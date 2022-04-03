West Ham vs Everton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Karl Matchett
4 min read
West Ham take on Everton with the sides fighting at different ends of the table
West Ham take on Everton with the sides fighting at different ends of the table (REUTERS)

West Ham United welcome Everton to the London Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon with both sides needing points in pursuit of their ambitions at opposite ends of the table.

David Moyes’s side pulled off a heroic comeback against Sevilla to reach the Europa League quarter-finals, where they will now face Lyon, but their success in Europe does seem to be having a negative impact on their pursuit of a top-four place as they slip further behind Arsenal.

Everton’s need for points is far more desperate, though, with Frank Lampard’s side now scrapping for survival and their record of having played in every Premier League season under serious threat.

The Toffees have lost four of their last five league games and are 17th, just three points clear of the relegation zone, albeit with games in hand, although victory over Newcastle prior to the international break did help to alleviate some of the gloom.

Follow live updates from a crucial clash at both ends of the table at the London Stadium:

West Ham vs Everton

  • Kick-off is at 2pm

West Ham United FC - Everton FC

Frank Lampard asks Everton to roll with the punches in bid to turn things around

12:45, Karl Matchett

Everton manager Frank Lampard has called for his players to develop better resilience to improve the worst away record in England’s top four divisions.

Just six points from a possible 39 on the road is the poorest return from the 92 clubs comprising the Premier League and EFL.

In fact, dropping all the way down to National League North and South, only one side – National League Dover – have performed worse away from home.

Lampard blames a poor reaction to adversity for such an appalling statistic, but with his side sitting just one place above the relegation zone he knows they cannot just rely on results at Goodison Park to make them safe.

“Mentality is a word which gets thrown around a lot but there is so much which goes into it,” said the Toffees boss ahead of the trip to West Ham.

“Our job as coaches is to find little nuggets within that, whether it is individual or collective, to make sure the players believe in themselves and have confidence because in the Premier League you will take hits.

“When we’ve had them away from home we haven’t recovered from them and that is something we just have to improve.”

Read all of the manager’s thoughts on his team’s poor away form:

Frank Lampard asks Everton to roll with the punches in bid to turn things around

West Ham to hand Lukasz Fabianski new one-year deal

12:39, Karl Matchett

Veteran goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski will be handed a new one-year deal at West Ham.

The former Poland international turns 37 this month but is playing as well as ever as the Hammers chase another top-six finish.

Fabianski’s form has been so impressive that he has restricted on-loan France keeper Alphonse Areola to appearances in the cup competitions.

“He has been really good,” said Hammers boss David Moyes. “I actually think he has been pushed by Alphonse, who has done really well for us in European games and cup games as well.

“I think maybe the age Lukasz is at we have tried to spare him, and I have to say I think Lukasz, touch wood, has been very, very good in the league and performed consistently well.”

Full report:

West Ham vs Everton

12:04, Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of West Ham vs Everton as both teams find themselves in desperate need of points in battles at opposite ends of the table.

Everton’s proud record of being Premier League ever-presents is in genuine jeopardy as they lie 17th, just three points above the drop zone. Frank Lampard hasn’t yet had the desired impact since coming in as manager, although victory over Newcastle just before the international break was a huge result that they hope will spark a run of form.

Meanwhile, West Ham are gunning for European football although, paradoxically, their exploits in this season’s Europa League appear to be harming their chances.

The Hammers brilliantly beat Sevilla to reach the Europa League quarter-finals but they have slipped down the Premier League table in the race for the top four, with Arsenal surging away. Three points at home to a team battling relegation is a must for David Moyes’s men if they want to keep their quest on track.

