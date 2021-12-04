West Ham vs Chelsea FC LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

West Ham vs Chelsea - LIVE!

The London Stadium plays host to a intriguing derby clash as the Premier League makes a swift return this lunchtime.

Chelsea make the short trip from west to east of the capital knowing that victory over their rivals would increase their title lead back to four points, with fellow contenders Manchester City and Liverpool both in action later today.

However, Thomas Tuchel’s usually dominant side have somewhat flattered to deceive of late, being lucky to beat Watford in midweek after recent draws against Manchester United and Burnley.

Another subpar display this afternoon would leave them at serious risk of losing their place at the top-flight summit.

West Ham are also looking to rediscover some momentum after a worrying blip following the most recent international break.

After a run of four successive wins, David Moyes’ suddenly profligate team haven’t triumphed in any of their last three games, losing to Wolves and Manchester City before a frustrating draw with Brighton on Wednesday.

The Hammers remain fourth and a point ahead of Arsenal, but will be hoping for a statement performance today to reassert their Champions League credentials.

Follow West Ham vs Chelsea with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, with expert analysis from James Robson and Jack Rosser at the London Stadium!

Tuchel labels transfer target Rice a ‘Chelsea boy’

10:31 , George Flood

Speaking of Tuchel’s pre-match press conference, referring to West Ham star - and former Blues youngster and known transfer target - Declan Rice as a “Chelsea boy” was always likely to ruffle some feathers ahead of today’s big game.

“It happens at every single club in the world that sometimes players get released in one moment and they have their career on a different way, so this is a pretty normal thing,” said Tuchel.

“I am absolutely aware that he is a Chelsea boy and he comes through the academy and he is very close to our guys.

“He’s a very strong player and in general, I am absolutely impressed by (Tomas) Soucek and him, what they do since I came into the Premier League. What they do for West Ham.

“They are real helpers on the pitch, they have an incredible volume both of them. They take responsibility for high pressing, for deep defending, for filling the gaps on the wings, for deep build-up, for goals from set-pieces. Both of them are simply doing everything.”

(Getty Images)

Tuchel jokes Rangnick could have replaced him after one game

10:27 , George Flood

Eyebrows were raised yesterday when new Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick claimed that he was approached to take the temporary reins at Chelsea in February, only to reject the offer as it included no offer of a long-term role.

His timings on that would mean he spoke to the Blues after protege Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard on January 26.

It is understood Chelsea’s interest in Rangnick came before then, when he, Tuchel, and current Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann were all candidates for the job.

Regardless, Tuchel laughed it off at his own press conference on Friday.

“So maybe that was after our draw against Wolves!” he said. “Maybe the bosses saw the draw against Wolves and thought, ‘He doesn’t know what he’s doing, let’s bring Ralf in for four months!’.

“He must have the date wrong, hopefully. Let’s say hopefully.”

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Standard Sport prediction

10:17 , George Flood

Chelsea obviously haven’t been at their best recently but are still managing to pull results out of the bag despite that.

With Romelu Lukaku slowly getting back up to speed and West Ham’s forwards floundering of late, it’s hard to look past an away victory.

Chelsea to win 1-0.

Chelsea team news - Lukaku to start?

10:15 , George Flood

Romelu Lukaku has had his minutes carefully managed by Thomas Tuchel since recovering from an ankle injury, but could return to the Chelsea starting lineup this afternoon.

Reece James, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Timo Werner are all back in contention for Chelsea today, but Trevoh Chalobah has joined Mateo Kovacic and Ben Chilwell in the treatment room with a thigh issue sustained at Watford in midweek.

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Havertz

(AFP via Getty Images)

West Ham team news - Cresswell still a doubt

10:12 , George Flood

It remains to be seen if Aaron Cresswell will be fit enough to return for West Ham this afternoon.

The trusty left-back missed the midweek draw with Brighton after painfully colliding with a goal post against Manchester City, though did return to light training on Friday.

West Ham’s one confirmed absentee is influential central defender Angelo Ogbonna, who suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage against Liverpool last month could miss the remainder of the season as a result.

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Dawson, Johnson; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio.

(Getty Images)

How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea

10:08 , George Flood

TV channel: Today’s game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 11:30am.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will also be able to watch the game online through the BT Sport website or app.

Welcome to West Ham vs Chelsea LIVE coverage

10:01 , George Flood

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of what is sure to be a fiery lunchtime derby at the London Stadium as old rivals West Ham and Chelsea collide.

Chelsea can go four points clear at the Premier League summit with a win today and pile the pressure on Manchester City and Liverpool ahead of their matches later today, but another underwhelming performance would see Thomas Tuchel’s men at huge risk of being replaced at the top.

Meanwhile, West Ham are clinging onto fourth spot after completely losing their impressive momentum since the last international break, going from a run of four straight victories to not winning any of their last three games.

Another loss here would leave them very vulnerable to the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham, who are close behind.

Kick-off today is at 12:30pm GMT, so stay tuned for match build-up plus the latest team news and live updates, including expert analysis from James Robson and Jack Rosser at the London Stadium.

This should be a cracker!