West Ham vs Crystal Palace: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h results, odds

West Ham battle Crystal Palace today as the 2021/22 Premier League fixture list throws up another intriguing early London derby.

The Hammers remain on a high after last season’s memorable exploits, sitting top of the table for the first time in 15 years after following a thrilling comeback at Newcastle on opening weekend with a thumping 4-1 win over 10-man Leicester in front of a full crowd at London Stadium.

That latter contest saw the excellent Michail Antonio notch a brace and in the process overtake Paolo Di Canio as West Ham’s all-time leading Premier League goalscorer.

David Moyes’ side will be favourites to keep that impressive run alive when they host a Palace team that have made a slow start to life under new boss Patrick Vieira.

A heavy 3-0 loss at Chelsea on opening day followed by a goalless draw with Brentford and Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to Watford in the second round of the Carabao Cup means the Eagles have yet to win or even score a goal under Roy Hodgson’s successor.

Date, kick-off time and venue

West Ham vs Crystal Palace is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off today - Saturday, August 28, 2021.

The match will take place at the London Stadium.

Where to watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace

TV channel and live stream: The match will not be televised in the UK or shown online.

Fans can watch highlights on BBC Match of the Day at 10:30pm on Saturday evening on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.

You can also follow live coverage with Standard Sport’s match blog, with Jack Rosser at the London Stadium.

West Ham vs Crystal Palace team news

West Ham have no known new injury worries to contend with at this stage, with full-back Arthur Masuaku still on his way back from a knee injury.

Palace, meanwhile, remain without summer signing Michael Olise, but the ex-Reading star is targeting his debut next month following a back issue.

Winger Eberechi Eze remains sidelined following that Achilles injury suffered at the end of last season, but he is well ahead of schedule in terms of his recovery.

Right-back Nathan Ferguson is still out, while Palace captain Luka Milivojevic is yet to feature this term due to personal reasons.

West Ham vs Crystal Palace prediction

Despite a lack of summer signings, West Ham have clearly carried over their significant momentum from that record-breaking 2020/21 campaign.

Europa League football could yet provide a serious test of their depth in certain areas, but the group stages have yet to get underway so it would take a brave man to bet against Moyes’ ultra-confident side at present, particularly after they proved against Leicester that they could maintain their form with a full crowd back inside London Stadium.

By contrast, Palace have yet to get going under Vieira and are clearly going to struggle for goals unless there are further new additions before Tuesday’s transfer deadline, with the likes of Jean-Philippe Mateta failing to impress.

Toppling West Ham would be a very fine way indeed for Vieira to get off the mark, but it’s tough to see beyond a relatively routine home win here.

West Ham 2-0 Crystal Palace.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Premier League

West Ham wins: 8

Crystal Palace wins: 6

Draws: 6

West Ham have only lost two of their last 12 matches against Crystal Palace across all competitions - both during the 2019/20 season.

Last term, Sebastien Haller scored a remarkable overhead kick to secure a point for the Hammers at home after Christian Benteke - who was later sent off - had netted a first-half opener.

Tomas Soucek fired in a brace in a thrilling 3-2 win for West Ham at Selhurst Park back in January.

Betting odds and tips

West Ham win: 8/13

Crystal Palace win: 6/1

Draw: 16/5

Odds via Betfair Exchange (subject to change). Click here to find out more.

