West Ham vs Crystal Palace LIVE! Latest team news, lineups, prediction, TV, Premier League match stream today

Another London derby lies in store during the early stages of this new Premier League season as two sides that have made contrasting starts to the campaign go head to head.

West Ham are absolutely flying having carried over the momentum from their excellent 2020/21 campaign, with a brilliant comeback at Newcastle on opening weekend followed by a 4-1 demolition of Leicester that saw Michail Antonio become the club’s all-time leading Premier League goalscorer.

Such an impressive run saw the Hammers head into the third round of fixtures sitting at the summit of the top-flight for the first time in 15 years and only the second time ever.

David Moyes’ side will be favourites to keep the good times rolling against a Crystal Palace team that have made a sluggish beginning to life under Patrick Vieira.

After following a heavy loss at Chelsea with a stalemate against Brentford and Carabao Cup defeat by Watford, the Eagles are yet to win or even score a single goal under Roy Hodgson’s high-profile successor.

Will their fortunes change today?

West Ham vs Crystal Palace latest news

Kick-off time: 3pm BST, London Stadium

How to watch: Highlights on Match of the Day

West Ham team news: No fresh injury worries

Crystal Palace team news: Olise, Eze still sidelined

Prediction: West Ham 2-0 Crystal Palace

12:28 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s latest Premier League LIVE coverage as West Ham host Crystal Palace in a London derby.

Can the table-topping Hammers continue their excellent run of form and ensure Patrick Vieira’s wait for a first win as Palace boss goes on?

Stay tuned for march build-up, latest team news and live updates, with Jack Rosser in attendance at London Stadium...