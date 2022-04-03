West Ham vs Everton live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

West Ham return from the international break to start what they hope will be a hugely successful finish to the season.

The Hammers will be targeting Europa League glory, and have the first leg of their quarter-final clash against Lyon to come on Thursday night, but before then they welcome Everton to the London Stadium in the Premier League.

David Moyes’ look set to fall short in their hopes of securing Champions League football with a top-four finish, but the Hammers boss will not want to see league form slip away.

They face an Everton team who have not won away from home under Frank Lampard and desperately need to put a decent run together as they try to push away from the threat of relegation.

Where to watch West Ham vs Everton

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event. Coverage beings at 1pm BST.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, with Jack Rosser providing expert analysis from the ground.