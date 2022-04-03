West Ham vs Everton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

(ES Composite)

West Ham vs Everton LIVE!

A must-win game for two Premier League stalwarts takes place today with the Hammers and Toffees fighting at opposite end of the table.

A place in Europe for next season is not yet guaranteed for West Ham and David Moyes has urged his side to remain focused on this clash at London Stadium despite their upcoming Europa League duel with Lyon.

Three wins and four defeats in their last seven have left the capital club in eighth place before today’s game, while also progressing in Europe and out of the FA Cup.

Victory would propel West Ham up to fifth, before Tottenham host Newcastle later on - a fact that demonstrates just how tight the battle with Manchester United, Arsenal and Wolves has got for those European places.

Meanwhile, Everton know they at least have a three-point gap over the dropzone no matter what the result today is, plus a couple of games in hand over Watford. But a win for Frank Lampard’s men would provide a massive boost in their quest for survival.

With kick-off at 2pm and Jack Rosser at the ground to provide expert analysis, keep up to date with all the action via Standard Sport's live blog...

West Ham United FC - Everton FC

Hammers have arrived

Prediction

Everton are yet to win away from home under Frank Lampard and find themselves right in the thick of a relegation battle.

Although the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final on Thursday will be in the back of David Moyes’ mind, his side should be well-rested after the break and have enough to beat an Everton side sorely lacking in confidence.

West Ham to win, 2-1.

West Ham predicted XI

(4-3-3): Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek, Lanzini; Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio

Early team news

Jarrod Bowen has stepped up his recovery from injury but Sunday’s match against Everton is expected to come too soon for the winger.

Manuel Lanzini was involved in a serious car crash on Thursday but did not suffer any injuries and is expected to be available, as long as he comes through some precautionary checks.

Everton will be without Allan as he starts his suspension following the red card he picked up against Newcastle before the international break.

Andros Townsend is out for the rest of the season after he suffered a serious knee injury in the FA Cup against Crystal Palace, but Donny van de Beek should be available again.

How to watch West Ham vs Everton

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event. Coverage begins at 1pm BST.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with Jack Rosser providing expert analysis from the ground.

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of West Ham vs Everton!

Plenty on the line for both sides this afternoon. The Hammers will want to secure a top-six finish this season, and go into Thursday’s Europa League first-leg clash against Lyon full of confidence.

Everton meanwhile desperately need to start picking up points to move away from the relegation zone.

We’ll have all the build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 2pm BST from the London Stadium.