alvarez, Kudus, Soucek, Paqueta, Bowen

Subs: Areola, Ogbonna, Zouma, Kehrer, Fornals, Ings, Cresswell, Benrahma, Cornet, Mubama, Coventry, Johnson

West Ham out to produce another special European night

David Moyes is anticipating another special European night at the London Stadium this evening as the Europa Conference League holders hope to secure direct qualification for the last 16 of the Europa League - the competition in which they reached the semi-finals in 2022.

"The last few years we've had some really good nights at London Stadium. I think back to Seville and Alkmaar," he said.

"Some of the games have been special, special nights for us. But we're not quite at that stage yet, it's still the group.

"We've won the group for the last two years and winning it three years in a row would be really tough because Freiburg are a good team.

"We're in Europe after Christmas and that's the most important thing, whether we're first or second. We'll try to be first, but that's the big thing for us.

"The Premier League will always be first and foremost for me, but the cup competitions are something that we take as seriously as we can."

Moyes: Gruelling schedule has caught up with West Ham

Here is what David Moyes has had to say about West Ham's lingering illness bug and hectic schedule.

The tired Hammers play four matches in three competitions over the next 10 days, with home Premier League contests against Wolves and Manchester United sandwiched between the small matter of a Carabao Cup quarter-final trip to Liverpool.

West Ham also face league leaders Arsenal before the end of 2023.

"We've had a few people with a bit of illness. We've still got a few lingering with it in the last day or two, but we think we're OK," Moyes said.

"I don't think it's anything that will keep people out for weeks or anything like that, there has just been a bit of sickness and all sorts going on. It's just been keeping us under the weather a little bit.

"I obviously didn't enjoy the weekend's game. Whatever happened before that doesn't make it any easier.

"We've had a really gruelling schedule and the trips we've had caught up with us a little bit.

"Hopefully we can correct that and get back to our normal way which is winning and playing better than we did do.

"We had a little bit of illness that didn't help with the chopping and changing. Hopefully we can get back to normality."

Moyes decides on short-term risk for long-term gain

Eyebrows might have been raised when David Moyes handed his West Ham players two days off at the start of this week, writes Malik Ouzia.

It was hardly the orthodox response to a 5-0 pasting, particularly not coming from a manager considered to be among the last of the old school.

Then again, having laid the blame for his side's embarrassment at the door of a hectic schedule and the fatigue it has inspired, he could hardly have had his players running laps of Rush Green.

Any respite, though, has not lasted long, with the Hammers back in action tonight and Moyes facing a Catch-22 of sorts.

Already safely through to the knockout stages of the Europa League, the West Ham boss might under different circumstances have been tempted to give his main men the evening off as Freiburg visit London Stadium.

Group A permutations

The permutations are really quite simple in Europa League Group A.

West Ham are already guaranteed a top-two finish after their win in Serbia a fortnight ago and will top the group to qualify directly for the last 16 if they win again or draw tonight.

But a win for second-place Freiburg would see them leapfrog the Hammers at the summit to book their place in the last 16, condemning West Ham to a two-legged play-off tie against a side dropping out of the Champions League. The draw for the play-off round is on Monday.

Neither Olympiacos nor Backa Topola - who meet in Athens tonight - can finish in the top two, with the Greeks able to secure third place and a berth in the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs if they avoid defeat.

Backa Topola need to beat Olympiacos to avoid being eliminated from Europe altogether this evening.

West Ham vs Freiburg prediction

The Hammers have been inconsistent in the Premier League of late but have largely impressed in Europe.

At their best, they should have enough to beat Freiburg again tonight and seal both top spot in the group and direct qualification for the last 16.

West Ham to win, 2-1.

West Ham team news

West Ham have been hit hard by a bug of late and were given two days off at the start of the week despite their humiliation at Fulham, with David Moyes concerned about the dual effects of illness and fatigue amid a hectic schedule.

He admitted at his pre-match press conference on Wednesday that some of that sickness was still lingering, but he expects most of his squad to be fine.

Ideally, Moyes would have again used this final group game as the chance to rest a number of his key players and hand chances to youngsters, as he has in the last couple of years, but that won't be the case tonight with West Ham still needing a point to top the group and avoid yet more games in the New Year.

West Ham remain without Michail Antonio due to a knee injury, but Edson Alvarez and Emerson should be fit again after illness and Alphonse Areola back in goal after a minor wrist issue.

Where to watch West Ham vs Freiburg

TV channel: Tonight's game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app and website.

Welcome to West Ham vs Freiburg live

Good evening and welcome to The Standard's live coverage of West Ham vs Freiburg in the Europa League.

It's the final group assignment for the Hammers tonight, with the hosts just needing to avoid defeat to seal top spot in Group A and qualify directly for the last 16 of Europe's secondary club competition.

Lose, and David Moyes' side will face an unwanted two-legged test against a Champions League dropout in the play-off round in the New Year - a list that includes the likes of AC Milan, Benfica and Galatasaray.

West Ham beat Freiburg 2-1 away in October, but have been struggling badly with illness and fatigue of late amid an unrelenting fixture list and were hammered 5-0 by Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.

They could face a stern challenge against the Germans, who are on an impressive winning streak, sit eighth in the Bundesliga and have smashed 13 goals in their last three Europa League games against Backa Topola and Olympiacos - including back-to-back 5-0 drubbings.

Kick-off tonight is at 8pm GMT, so stay tuned for all the latest team news and live updates throughout the evening, with expert analysis from Standard Sport's Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium.