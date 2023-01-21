West Ham 2-0 Everton LIVE! Premier League result, match stream and latest updates today

(AFP via Getty Images)

West Ham vs Everton - LIVE!

Everton were plunged into further turmoil as their under-fire owners watched their underperforming team slump 2-0 at fellow strugglers West Ham. Chairman Bill Kenwright and majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri were both in attendance as two goals from Jarrod Bowen kept the Toffees rooted in the relegation zone and left manager Frank Lampard’s future in serious jeopardy.

While Everton’s fans made their feelings crystal clear again, unfurling banners reading ‘Board Full Of Liars’ in the away end, their team simply capitulated. Such is the discontent surrounding the club that Everton’s directors had been advised to stay away from last week’s home defeat by Southampton for their own safety.

Thus, Moshiri’s appearance at the London Stadium felt hugely significant. It was the first time he had attended an Everton match in almost 18 months, and therefore the first time he had witnessed the team under Lampard. West Ham, meanwhile, moved out of the relegation zone with their first Premier League win since the World Cup.

West Ham United FC 2 - 0 Everton FC

FT: West Ham 2-0 Everton

16:54 , Matt Verri

What a massive win that is.

Bowen with the two goals before the break and it lifts West Ham out of the relegaton zone.

Moyes lives to fight another day. Lampard... maybe not.

16:51 , Matt Verri

90+1 mins: Three minutes added on.

Iwobi slings it into the box, Soucek heads it away. Bit sloppy at the back from West Ham to concede a corner, should have booted that up the pitch.

16:48 , Matt Verri

88 mins: No sign at all of a late Everton charge. So much of the ball since the break but not offering a threat.

Ogbonna, Zouma and Aguerd have been really solid at the back for West Ham. Dealt with everything swung into the box.

16:44 , Matt Verri

84 mins: Bowen drives into the box, looking for his hat-trick. Coady slides in to put a swift halt to that.

Brilliant block from the Everton defender, things had opened up for Bowen though.

16:42 , Matt Verri

82 mins: Those two changes are made. Benrahma and Emerson the two to make way, Moyes just looking to see this out.

“You’re getting sacked in the morning” the chant towards Lampard. Probably not wrong.

16:39 , Matt Verri

79 mins: Everton lump the ball forward, Mina flicks it on but it’s straight at Fabianski.

Couple more West Ham changes coming up. Johnson and Downes about to come on.

16:36 , Matt Verri

76 mins: Very optimistic effort from Rice, but it’s not a million miles away at all. Would have been a stunning strike.

After a tough 15 minutes or so after the break, West Ham have got a bit of control back now.

16:33 , Matt Verri

73 mins: A debut for Ings. He’s on for Antonio, as Paqueta replaces Soucek.

Southampton currently beating Aston Villa, they’ve just taken the lead. Everton bottom of the table as it stands.

16:30 , Matt Verri

70 mins: West Ham having a better spell here, needed it too as the pressure was really building.

Everton on the attack here though, Calvert-Lewin lets it run for Iwobi. Comes back towards the striker but it’s great defending from Ogbonna.

16:26 , Matt Verri

66 mins: More like it from West Ham, Emerson bursting away down the wing. Decent strike, Pickford tips it onto the bar! Not hugely convincing from the goalkeeper.

Aguerd wins the header from the corner, can’t keep it down though.

16:24 , Matt Verri

64 mins: Yet another Everton corner, this is going to be an incredibly long final half an hour for West Ham.

That helps, set-piece doesn’t beat the first man. Always guaranteed to infuriate the fans.

16:22 , Matt Verri

62 mins: West Ham being pinned right back, another corner coming up for Everton.

Comes out to Iwobi, gets the better of Benrahma and puts a cross into the box but Aguerd heads it away to safety.

Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium

16:20 , Matt Verri

West Ham are living a bit dangerously at the start of the second half. One Everton goal and things will get very nervy in here.

16:18 , Matt Verri

59 mins: Fabianski tips Gueye’s long-range effort behind for a corner.

Calvert-Lewin up, bit of a scramble in the box before it falls for Iwobi. Clips it back in, Fabianski claims well.

16:16 , Matt Verri

57 mins: Calvert-Lewin, who has been so quiet, is inches away from getting on the end of a dangerous cross.

Iwobi involved in the build-up, he looks the most likely to make something happen for Everton.

16:15 , Matt Verri

55 mins: Rice lumps the ball forward, miles into the air. Coady heads it away and Benrahma then unable to take it under control.

Bowen runs with it towards the box, just about to get a shot away when he then loses it. On a hat-trick, remember...

16:12 , Matt Verri

52 mins: Rice a bit too keen to close down Onana, catch the Everton man a bit late though and that will be a free-kick.

Davies flies onto the scene to try and get the West Ham captain booked - referee swats him away.

16:10 , Matt Verri

50 mins: Very quiet inside the London Stadium since the break. Tension in the air.

That or everyone is still at the bar. Paqueta earns himself a yellow card, first booking of the match and it goes to the Brazilian.

16:07 , Matt Verri

47 mins: Two changes from Lampard at the break. Coleman and Mykolenko off, McNeil and Davies on. Certainly not straight swaps!

Good start from Everton after the break, McNeil almost with an immediate impact. Looks like he’s at left wing-back, with Iwobi on the right.

Back underway!

16:05 , Matt Verri

We are up and running for the second-half.

15:58 , Matt Verri

Best part of 60% possession for Everton, but they have nothing to show for it. Iwobi’s strike against the woodwork as close as they came but apart from that, very little to cheer about.

West Ham woke up for about ten minutes and scored twice in that time. Imagine they’re going to sit right back now, could still be plenty of nerves ahead.

HT: West Ham 2-0 Everton

15:50 , Matt Verri

Two for Bowen, two for West Ham and life seems a lot better at the London Stadium!

They started very timidly but have been clinical when their chances have come. Everton with big problems.

15:47 , Matt Verri

45 mins: Corner Everton, after Iwobi hits the post! Ball fell for him in the box, so unlucky.

Everton inches away from halving the deficit but West Ham survive. Swung in again, Rice there to head it away.

GOAL! West Ham 2-0 Everton | Jarrod Bowen 42'

15:44 , Matt Verri

OR NOT!

Another massive goal, another Bowen goal.

Everton have the ball deep in West Ham territory, lose it and West Ham break. Antonio away down the right, cross falls for Bowen and he makes no mistake.

15:43 , Matt Verri

41 mins: Everton starting to take control again, at least in terms of possession.

West Ham looked so much better when they had that five-minute burst of intensity and ambition. Looks like they’re going to sit back on what they have though.

15:40 , Matt Verri

38 mins: West Ham pushing for a second, cross comes in and Antonio should really head an effort at goal. Looks like he tries to nod it back for Bowen instead, doesn’t work. Has to settle for a corner.

Mina out, Emerson in... Pickford claims.

Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium

15:39 , Matt Verri

We saw two camera angles here, one that looked onside and one that looked off. We’ve got desperate West Ham fans leaning into the press box asking for good news.

Didn’t fancy sticking my neck on the line either way, to be honest.

15:38 , Matt Verri

VAR check for offside. It’s very tight.

Goal stands! Tarkowski just about playing Bowen onside and West Ham do have a precious lead.

GOAL! West Ham 1-0 Everton | Jarrod Bowen 35'

15:36 , Matt Verri

Great ball from Rice through to Bowen, his cut-back into the box is turned behind by Tarkowski. West Ham corner.

Taken short, eventually put into the box by Coufal... no very well. Mina clears.

West Ham keep it alive, falls for Bowen and he turns it home! HUGE goal.

Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium

15:34 , Matt Verri

Better from West Ham in the last few minutes but you can see the lack of belief. There’s only ever one or two bodies in the box when the ball gets into a decent crossing position.

They’re playing like a team that can’t afford to lose, not one that needs to win.

15:33 , Matt Verri

31 mins: West Ham are starting to maintain their attacks, pushing Everton back. Paqueta with an effort blocked after Rice had opted no to try his luck from distance.

Best spell of the match by a mile for the Hammers and the home fans are responding to it.

Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium

15:31 , Matt Verri

It’s taken 28 minutes but there’s our first bit of excitement and no surprise it’s come from the boot of Said Benrahma.

Moyes has clearly not always been the winger’s biggest fan but admitted yesterday he’d been West Ham’s best attacking player this season.

15:31 , Matt Verri

28 mins: A West Ham attack!

Antonio finds Benrahma, who suddenly bursts into life. Takes a touch and gets the shot away, moving a fair bit and Pickford does well to keep it out. Much more like it.

Bowen swings the corner in, messy in the box but eventually cleared.

15:27 , Matt Verri

25 mins: Still Everton continue to dominate possession, so passive from West Ham as they just sit back.

They’ve allowed the Toffees to settle here, and that positive atmosphere is rapidly disappearing. Getting very irritated.

15:25 , Matt Verri

23 mins: Aguerd lumps the ball straight up as he tries to clear it. All very messy.

Break in play with Ogbonna down, doesn’t look like anything too serious but proceedings are briefly paused.

Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium

15:22 , Matt Verri

West Ham are a bit too safe at the moment. When they attack, neither Rice nor Paqueta are going beyond the ball which means it’s three against the Everton back five every time.

15:22 , Matt Verri

20 mins: Another Everton corner, after Paqueta does well to get back. Zouma got caught out a bit there.

Aimed towards Mykolenko, Bowen there to head it out though. Everton work it back to Gray, ball over the top and Mykolenko can’t get there.

15:19 , Matt Verri

17 mins: Brief VAR check as Everton appeal for handball.

Did it hit Ogbonna’s arm as he slipped? VAR with no real interest, play swiftly waved on.

Everton have settled into this match nicely, they’re dominating possession now.

15:18 , Matt Verri

16 mins: Iwobi wide to Mykolenko, low cross into the box and that will be the first corner of the match as Zouma comes across. Up come the Everton defenders.

Whipped in, Aguerd there to head it away to safety.

15:15 , Matt Verri

13 mins: Gray pings it out to Iwobi, heavy first touch though and Rice can clear it away.

This is already appearing to be torture for the West Ham fans - dread to think what the mood is going to be like if Everton score.

15:13 , Matt Verri

11 mins: Few groans as Everton keep the ball well, home fans want their side on the front foot.

Frustrations growing in the stands, Calvert-Lewin losing the ball helps that though. Bowen and Coufal try to combine, play breaks down though and the chance goes.

15:11 , Matt Verri

9 mins: It’s... not been the best.

Very tense as you’d expect, neither taking any real risks so far. West Ham have had more of the ball but yet to really do anything with it.

No sort of attacking ambition yet from Everton.

Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium

15:09 , Matt Verri

Kurt Zouma’s not played since hobbling off here against Leicester just before the World Cup but he’s looked sharp early on here, defending aggressively on the front-foot.

He can do that with the extra security of a back-three.

15:07 , Matt Verri

5 mins: Aguerd plays the ball forward, brought down by Bowen but he can’t fully take it in his stride.

Everton clear - huge roar from the West Ham fans whenever their side bring the ball up the pitch. Right up for it.

15:05 , Matt Verri

3 mins: West Ham with a confident enough start, Everton seem content to sit off and let the hosts have the ball.

Benrahma looks to slide a clever pass through, too much on it. Everton then play an awful ball across the six-yard box, Antonio doesn’t react quickly enough.

Huge let-off for Mina and Pickford.

Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium

15:03 , Matt Verri

A bizarre rollercoaster of pre-match emotions. You’ve got the ground united in tribute to David Gold, then the home crowd trying to get behind their team.

Meanwhile the stewards are fighting a losing battle in the away end to remove various banners protesting against the club’s board and ownership.

KICK-OFF!

15:02 , Matt Verri

We’re up and running at the London Stadium!

14:58 , Matt Verri

David Gold will be remembered ahead of kick-off.

Flowers laid in tribute to him, video montage has been played on the big screens. Gold’s name is on a huge shirt in the middle of the pitch too.

Remembering our beloved Joint-Chairman David Gold.



Remembering our beloved Joint-Chairman David Gold.

Our thoughts are with @Jacqueline_Gold, @Vanessa_Gold and the rest of the Gold family at this difficult time ❤️

Here we go!

14:56 , Matt Verri

Right then, players are in the tunnel at the London Stadium. Banners up from the away supporters, bubbles blown in the home end.

We’re very nearly ready to get underway!

14:51 , Matt Verri

Southampton, currently bottom of the Premier League, are also in action at 3pm as they host Aston Villa.

Every chance that either West Ham or Everton could find themselves at the foot of the table in a couple of hours, and potentially looking for a new manager by the end of the weekend.

So much on the line.

Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium

14:47 , Matt Verri

"Both managers under huge pressure."



🗣 @MalikOuzia_ gives his pre-match thoughts ahead of match that could have huge consequences for these two sides.



"Both managers under huge pressure."

🗣 @MalikOuzia_ gives his pre-match thoughts ahead of match that could have huge consequences for these two sides.

Lampard’s pre-match thoughts

14:42 , Matt Verri

“We have to keep working. For teams in our area, you often find goals are an issue.

“Whether that’s not being clinical enough – which has certainly been the case at times – but you have to keep believing, working as a team, work on the team structure and try to take our opportunities as they come and believe in the fact that they will come.

“It’s important for me and the players to just focus on the opponent. We know West Ham, regardless of league position, have quality players and a quality coach.

“We know how good they are and we just have to focus on that.”

Ings ‘not a risk’ for West Ham

14:36 , Matt Verri

David Moyes hasn’t picked Danny Ings in the starting XI this afternoon, but he’s confident the striker will be able to hit the ground running when he does get his chance.

“We’ve been linked with a few players and we’ve looked at a few players to try and bring in to strengthen [us], but I wanted to bring in someone who wasn’t a risk, knew how to score,” Moyes said after the signing was confirmed.

“I think Danny Ings is as good as it gets and to be fair, at this time of the year, it’s not easy to pick up centre forwards. We’re really pleased to have him.”

Poor records for both

14:30 , Matt Verri

Everton’s last win away from home in the Premier League came in October. West Ham’s last League win at the London Stadium? October.

Neither side with any confidence at all really, it’s going to be a nervy afternoon you’d imagine.

For those who love a cliché - first goal is going to be absolutely crucial.

Moyes gives upbeat West Ham assessment

14:24 , Matt Verri

A defiant David Moyes says West Ham is a “more together club than ever” and insists his team are better than a year ago - even if they are yet to prove it on the pitch.

The early part of Moyes’ second spell in charge was marred by similar turmoil and dissent towards the West Ham ownership but the Scot believes that, despite this season’s downturn in results, the culture of the club has changed during his reign.

“I think that West Ham as a football club, and maybe the people who work here a lot longer than me might have a better idea, I think it’s a more together club than it’s ever been,” Moyes said.

“I think the passing of [joint-chairman] David Gold, actually in some ways has pulled us all together as well because he’s now recognised as someone who gave everything he really could for the club and I think that now, there’s a board there who is very trusting of their manager.”

Gameshow neither can afford to finish pointless

14:16 , Matt Verri

The London Stadium has proven itself a fine stage for athletics, less so for football — but how about for a gameshow?

This meeting between West Ham and Everton, a vital clash in the Premier League relegation battle, is, more pertinently, a fight for survival between David Moyes and Frank Lampard, two managers hovering precariously over technical area trapdoors, red-handled levers waiting to be pulled somewhere in the studio, to send one or t’other of the sack race front-runners hurtling towards the line.

Were it not being played behind the curtain of the 3pm blackout, this would be drama fit for Saturday night prime.

“We’ll find out after the break...” a voice would cry, as Michail Antonio bore down on Jordan Pickford in the visiting goal, or perhaps some other cliff-hanger with a less predictable outcome.

Read Malik Ouzia’s full preview here

Ings made to wait for debut

14:08 , Matt Verri

Ings on the bench for West Ham, as Antonio keeps his place up front for the hosts. It’s a back five for them, with Zouma back into the side and Coufal and Emerson the wing-backs.

A rare League start for Benrahma, with Paqueta partnering Rice in midfield.

Also a back five for Everton, with Coleman and Mykolenko the wing-backs. Calvert-Lewin fit to lead the line, with Iwobi and Gray the two tasked with providing service.

Everton team news

14:02 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Pickford, Mina, Coady, Tarkowski, Coleman, Onana, Gueye, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Gray, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Holgate, McNeil, Gordon, Begovic, Maupay, Davies, Ruben Vinagre, Simms, Price

West Ham team news

14:01 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Fabianski, Zouma, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Coufal, Rice, Paqueta, Emerson, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio

Subs: Ings, Johnson, Cresswell, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Areola, Kehrer, Soucek

Lampard: Everton have to keep focus

13:53 , Matt Verri

Frank Lampard has urged his players to put any distractions to one side ahead of this afternoon’s clash.

The Everton boss’ job is under increasing pressure, while the Toffees fans have voiced their discontent in recent weeks. There have been confrontations between fans and playeras after matches.

Lampard wants the focus to be entirely on matters on the pitch.

“We’re in a tough run, how can I lift the players?” he told reporters.

“Keep them together, that’s my priority. I’m also aware of the noise of what’s happening around, I’m aware, I have to make it as least of a distraction as possible, not easy or simplistic.

“Myself and the players have to push that to the side and be ready.”

Hosts in the building!

13:44 , Matt Verri

The Hammers have arrived ahead of #WHUEVE ⚒️

Must-win for Moyes?

13:38 , Matt Verri

Reports suggest that David Moyes will be sacked if West Ham lose this afternoon. No pressure, David.

Rafa Benitez one of those being put forward as a potential replacement - not sure he’ll come with a glowing reference from Everton.

Sean Dyche also appears to be on the shortlist.

How it stands...

13:28 , Matt Verri

West Ham, Everton, Southampton. 18th, 19th, 20th. All on 15 points.

Goal difference currently deciding the bottom three, while Leeds in 14th are only two points away. It’s very tight.

Victory for either side today and they’ll be able to start looking up the table. Huge problems if one of them lose though.

Ings: I have to settle quickly

13:19 , Matt Verri

Danny Ings has vowed to hit the ground running after completing a £12million move to West Ham.

The striker was registered in time to feature this afternoon, and the Hammers desperately need the 30-year-old to fire them up the table.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Ings said: “It’s important I settle in as quickly as I can do – and do the important stuff on the pitch for West Ham.

“We’ve got some massive games ahead of us – and I’ve come here to try and score as many goals as I can to help the team to get some positive results.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

Stage is set!

13:11 , Matt Verri

Setting the scene 🎞️

Standard Sport prediction

13:04 , Matt Verri

It’s difficult to make a case for either side based on current form.

Everton though have won only once on the road this season, which is hardly an encouraging omen, and the Hammers’ will surely get a lift from the arrival of Danny Ings.

West Ham to win 1-0.

Everton team news

12:56 , Matt Verri

For Everton, Nathan Paterson, James Garner, Andros Townsend and Michael Keane all remain out and unavailable to Frank Lampard.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin though should be fit to start having overcome his injury problems, while Alex Iwobi is also expected to be available. The former Arsenal man has been a key player for Everton this season.

West Ham team news

12:46 , Matt Verri

David Moyes must decide whether to hand Danny Ings an immediate West Ham debut.

Moyes’ tendency has been to take a cautious approach with new signings, but with Gianluca Scamacca ruled out with a knee injury, the Scot has to choose between Ings and the misfiring Michail Antonio to lead the line against the Toffees.

Elsewhere, Kurt Zouma could make his first start since before the World Cup after returning to the squad for last weekend’s defeat at Wolves.

Said Benrahma is also pushing to start having been left on the bench at Molineux despite scoring the winner in the previous week’s FA Cup victory over Brentford.

Predicted West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek, Paqueta; Benrahma, Ings, Bowen.

How to watch West Ham vs Everton

12:39 , Matt Verri

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK due to it being played behind the 3pm blackout imposed across English football.

LIVE coverage: Follow all of the action right here - Malik Ouzia will be providing expert analysis, ratings and reaction from the ground.

Good afternoon!

12:31 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of West Ham vs Everton!

It’s a big one. A real relegation six-pointer. Both sides in the bottom three and in desperate need of a win to move them away from trouble.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 3pm GMT from the London Stadium.