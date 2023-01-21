West Ham vs Everton: live score and latest updates with managers under pressure

Everton players ahead of the Premier League match between West Ham United and Everton FC at London Stadium on January 21, 2023 in London, United Kingdom - Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

02:15 PM

The state of play at the bottom of the table

02:08 PM

Team news: The line-ups are in

West Ham United

Starting XI: Fabianski, Zouma, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Coufal, Rice, Paqueta, Emerson, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonion

Subs: Johnson, Cresswell, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Areola, Ings, Kehrer, Soucek

Everton

Starting XI: Pickford, Mina, Coady, Tarkowski, Coleman, Onana, Gueye, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Gray, Calvert-Lewis

Subs: Holgate, McNeil, Gordon, Begovic, Maupay, Davies, Vinagre, Simms, Price

01:24 PM

Good afternoon

And welcome to our coverage of West Ham United vs Everton from the London Stadium. All of the usual phrases and cliches have been floating around for this game: 'El Sackicko', a 'relegation six-pointer' and so on. Needless to say that they have been used for a reason: both clubs are in dire league positions and in dreadful form of late.

West Ham initially enjoyed a revival after David Moyes took over but that has faded away and they are now embroiled in a genuine relegation battle, having taken just a single point in their previous six games.

Moyes's opposite number, Frank Lampard, managed to get Everton across the line and ensure their survival when he took over but things have been on a downward spiral since then. They too have taken a single point in their last six games.

Perhaps, though, things are not quite as bad as they seem in context. A win for either side would move them two points away from relegation and there are plenty of other sides in the mix, with two points separating the bottom seven, it is a tight part of the table.

Still, the situation is looking dire for both men and the patience of the higher-ups at their club is not endless. Whether a loss would be enough to seal the fate of either Moyes or Lampard, is uncertain, but it does not really feel unlikely.

Strangely, it could be the case that West Ham lose today, Moyes is sacked soon after and then he replaces Lampard at Everton in very short order. Indeed, Telegraph Sport reported on the same earlier this year:

West Ham have already been deliberating over short-term and long-term replacements while agonising over the future of Moyes. But there is now a growing feeling that their hand will be forced by another defeat and that Moyes will be sacked. Nuno Espirito Santo, Rafael Benitez and Sean Dyche are all viewed as potential fire-fighters for West Ham, who would rather only commit to such an appointment until the end of the season.

The game kicks off at 3pm and we will be here for all of the updates and the team news, very shortly.