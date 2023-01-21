West Ham vs Everton: Prediction, kick off time today, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

(ES Composite)

Even at this relatively early stage of the campaign, West Ham hosting Everton feels like it could be a season-defining game this afternoon.

David Moyes is under increasing pressure in east London after a nightmare start to the season following a £170m spending spree. Defeat at Wolves on Saturday saw the Hammers drop into the relegation zone, making it seven Premier League games without a win as dissenting voices grow louder with every loss.

Such has been the struggle this season, not even the visit of an Everton side locked into yet another crisis seems routine. While home supporters would surely love to inflict more misery on a certain Frank Lampard, it’s hard to make a case for either team heading into Saturday’s game as favourites.

Date, kick-off time and venue

West Ham vs Everton is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off time on today, January 21, 2023.

The London Stadium will host.

Where to watch West Ham vs Everton

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK due to it being played behind the 3pm blackout imposed across English football.

West Ham vs Everton team news

Kurt Zouma made his long-awaited return from knee surgery away at Wolves and could finally partner summer signing Nayef Aguerd in a big boost for the home side.

West Ham have completed the signng of Danny Ings from Aston Villa and could make his debut.

Boost: Kurt Zouma is fit again for West Ham (Getty Images)

Vladimir Coufal has struggled of late at full-back, but German international Thilo Kehrer has struggled to convince since his move.

For Everton, Nathan Paterson, James Garner, Andros Townsend and Michael Keane are all injured. Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Alex Iwobi, however, are fit to start.

West Ham vs Everton prediction

It’s difficult to make a case for either side based on current form. Still, Everton have won only once on the road this season, which is hardly an encouraging omen.

West Ham to win 1-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

West Ham wins: 43

Draws: 31

Everton wins: 74

West Ham vs Everton latest odds

West Ham to win: 3/4

Draw: 27/10

Everton to win: 19/5

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.