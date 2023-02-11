West Ham vs Chelsea LIVE: Tomas Soucek handball missed by VAR in controversial finish

Tomas Soucek blocks Conor Gallagher’s shot with his hand (Reuters)

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw at West Ham United on Saturday as Joao Felix’s opener was cancelled out by ex-Blues defender Emerson Palmieri, leaving Graham Potter’s expensively assembled team still a long way from a top-four spot.

Felix returned to the team after the on-loan Portuguese winger was sent off in his debut for Chelsea last month and in the 16th minute he side-footed home a pinpoint cross by British record signing Enzo Fernandez, one of the many new faces at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea sought to extend their lead but it was their former wing-back Emerson who equalised in the 28th minute when he arrived unmarked at the far post to meet a headed flick-on by Jarrod Bowen and shoot past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

In a second half of few chances, Tomas Soucek put the ball in the back of the net in the 82nd minute but Declan Rice, who headed the ball on to the Czech, was ruled offside by VAR.

A few minutes later, Chelsea appealed in vain for a penalty, claiming substitute Conor Gallagher’s shot was stopped by Soucek’s hand.

The draw meant Chelsea have now won only one of their last seven league games - and they have not won away since October. They stayed ninth in the table, nine points behind fourth-placed Newcastle who have played a game less.

West Ham climbed up to 15th but are only two points ahead of Everton, the highest placed team in the relegation spots.

VAR fails to spot Soucek handball in the penalty box (90)

Disallowed! Soucek goal ruled out by VAR for offside (82)

Half-time: West Ham 1-1 Chelsea

GOAL! West Ham 1-1 Chelsea (Emerson, 28)

GOAL! West Ham 0-1 Chelsea (Felix, 16)

Lucas Paqueta replaced by Tomas Soucek after shoulder injury (13)

West Ham team news: Kehrer pass fit to start in unchanged line-up

Chelsea team news: Felix returns to starting line-up as Mount benched

Both teams had offside goals ruled out, but the biggest talking point of the game was Tomas Soucek’s ‘save’ from Conor Gallagher at the end of the 90 minutes. It was fairly obvious in real time and certainly clear on the replay, so quite how the referee and then VAR missed the incident is hard to work out.

The points are shared.

90+1 min: Five minutes to be added on. Surely time for one more chance for someone...

89 min: A huge moment in the game - Gallagher’s low shot is clearly blocked by the hand of Soucek. It’s a save. The referee doesn’t see it, but surely VAR will... no! Somehow Soucek gets away with it. Bizarre.

87 min: Chelsea have plenty of the ball right now but West Ham are not letting them through.

Declan Rice was offside, and it’s still level.

The Hammers lead! Emerson’s free-kick is delivered to Rice whose header is saved, but the rebound is tapped in by Soucek from close range... but was Rice offside? VAR is checking.

77 min: Mount’s low cross is blocked away by the feet of Fabianski and falls inviting for Fernandez arriving on the edge of the box, but he can’t steer his shot on target with the goalkeeper stranded.

73 min: A chance for Havertz as he glances a header off target. This game is right in the balance, both sides tentatively looking for what would likely be a winner.

68 min: A round of substitutions, as Ings and Downes replace Antonio and Benrahma for West Ham.

Mudryk, Cucurella and Madueke are off for Chelsea subs Ziyech, Chilwell and Mount.

65 min: Benrahma has an ambitious crack at goal, which hits the wall, and it’s a corner.

64 min: Antonio spins Badiashile so cleverly and the young defender is booked when he tries to recover. It will be a free-kick for West Ham, around 35 yards from goal...

62 min: James’ floated cross is caught by Fabianski.

57 min: Another half-chance for Chelsea falls to Mudryk after a ricochet in the box, but he’s sprinting and can’t control it, and the ball bounces off his boot and behind for a goal-kick.

55 min: Chelsea have a free-kick on the left side, which James and Madueke stand over. There are plenty of options in the box to aim it. It’s James who whips in a delivery which is flicked just past the far post by the head of Antonio. Oof, Fabianski was beaten.

53 min: West Ham go on the counter-attack but Bowen’s pass to Antonio is cut out by Mudryk, who had raced back to defend. A moment later West Ham come forwards again and Rice drags his shot wide.

51 min: Chelsea are struggling to create a clear-cut chance.

48 min: The second half has started similarly to the first, with Chelsea on the front foot and West Ham defending in a deep, passive block.

We’re under way as Jarrod Bowen rolls the ball back to his defence.

The players are back out on the pitch for the second half - no changes at the break.

Some images from the first half at the London Stadium:

Graham Potter speaks to BT Sport pundits Joe Cole and Rio Ferdinand (Action Images via Reuters)

Marc Cucurella battles with Michael Antonio for the ball (Action Images via Reuters)

Joao Felix volley home to put Chelsea in front at West Ham (Getty Images)

Emerson Palmieri celebrates after scoring West Ham’s equaliser (Getty Images)

Craig Pawson peeps his whistle and that brings an interesting first half to an end. West Ham will be pretty happy, considering how little they imposed themselves on the game for the first 25 minutes. Chelsea had the ball in the back of the net three times but only one counted, and Emerson’s equaliser against his old club cancelled out Joao Felix’s volley to leave them level at the break.

45 min: There will be four minutes added on, mostly down to Lucas Paqueta’s early shoulder injury.

43 min: Cucurella and Coufal have a mini spat over a throw-in and moments later the Czech full-back clatters through the Chelsea defender. Probably should be a booking, but isn’t.

40 min: Felix bends one around the wall but Fabianski gets across and parries away for a corner. Badiashile gets up above Ogbonna to win the header but can’t get the ball down and on target.

39 min: Joao Felix has been excellent and he’s influential once more here as he races through the middle and earns a foul. Free-kick around 20 yards out, and it’s Felix lining it up...

37 min: Chelsea counter and probably should score as Mudryk races down the left before cutting inside, but he picks the easy pass across to Fernandez in space when Felix had made a more aggressive run through the centre. The pass is a bit slow, too, and Declan Rice gets back to make a block.

36 min: Madueke shimmies on to his left foot from the right-hand side and gets a shot away, which Fabianski dives to his right to parry. At the other end, Thiago Silva rushes back and makes a good challenge to block Benrahma from crossing.

That West Ham equaliser:

Emerson equalises for West Ham against his former club! ⚽



Great flick from Jarrod Bowen and he's in the right place at the right time! 💥 pic.twitter.com/V7GhwZrQqh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 11, 2023

31 min: The stadium is bouncing now and West Ham have really livened up. We have a derby on our hands.

GOAL! West Ham 1-1 Chelsea (Emerson, 28)

13:01 , Lawrence Ostlere

Now then! West Ham immediately make their more adventurous play count. They press Cucurella into a mistake and then Coufal delivers a cross rom the right side. Bowen flicks it on to the back post and there’s Emerson, a former Chelsea player, reacting first to bump home.

25 min: Felix looks so lively in what is a No 10 role behind Havertz. At the other end there’s a rare look for West Ham, but Antonio’s flick is saved by Kepa at close range.

23 min: Another Chelsea goal ruled out, this time against Kai Havertz who makes a really smart run in behind, rounds Fabianski and slots home, only for the flag to go up. VAR confirms a marginal call.

22 min: Chelsea have really dominated this opening quarter of the game, partly down to their good play and partly down to West Ham’s negative setup. They are very deep, and struggling to get close to their opponents.

19 min: Fernandez to Felix? Money well spent, Todd Boehly will no doubt think.

GOAL! West Ham 0-1 Chelsea (Felix, 16)

12:49 , Lawrence Ostlere

Joao Felix has been the brightest player on the pitch and it’s no surprise that he opens the scoring. Enzo Fernandez whips in a cross and Felix moves into the six-yard box before touching home on the volley.

Joao Felix volley home to put Chelsea in front at West Ham (Getty Images)

12 min: Paqueta is done. He got caught in a sandwich of players and immediately jumped out wincing, and clearly his shoulder is still hurting. Tomas Soucek is on to replace him.

9 min: Joao Felix has the ball in the back of the net, turning in a rebound after intially chipping Fabianski and hitting the post, but his run in behind was just a touch early and it’s ruled out.

Paqueta has returned to the action and seems OK to continue, for now.

6 min: A worrying moment for David Moyes and West Ham - Lucas Paqueta is down on the ground clutching his shoulder after a strong barge by Madueke. The Brazilian midfielder is receiving treatment.

4 min: Good play by Chelsea down the right side involving Felix, and Loftus-Cheek carries the ball into the box. He tries to cut it back for Havertz arriving in the middle, but it’s easy enough for Fabianski to collect.

2 min: Chelsea are decked out in a nice little gold number, while West Ham are in their traditional claret and blue. Mudryk makes a positive dart in from the left and wins a free-kick around 30 yards from goal, which Reece James floats tamely at Fabianski.

We’re under way at the London Stadium.

Potter on picking Loftus-Cheek over Mount in midfield

12:30 , Lawrence Ostlere

Graham Potter: “Ruben Loftus-Cheek provides a little bit of balance for the attacking players. Against West Ham you have to be strong in the boxes, defend set-pieces, so he helps us in that area as well.”

Graham Potter speaks to BT Sport pundits Joe Cole and Rio Ferdinand (Action Images via Reuters)

Gianfranco Zola: ‘It’s very difficult’ managing a bloated squad

12:26 , Lawrence Ostlere

“I’ve been there at Watford when the club bought 14 new players in the last week of the window, it was crazy,” says Zola, in reference to Graham Potter’s huge range of options to choose from.

Rio Ferdinand adds: “Graham Potter has never dealt with these egos before. That is a massive job, it’s very different to what he’s been used to.”

How does Graham Potter manage Chelsea's expanded squad? 🤔



Gianfranco Zola, @rioferdy5 and Joe Cole talk through the difficulties of working with a big group and dealing with superstars who aren't getting on the pitch... 😬 pic.twitter.com/amHiDzmlsr — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 11, 2023

Jarrod Bowen warms up before kick-off:

West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen before kick-off (Getty Images)

This is a London derby of two struggling sides.

The Hammers come into the game 17th in the table only one point clear of the relegation zone, while Graham Potter’s Blues are ninth and a gaping 10 points from the Champions League positions. Both sides have only one win from their past five league games and are desperate to find their best form against their rivals across the city.

Declan Rice and Enzo Fernandez: Future teammates or midfield rivals?

11:58 , Lawrence Ostlere

Sports reporter Jamie Braidwood has taken a closer look at the engine room today where Declan Rice faces off against Enzo Fernandez:

The timing from David Moyes was conspicuous. Enzo Fernandez, the new holder of the British transfer record, had just made his Chelsea debut when Moyes jumped at the chance to praise a player of his own. He was glowing about the performance of Declan Rice in West Ham’s battling 1-1 draw at Newcastle, and chose to deliver a clear statement on how Chelsea’s £106m signing of Fernandez had altered the transfer market – as well as the value of his captain. “Undoubtedly he’ll be a British transfer record if he ever leaves West Ham,” Moyes said. “I think Dec will be blowing that out of the water, that’s for sure, when it comes around.”

For as much as West Ham and Moyes hope it’s not, “when it comes around” is increasingly certain to be this summer, when Rice will enter the final year of his contract. It is a crucial time for West Ham, given it is unlikely that Rice will extend his nine-year association with the club beyond his current deal. If Moyes’s assertion is correct and the England international commands a £106m-plus fee this summer, West Ham would risk losing him for nothing if they do not sell. But with Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United all gathering, the ball is in West Ham’s court to drive up the price as much as they can – a point Moyes made sure to make.

And if Moyes is correct, when West Ham host Chelsea at the London Stadium on Saturday, the most expensive signing in Premier League history will face the player who could be its next record-breaking transfer. It will be the first meeting of Rice and Fernandez but depending on what unfolds in the coming months, it could be the first of many, or the last at club level for some time. With Chelsea and Arsenal set to be the leading contenders for Rice this summer, they may start next season as teammates, or as midfield rivals.

Read more:

Declan Rice and Enzo Fernandez: Future teammates or midfield rivals?

Some of the Chelsea player reporting for duty in east London this lunchtime:

West Ham team news

11:43 , Lawrence Ostlere

West Ham are unchanged from the draw with Newcastle last time out. Thilo Kehrer is fit to start at the back despite concerns over a hamstring injury.

Nayef Aguerd, Said Benrahma and Emerson Palmieri survey the pitch (Getty Images)

Chelsea team news

11:39 , Lawrence Ostlere

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been left out of the squad once more.

Chelsea team news

11:39 , Lawrence Ostlere

Joao Felix comes straight back into the Chelsea team after serving his three-match ban following that red card on debut. January signings Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and Nonu Madueke all start, while Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher and Hakim Ziyech are all benched.

Joao Felix was dismissed 58 minutes into his Chelsea debut (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

West Ham vs Chelsea: confirmed line-ups

11:31 , Lawrence Ostlere

West Ham: Fabianski; Kehrer, Ogbonna, Aguerd; Coufal, Rice, Paqueta, Emerson; Benrahma, Bowen; Antonio.

Chelsea: Kepa; James, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella; Madueke, Fernandez, Loftus-Cheek; Mudryk, Felix, Havertz.

West Ham vs Chelsea: team news

11:26 , Lawrence Ostlere

Thilo Kehrer sustained an injury at Newcastle last week and was removed at half time, with the defender set to be unavailable along with Kurt Zouma, Maxwell Cornet and Gianluca Scamacca.

Raheem Sterling is the latest to join Chelsea’s lengthy injury list after picking up a knock in training but the Blues are set to be boosted by the return of Joao Felix, who is available again following his three-match suspension for being sent off against Fulham on his Premier League debut.

Mateo Kovacic and Denis Zakaria have returned to training but remain doubts while Graham Potter may also have one eye on Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg at Borussia Dortmund, especially with Reece James and Ben Chilwell only just returning from injury.

