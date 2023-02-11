West Ham vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League line-ups, team news and build-up to kick-off

West Ham’s Declan Rice and new Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez go head to head (Getty Images)

West Ham United are taking on Chelsea in a London derby between two sides aiming to push up the table after underwhelming in the first half of the season.

The Hammers come into the game 17th in the table only one point clear of the relegation zone, while Graham Potter’s Blues are ninth and a gaping 10 points from the Champions League positions. Both sides have only one win from their past five league games and are desperate to find their best form against their rivals across the city.

Follow the latest score and match updates from the Premier League game at the London Stadium below.

West Ham vs Chelsea

Match kicks off at 12.30pm GMT

Both sides struggling with only one win in their past five league games

Joao Felix returns to Chelsea starting line-up as Mason Mount benched

West Ham United FC - Chelsea FC

Chelsea team news

11:39 , Lawrence Ostlere

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been left out of the squad once more.

Chelsea team news

11:39 , Lawrence Ostlere

Joao Felix comes straight back into the Chelsea team after serving his three-match ban following that red card on debut. January signings Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and Nonu Madueke all start, while Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher and Hakim Ziyech are all benched.

Joao Felix was dismissed 58 minutes into his Chelsea debut (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

West Ham vs Chelsea: confirmed line-ups

11:31 , Lawrence Ostlere

West Ham: Fabianski; Kehrer, Ogbonna, Aguerd; Coufal, Rice, Paqueta, Emerson; Benrahma, Bowen; Antonio.

Chelsea: Kepa; James, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella; Madueke, Fernandez, Loftus-Cheek; Mudryk, Felix, Havertz.

West Ham vs Chelsea: team news

11:26 , Lawrence Ostlere

Thilo Kehrer sustained an injury at Newcastle last week and was removed at half time, with the defender set to be unavailable along with Kurt Zouma, Maxwell Cornet and Gianluca Scamacca.

Raheem Sterling is the latest to join Chelsea’s lengthy injury list after picking up a knock in training but the Blues are set to be boosted by the return of Joao Felix, who is available again following his three-match suspension for being sent off against Fulham on his Premier League debut.

Story continues

Mateo Kovacic and Denis Zakaria have returned to training but remain doubts while Graham Potter may also have one eye on Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg at Borussia Dortmund, especially with Reece James and Ben Chilwell only just returning from injury.

West Ham vs Chelsea - LIVE

11:22 , Lawrence Ostlere

