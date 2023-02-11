West Ham vs Chelsea FC LIVE! Felix starts - Premier League match stream, team news, lineups, prediction today

West Ham vs Chelsea - LIVE!

West Ham host Chelsea at the London Stadium this afternoon with both sides struggling for form and in desperate need of a statement win to kick their seasons into gear. The Blues edged a tight encounter between the teams at Stamford Bridge earlier this season, though West Ham were on the end of what David Moyes described as a “scandalous” VAR decision.

The Hammers have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks, earning a point against Newcastle last weekend to go with the recent win over Everton. However, they still sit 17th in the Premier League and just a point off the relegation zone.

Graham Potter’s side continue to struggle for goals, with just 22 scored in 21 League matches this season. They are 10 points off the top four, with the Chelsea boss needing to quickly find a way to integrate so many new signings. Follow West Ham vs Chelsea with our LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella and Malik Ouzia at the ground.

West Ham vs Chelsea latest news

Kick-off: 12:30pm GMT, London Stadium

How to watch: BT Sport 1

West Ham team news: Kehrer set to miss out

Chelsea team news: Felix back from suspension

Standard Sport prediction: West Ham 1-1 Chelsea

West Ham United FC - Chelsea FC

Nizaar Kinsella at the London Stadium

11:32 , Giuseppe Muro

Joao Felix was always likely to return after Graham Potter described him as “the best player on the pitch” before his red card against Fulham.

He has been without football for a month after his three-match ban but he has been impressing and training well.

Potter will hope that the forward also lifts Kai Havertz's performances, which have dropped since his suspension.

Confirmed team news

11:32 , Giuseppe Muro

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Coufal, Rice, Paqueta, Emerson, Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma

Subs: Hegyi, Anang, Johnson, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Ings, Soucek

Chelsea XI: Kepa, James, Badiashile, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Fernandez, Loftus-Cheek, Madueke, Mudryk, Havertz, Felix

Story continues

Subs: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Mount, Chilwell, Ziyech, D Fofana, Azpilicueta, Chukwuemeka, Gallagher

Felix starts for Chelsea

11:25 , Giuseppe Muro

We’re hearing Joao Felix and Ruben Loftus Cheek start for Chelsea. Full team news coming up.

11:23 , Giuseppe Muro

The West Ham players are checking out the playing surface at the London Stadium. The Hammers will be in confident mood after their good display at Newcastle last weekend.

(Getty Images)

11:19 , Giuseppe Muro

And Chelsea were not far behind them

11:17 , Giuseppe Muro

West Ham have arrived

Hammers in the house ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/nGLGpVdCuF — West Ham United (@WestHam) February 11, 2023

11:17 , Giuseppe Muro

Team news is coming up from the London Stadium in 15 minutes...

(Getty Images)

Stats

11:06 , Giuseppe Muro

- West Ham beat Chelsea 3-2 at the London Stadium last season and can earn successive Premier League home wins against the Blues for the first time in 20 years.

- Chelsea have gone seven successive away games without a win in all competitions for the first time in 12 years.

- David Moyes is one short of 250 Premier League wins as a manager. It’s a landmark only Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger have reached.

- Jarrod Bowen’s last eight top-flight goals have all come at London Stadium.

- Chelsea have used the most players in the Premier League this season, equalling the club record of 32 set in 1992-93.

Conor Gallagher fighting for Chelsea future

10:58 , Giuseppe Muro

Conor Gallagher has just three months to convince Chelsea he has a future with them.

The midfielder is one of a number of homegrown stars who fear the club will cash in on them if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Selling academy graduates would help Chelsea stay in line with Financial Fair Play regulations — and the Blues view Gallagher, who is likely to command a fee of more than £40million, as one of their most saleable assets.

But, with his future in doubt, the 23-year-old wants to stay and has an opportunity to prove himself, as he hopes to start his fourth Premier League game in a row at West Ham on Saturday.

Mateo Kovacic has been out with a calf injury, so Gallagher could start alongside £106.8million signing Enzo Fernandez.

Read the full story here.

(REUTERS)

10:53 , Giuseppe Muro

Graham Potter insists Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s situation at Chelsea is “not terminal” despite leaving him out of his Champions League squad.

Aubameyang has been subject to interest from MLS champions Los Angeles FC over a possible loan move to replace the now retired Gareth Bale.

It remains to be seen whether the 33-year-old will be in the squad today but Potter said: “In my job every player while they are here is important.

“Every player should understand their situation and be treated with respect and then it’s their decision how to act and he has acted fantastically.

“Sometimes situations are difficult, which this one is. We have got Joao [Felix], we have Kai [Havertz], we have got David [Datro Fofana], who we thought we wanted to get more of a look at in the short-term.

“But that’s not to say it’s a terminal situation for Pierre. We had to be honest with him and give him time. And that was the reason why he was out of the previous match.

“But while he is here it’s not to say that will always be the case.”

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

10:50 , Giuseppe Muro

West Ham manager David Moyes reaches the landmark of 643 games in Premier League management today.

Only Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson have managed more games in the Premier League and Moyes said: “I think it shows dedication, and a bit of resilience as well, to do that in the Premier League, and to do that, when we’ve seen so many good managers come and go in the Premier League over decades. I’m pleased to have done it.

“But it wasn’t something that was in my head where I thought: ‘Oh, this is coming up’. It wasn’t that. But certainly, the two people you mentioned in front of me [Arsène Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson] have got incredible CVS, and I’m pleased to be on the list just behind them.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Thiago Silva agrees Chelsea contract extension

10:42 , Giuseppe Muro

If you missed it last night, Thiago Silva has signed a new contract with Chelsea to keep him at Stamford Bridge beyond his 39th birthday.

The evergreen defender has put pen to paper on a fresh one-year deal until the summer of 2024.

“I am honestly so happy to continue my career with the Blues,” Silva told the official Chelsea website.

“When I signed my first contract here, it was to just do one year. Now it is already the fourth! I could not have imagined that, but really it is a very special moment for me to sign and stay at Chelsea.”

Silva has made 106 appearances in total for Chelsea across all competitions so far, winning the Champions League, Uefa Super Cup and Club World Cup during his time at the Bridge.

(Action Images via REUTERS)

Standard Sport prediction

10:31 , Matt Verri

It is difficult to know how Chelsea will line up with so many options available. With the Blues struggling for coherency, West Ham should have enough to take something.

A 1-1 draw.

Chelsea team news

10:22 , Matt Verri

Chelsea have Joao Felix back from suspension from their trip to West Ham.

The January loan signing has completed a three-game ban following his red card on his debut against Fulham and could start the lunchtime kick-off at the London Stadium.

But Chelsea could be without Raheem Sterling, who has been struggling with a knee issue.

Mateo Kovacic, Wesley Fofana and Denis Zakaria have returned to training but will not feature.

Predicted Chelsea XI (4-2-3-1): Kepa; James, Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella; Gallagher, Enzo; Mount, Felix, Mudryk; Havertz.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

West Ham team news

10:15 , Matt Verri

West Ham defender Thilo Kehrer is a major doubt to face Chelsea because of a hamstring injury.

The Hammers are also likely to still be without Kurt Zouma, Gianluca Scamacca, Maxwel Cornet and Alphonse Areola, who missed last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle.

January signing Danny Ings is again likely to be a substitute as he is eased back from a knee injury.

“Probably much the way we were at the weekend,” said West Ham manager David Moyes said of the squad available to him.

“Thilo is a problem, Thilo came off with an injury. I don’t think we’ve got any of the boys back from last week.”

Predicted West Ham XI (3-4-2-1): Fabianski; Johnson, Ogbonna, Aguerd; Coufal, Rice, Paqueta, Emerson; Bowen, Benrahma; Antonio.

(Getty Images)

How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea

10:08 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the game via the BT Sport app on mobile devices, laptops, games consoles and tablets.

LIVE coverage: Follow all of the action LIVE right here with us! Malik Ouzia and Nizaar Kinsella will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Good morning!

10:01 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of West Ham vs Chelsea!

It’s a London derby to kick the weekend off, as two sides struggling for form and consistency meet in the early kick-off. The Hammers are just a point outside of the relegation zone, while Chelsea sit ninth and a long way off the top four.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 12.30pm GMT from the London Stadium.