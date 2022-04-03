West Ham vs Everton LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates from the London Stadium

Karl Matchett
·14 min read
West Ham take on Everton with the sides fighting at different ends of the table
West Ham United welcome Everton to the London Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon with both sides needing points in pursuit of their ambitions at opposite ends of the table.

David Moyes’s side pulled off a heroic comeback against Sevilla to reach the Europa League quarter-finals, where they will now face Lyon, but their success in Europe does seem to be having a negative impact on their pursuit of a top-four place as they slip further behind Arsenal.

Everton’s need for points is far more desperate, though, with Frank Lampard’s side now scrapping for survival and their record of having played in every Premier League season under serious threat.

The Toffees have lost four of their last five league games and are 17th, just three points clear of the relegation zone, albeit with games in hand, although victory over Newcastle prior to the international break did help to alleviate some of the gloom.

Follow live updates from a crucial clash at both ends of the table at the London Stadium:

West Ham vs Everton

  • West Ham XI: Fabianski, Fredericks, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio

  • Everton XI: Pickford, Kenny, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Doucoure, Holgate, Gray, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

West Ham United FC 0 - 0 Everton FC

5’ - West Ham 0-0 Everton

14:09 , Karl Matchett

A fast start from both sides without too many clear sights of goal in the opening stages. Everton a little nervy at the back as you might expect but they are also looking to get forward whenever possible.

Richarlison aims an acrobatic effort on target following a cross from the right, but it’s well-blocked.

Keane heads clear as another ball comes in at the other end of the pitch.

West Ham 0-0 Everton

14:01 , Karl Matchett

A late blow for Everton - no Donny van de Beek for them. Mason Holgate is into the team after an injury in the final minutes of the warm-up.

We’re underway! Kick-off at the London Stadium.

Kick-off imminent

13:58 , Luke Baker

The players are out and only a couple of minutes until we get underway at the London Stadium. Will West Ham keep pace in the race for Europe or can Everton take a big step towards safety with a rare win on the road?

Only one way to find out...

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Declan Rice’s value to West Ham

13:55 , Luke Baker

Declan Rice is the man who makes West Ham (and arguably England) tick, so it’s no wonder that David Moyes has come out this week and put a huge price tag on his midfielder’s head.

Moyes has vowed Declan Rice will not be sold for less than £150million, and that the price tag is now “north” of that eye-watering figure.

The 23-year-old is a reported target for both Chelsea and Manchester United, but the Hammers boss is digging his heels in.

“The first thing to say is that he is not for sale,” said Moyes. “But if you are interested, well, it will be north of that, because £100million was cheap last summer, and £150million just now would be minimum – but he is not for sale.

“I look at what Tottenham did with Harry Kane, albeit it in a different way. They said, ‘no, there is a price and if someone wants to pay the price, then we’d probably do it. If they don’t then he’s not going anywhere’. That’s it, they have kept him.

“There will be times when players have got the power but at the moment we have got Declan on the best part of a three-and-a-half-year contract.”

Hammers boss David Moyes claims Declan Rice price must be ‘north of £150million’

Vitalii Mykolenko shocked and grateful over Everton support for Ukraine

13:51 , Luke Baker

Everton’s Ukraine defender Vitalii Mykolenko said he has been “shocked” by the club’s support following Russia’s invasion of his homeland.

Mykolenko, who arrived at Goodison Park from Dynamo Kyiv on New Year’s Day, was handed the captain’s armband in Everton’s FA Cup win against Boreham Wood last month as a show of solidarity.

And the 22-year-old left-back has been moved by requests from team-mates and club staff to help house refugees.

He starts for the Toffees at the London Stadium this afternoon.

Vitalii Mykolenko shocked and grateful over Everton support for Ukraine

West Ham looking to make history

13:46 , Luke Baker

In some better news for Everton, not since the 1972-73 campaign have West Ham completed the double over them. Following a 1-0 win at Goodison Park in October, that's what the Hammers are aiming for today.

The Toffees may have struggled away from home this term but they traditionally enjoy the trip to West Ham - having lost just one of their last 13 away league games against the Londoners.

In fact, Everton have won more Premier League away games (12) against the Hammers than they have against any other side.

Everton's road woes

13:41 , Luke Baker

So, Everton struggle on a Sunday and there's further bad news for their fans in that their away record this season is also pretty dire.

The Toffees have won just six points on the road this season - the fewest in the Premier League - and are currently without a win in 11 away league games.

Conversely, West Ham are looking to secure three consecutive home league wins for the first time since March 2021.

Everton's Sunday blues

13:36 , Luke Baker

The omens don't bode well for Everton in terms of playing on a Sunday.

The Toffees are winless in their last nine Sunday Premier League games, losing eight of those and drawing one.

Away from home, Everton have won just four of their last 36 Sunday league games, although one of those victories did at least come against West Ham.

Manuel Lanzini walks away unscathed from car crash

13:31 , Luke Baker

Manuel Lanzini isn’t in the West Ham squad today, which perhaps shouldn’t be a huge surprise given that he was involved in a car crash earlier this week.

The 29-year-old was on his way to the club’s east London training ground in Rush Green when the collision happened on the A12 at around 2pm on Thursday.

Lanzini, who was being driven by a chauffeur, was assessed by medics and suffered no injuries. It is understood that he did not go to hospital.

West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini escapes car crash with no injuries

West Ham vs Everton - latest news

13:25 , Karl Matchett

Where are the goals coming from today?

The Hammers’ top scorers are Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio, both with eight strikes in the Premier League this term.

Support attackers Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma have half a dozen apiece, too - so while they have no single reliable source of goals, they do share them around that front line well enough. West Ham have scored only five goals in their last five games across all competitions.

Everton are worse - they’ve netted just three in the last five, while conceding ten in that time.

Demarai Gray is their top scorer in league terms, with five, while Richarlison has four and three players have three. Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s long spell on the sidelines injured has clearly been a big factor here.

West Ham vs Everton: Latest news

13:20 , Karl Matchett

So let’s take a look at what the two sides are fighting for today.

The Hammers have been in contention for European spots all season long but a recent drop-off in form has left them down in eighth and they really need to rediscover consistency if they want a Europa spot for next term. Victory today would bump them up to sixth, above Wolves and Manchester United. A two-goal margin of victory or better would also see them leapfrog Spurs into fifth on goal difference, but of course Antonio Conte’s side could regain that position when they play Newcastle later today.

As for Everton, it’s all about avoiding relegation for them this season.

They have a three-point buffer down to Watford as it stands, but have also played three games fewer. Leeds, in 16th, are five points ahead of the Toffees so they won’t be changing league positions today - their only target now is really to make sure they don’t change leagues over the summer.

West Ham vs Everton latest: The key areas Lampard must improve team in quickly

13:15 , Karl Matchett

Just 11 games to play, and only three points in it - Everton are in their biggest relegation fight in almost 20 years and far from certain to avoid the fate the fans cannot abide the thought of.

An awful lot might be riding on the late three points picked up against Newcastle in their last Premier League outing, but even the optimism earned there has since been wiped out by a dismal FA Cup hammering to Crystal Palace. The big factor in the Toffees’ favour right now, aside from being the team just the right side of the relegation zone, is the fact they have two games in hand.

Frank Lampard was officially appointed on transfer deadline day at the end of January; since then it has been fewer than one point per game earned. Applying his current rate to the rest of the season would see the Toffees total 34, a very low tally which would have been enough to avoid the drop last term, but go down in five of the prior six.

The numbers suggest Everton are actually getting worse - so can the manager turn it around in a pivotal week? Here’s a look at the data behind Lampard’s start and the key areas the Toffees need to improve in, fast.

Everton have been worse since Lampard took over - this week he must turn it around

Lampard backs Richarlison despite centre-forward struggles

13:10 , Karl Matchett

Everton manager Frank Lampard does not believe Richarlison has struggled with the burden of being the team’s senior striker this season.

Injury has restricted England international Dominic Calvert-Lewin to just 11 appearances and in his absence the Brazilian, who has played most of his career out wide, has had to be the nominal centre-forward.

A paltry return of just five goals (four in the league) in 23 matches means Richarlison is only third behind summer signings Andros Townsend – whose season has been ended by a knee injury – and Demarai Gray.

The 24-year-old has scored only one Premier League goal since early December but Lampard, who saw the Brazil international score in his first match in charge after taking over from Rafael Benitez, does not think the responsibility has weighed heavy on the player.

“I think the burden of wanting to score goals is a natural one for a goalscorer. I see a hungry player who shows that in his performance a lot,” he said ahead of Sunday’s trip to West Ham.

“It’s the the way I’d want it, I was a similar player myself. I don’t think it is a burden in terms of negative sense.

“It is good burden and when we get a better output from the top end of the pitch we will see results.”

More from Lampard:

Frank Lampard: Richarlison has not struggled with burden of being top striker

West Ham vs Everton: Confirmed line-ups

13:04 , Karl Matchett

Here we go then - looks like both sides opt for 4-2-3-1 with the Hammers having their preferred central midfield combo and Bowen overcoming his fitness issues.

Frank Lampard has gone for on-loan Donny van de Beek in the centre of the park, with Ukrainian left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko in the side too.

WHU: Fabianski, Fredericks, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio

EVE: Pickford, Kenny, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Doucoure, Van de Beek, Gray, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

West Ham vs Everton team news

12:55 , Karl Matchett

Just a few minutes now until the line-ups are confirmed for today’s early game.

Ahead of today, both teams had concerns over a handful of players.

Vladimir Coufal and Jarrod Bowen are facing late fitness tests while Angelo Ogbonna remains ruled out. Manuel Lanzini is set to be available despite being involved in a car crash earlier this week.

Yerry Mina, Allan, Fabian Delph, Tom Davies and Andros Townsend are all ruled out for Everton. Donny van de Beek is a doubt due to illness.

Is West Ham vs Everton on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

12:50 , Karl Matchett

West Ham United host Everton in the Premier League this afternoon.

David Moyes’s side have lost ground in the top-four race and entered the weekend four points adrift of Arsenal, who also have two games in hands.

The drop-off has perhaps partly been down to the Hammers’ exploits in Europe, with a heroic comeback against Seville ensuring the club’s place in the Europa League quarter-finals, where they will now face Lyon.

For Everton, there is far less to celebrate. Frank Lampard’s side are in genuine danger of the drop, having lost four of their last five games, even if victory over Newcastle prior to the international break did help to alleviate some of the gloom.

Despite that result, though, the Toffees were still only three points clear of the relegation zone heading into the weekend.

Here is everything you need to know:

Is West Ham vs Everton on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Frank Lampard asks Everton to roll with the punches in bid to turn things around

12:45 , Karl Matchett

Everton manager Frank Lampard has called for his players to develop better resilience to improve the worst away record in England’s top four divisions.

Just six points from a possible 39 on the road is the poorest return from the 92 clubs comprising the Premier League and EFL.

In fact, dropping all the way down to National League North and South, only one side – National League Dover – have performed worse away from home.

Lampard blames a poor reaction to adversity for such an appalling statistic, but with his side sitting just one place above the relegation zone he knows they cannot just rely on results at Goodison Park to make them safe.

“Mentality is a word which gets thrown around a lot but there is so much which goes into it,” said the Toffees boss ahead of the trip to West Ham.

“Our job as coaches is to find little nuggets within that, whether it is individual or collective, to make sure the players believe in themselves and have confidence because in the Premier League you will take hits.

“When we’ve had them away from home we haven’t recovered from them and that is something we just have to improve.”

Read all of the manager’s thoughts on his team’s poor away form:

Frank Lampard asks Everton to roll with the punches in bid to turn things around

West Ham to hand Lukasz Fabianski new one-year deal

12:39 , Karl Matchett

Veteran goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski will be handed a new one-year deal at West Ham.

The former Poland international turns 37 this month but is playing as well as ever as the Hammers chase another top-six finish.

Fabianski’s form has been so impressive that he has restricted on-loan France keeper Alphonse Areola to appearances in the cup competitions.

“He has been really good,” said Hammers boss David Moyes. “I actually think he has been pushed by Alphonse, who has done really well for us in European games and cup games as well.

“I think maybe the age Lukasz is at we have tried to spare him, and I have to say I think Lukasz, touch wood, has been very, very good in the league and performed consistently well.”

Full report:

West Ham vs Everton

12:04 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of West Ham vs Everton as both teams find themselves in desperate need of points in battles at opposite ends of the table.

Everton’s proud record of being Premier League ever-presents is in genuine jeopardy as they lie 17th, just three points above the drop zone. Frank Lampard hasn’t yet had the desired impact since coming in as manager, although victory over Newcastle just before the international break was a huge result that they hope will spark a run of form.

Meanwhile, West Ham are gunning for European football although, paradoxically, their exploits in this season’s Europa League appear to be harming their chances.

The Hammers brilliantly beat Sevilla to reach the Europa League quarter-finals but they have slipped down the Premier League table in the race for the top four, with Arsenal surging away. Three points at home to a team battling relegation is a must for David Moyes’s men if they want to keep their quest on track.

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro