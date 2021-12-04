West Ham vs Chelsea FC: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results - preview

West Ham host Chelsea today in a lunchtime Premier League derby at the London Stadium.

With David Moyes’ side now three games without a win following losses to both Wolves and Manchester City before Wednesday’s draw with Brighton, West Ham need to pull a result out of somewhere in order to keep their momentum going.

Some hope might arise when looking at Chelsea’s recent performances. Sluggish against Burnley, Manchester United and Watford, Thomas Tuchel’s team aren’t exactly firing on all cylinders at the moment but, dauntingly, they’re still top despite some relatively patchy form.

London’s two best teams over the past year or so, a win for either would be a statement of intent before the rest of the weekend schedule kicks off.

Date, kick-off time and venue

West Ham vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 12.30pm GMT kick-off today - Saturday December 4, 2021.

The London Stadium will host the match.

Where to watch West Ham vs Chelsea

TV channel: Today’s game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 11:30am.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will also be able to watch the game online through the BT Sport website or app.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Jack Rosser and James Robson will be reporting from the stadium.

West Ham vs Chelsea team news

Aaron Cresswell missed the draw with Brighton after colliding with the post against City and remains doubtful for today’s derby. Aside from that and Angelo Ogbonna’s continued absence, West Ham have a clean bill of health.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will be missing Trevoh Chalobah, though N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Reece James and Timo Werner are all in contention.

Romelu Lukaku is also pushing to make his first start since recovering from an ankle injury.

West Ham vs Chelsea prediction

Chelsea obviously haven’t been at their best but are still managing to pull results out of the bag despite that.

With Romelu Lukaku slowly getting back up to speed and West Ham’s forward floundering of late, it’s hard to look past an away victory.

Chelsea to win 1-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

West Ham wins: 42

Draws: 22

Chelsea wins: 52

