West Ham vs Frankfurt LIVE: Europa League semi-final team news and line-ups as Kurt Zouma starts

(Getty Images)

Follow live updates as West Ham look to continue their European run against Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals. After defeating Sevilla and Lyon to reach this stage, West Ham are playing in their first European semi-final in 46 years and in a remarkable twist of fate, face the same opposition as they did back in 1976.

The Hammers defeated Eintracht Frankfurt to advance to the final of the European Cup Winners’ Cup semi-final, in one of the greatest nights in the club’s history, and will be looking to repeat the trick in what is set to be another memorable occasion at the London Stadium.

David Moyes has taken the club from the brink of Premier League relegation to the verge of a European final in just two years, and West Ham are also now dreaming of securing Champions League qualification through winning the Europa League this season.

Eintracht Frankfurt shocked Barcelona at the Nou Camp to reach the final four and the Bundesliga side will be backed by their passionate travelling support ahead of next week’s second leg in Germany. Meanwhile, RB Leipzig and Rangers will also seek to reach the final, which takes place in Sevilla on May 15. Follow live updates from West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt, below:

West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE

Kick-off is at 8pm at the London Stadium

West Ham: Areola; Johnson, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Fornals, Fornals; Antonio

Frankfurt: Trapp; Tuta, Hinteregger, Toure; Knauff, Sow, Rode, Kostic; Lindstrom, Kamada; Borre

West Ham United FC - Eintracht Frankfurt

West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt

19:23 , Dylan Terry

Not long to go now. The players have been out onto the pitch to have a look at their surroundings for tonight’s crunch game.

A reminder that the winner of this tie will play either RB Leipzig or Rangers in the final in Seville on May 18.

West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt

19:19 , Dylan Terry

West Ham and Eintracht Frankfurt have met on two occasions prior to tonight.

Story continues

Both of those meetings were also in a European semi-final when they faced off in the 1976 UEFA European Cup Winners Cup.

West Ham won the first leg 3-1, before losing 2-1 in the return leg but going through to the final on aggregate.

The Hammers went on to lose the final 4-2 as Anderlecht lifted the trophy.

West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt

19:14 , Dylan Terry

The crowd could play a massive part in tonight’s result.

There will undoubtedly be difficult moments for West Ham during the match and they will need the supporters to pull them through.

(Getty Images)

West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt

19:10 , Dylan Terry

The London Stadium is starting to fill up. The fans know these nights don’t come around very often for their club.

One way or another it will be the final Europa League game at the London Stadium this season.

Zouma returns for West Ham

19:07 , Dylan Terry

Kurt Zouma is back for West Ham tonight. It’s a valuable return for Moyes as Angelo Ogbonna and Issa Diop were also on the sidelines - leaving Craig Dawson as his only recognised centre-back.

When asked earlier this week if any of them would be back for tonight, Moyes said: “It’s always better to make sure they’re right. We’d only put players out if they’d trained and we thought they were fit and ready.

“I won’t rush anybody back. We could do with some central defenders getting fit, but unfortunately that’s the way it’s been and we have to live with it. We’re needing all hands on deck.”

West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt

19:02 , Dylan Terry

Here is the visitors’ starting line-up for this evening then.

Eintracht Frankfurt XI: Trapp, Sow, Kostic, Hinteregger, Kamada, Rode, Toure, Borre, Lindstrom, Tuta, Knauff.

Other European games

18:59 , Dylan Terry

A lot of football tonight. I will keep you up to date with the goals as they go in for RB Leipzig vs Rangers and Leicester vs Roma.

Meanwhile, you can follow Manchester United vs Chelsea by clicking the link below.

Man Utd vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt

18:55 , Dylan Terry

One of the biggest night’s in the club’s recent history. What an atmosphere it promises to be inside the London Stadium.

A European semi-final under the lights at London Stadium. This is what it is all about 🤩



COME ON YOU IRONS!!! ⚒#UEL | #WHUSGE pic.twitter.com/PkrHy0cPNe — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 28, 2022

West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt

18:51 , Dylan Terry

West Ham fans would have jumped at the opportunity to reach the Europa League semi-finals if you’d asked them at the start of the season.

But now that they’re here, they want to go all the way. And you can’t blame them. They are the favourites to reach the final and, if they get there, you never know on a one-off night.

It really is very exciting times for David Moyes’ men.

West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt

18:47 , Dylan Terry

Eintracht Frankfurt are yet to confirm their line-up for tonight’s game but we will bring it to you as soon as it is confirmed.

Just over one hour until kick-off at the London Stadium.

Team news

18:41 , Dylan Terry

Here is your West Ham team for this evening as Kurt Zouma returns to the side.

West Ham XI: Areola; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio.

Subs: Fabianski; Randolph, Alese, Coufal, Masuaku, Fredericks, Kral, Noble, Chesters, Vlasic, Benrahma, Yarmolenko.

Moyes on Rice’s future

18:38 , Dylan Terry

West Ham host Frankfurt in the Europa League tonight amid rumours their star midfielder Declan Rice could be leaving the club.

The rumour mill is abuzz that the England international being courted by Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea. But manager David Moyes is remaining calm about the situation.

“I’ve said it and I think we have said what we think,” the boss said. “We like Dec and he’s got three and a half years to go on his contract so I don’t think there is any big panic.

“We’ve got three and a half years so it isn’t the biggest priority. We’ve got other priorities, trying to add to the squad and get other positions in.

“Maybe he just wants more money. People do turn down contracts. It is not unusual for players at clubs to turn down contracts, maybe it is a negotiation tactic.”

Early team news

18:33 , Dylan Terry

West Ham are in an injury crisis as Issa Diop is out alongside Angelo Ogbonna. David Moyes will have free pick of the rest of his squad.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, will be without Evan N’Dicka and Kristijan Jakic who are both suspended. Other than that the German side do not have injuries to contend with.

Good evening

15:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Good evening and welcome to live coverage as West Ham look to continue their European run against Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals. After defeating Sevilla and Lyon to reach this stage, West Ham are playing in their first European semi-final in 46 years and in a remarkable twist of fate, face the same opposition as they did back in 1976.

The Hammers defeated Eintracht Frankfurt to advance to the final of the European Cup Winners’ Cup semi-final, in one of the greatest nights in the club’s history, and will be looking to repeat the trick in what is set to be another memorable occasion at the London Stadium.

David Moyes has taken the club from the brink of Premier League relegation to the verge of a European final in just two years, and West Ham are also now dreaming of securing Champions League qualification through winning the Europa League this season.

Eintracht Frankfurt shocked Barcelona at the Nou Camp to reach the final four and the Bundesliga side will be backed by their passionate travelling support ahead of next week’s second leg in Germany. Meanwhile, RB Leipzig and Rangers will also seek to reach the final, which takes place in Sevilla on May 15.