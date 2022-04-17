West Ham vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

(Getty Images)

Two Premier League matches are on show on Easter Sunday, before the world of football turns its attention to the FA Cup semi-final and we’ll have coverage of it all right here on the Independent. First up, the focus is on east London, where West Ham United host Burnley, who hit the headlines on Friday for the surprise sacking of manager Sean Dyche.

The Clarets are four points from safety with eight games to play as they battle for survival in the top flight, with the last game under Dyche being the 2-0 defeat to bottom club Norwich last week. The Hammers, meanwhile, also lost by the same scoreline at Brentford at the same time - but in midweek matters took a massive upturn as they overcame Lyon in the Europa League to book a semi-final berth against Eintracht Frankfurt.

While David Moyes’ team will naturally be hoping for a trophy and the Champions League spot which comes with it, they still have domestic matters to attend to as well if they want to seal a coveted top-six finish, being three points behind both Manchester United and Arsenal at present, having played a game more than the Gunners. Follow all the live updates from West Ham vs Burnley, with updates from Newcastle vs Leicester below:

West Ham vs Burnley

West Ham United FC - Burnley FC

West Ham vs Burnley

13:23 , Dylan Terry

The West Ham supporters heading to today’s game are preparing to welcome home their European heroes after a sensational 3-0 victory away at Lyon on Thursday.

Eight of the 11 who started in the Europa League are also lining up today. Fabianski, Cresswell and Vlasic come in for Areola, Coufal and Fornals.

(Getty Images)

West Ham vs Burnley

Story continues

13:19 , Dylan Terry

Both teams’ respective benches for today’s game.

West Ham subs: Areola, Fredericks, Coufal, Noble, Kral, Masuaku, Benrahma, Fornals, Yarmolenko.

Burnley subs: Hennessy, Roberts, Bardsley, Long, Brownhill, Stephens, Lennon, Barnes, Vydra.

West Ham vs Burnley

13:17 , Dylan Terry

And here is Burnley’s starting line-up: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Collins, Taylor; McNeil, Cork, Westwood, Cornet; Rodriguez, Weghorst.

West Ham vs Burnley

13:16 , Dylan Terry

Here is your West Ham team today then: Fabianski; Johnson, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Bowen, Vlasic; Antonio.

West Ham vs Burnley

13:14 , Dylan Terry

The European semi-finalists are in the house, ladies and gentlemen. The official team news will be released in the next few minutes.

West Ham vs Burnley

13:11 , Dylan Terry

Here is how The Independent’s Jack Naisbitt thinks today’s game is going to play out.

Both clubs are fighting for points but for different reasons, with West Ham looking to consolidate their European place and Burnley battling for their Premier League survival.

West Ham haven’t lost in the league to Burnley in their last 3 matches and the Clarets have not won away from home in their last 3 league games.

A narrow West Ham win looks most likely. West Ham 2-1 Burnley.

West Ham vs Burnley

13:07 , Dylan Terry

Despite West Ham’s European success in midweek, they are coming off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Brentford in the Premier League.

Burnley also lost 2-0 last time out, although their defeat was a much more significant one as they were turned over by bottom of the table Norwich.

Both sides will need to improve today if they are to impress.

West Ham vs Burnley

13:04 , Dylan Terry

Burnley are preparing for their first game without manager Sean Dyche in nearly 10 years. He was sacked on Friday, much to the surprise of many football fans.

The superbly named Michael Jackson will take charge of the game this afternoon as they bid to close the gap to Everton to just a single point.

West Ham vs Burnley

12:59 , Dylan Terry

And some early team news for the visitors.

Burnley will be hoping to recall Ben Mee to the match day squad.

The central defender has been out of action since the defeat against Leicester City on 1 March when he suffered a hairline fracture of the fibula.

West Ham vs Burnley

12:57 , Dylan Terry

Some early West Ham team news for you as we wait for the line-ups to be announced.

West Ham will be without Kurt Zouma for the visit of Burnley. The French defender injured his ankle during West Ham’s 2-0 loss to Brentford on Sunday and Zouma is reportedly set to be out for at least a month after undergoing scans.

David Moyes is still without Italian centre back Angelo Ogbonna due to a season-ending knee injury.

David Moyes determined to avoid European distraction as West Ham take on Burnley

12:01 , Karl Matchett

West Ham boss David Moyes admits his side could still be distracted by their Europa League heroics as they take on Burnley this weekend.

The Hammers memorably claimed a place in the semi-finals of the European competition with a stunning 3-0 win over Lyon at the Groupama Stadium on Thursday.

They now have a last-four clash with Eintracht Frankfurt to look forward to but Moyes is determined to make sure feet remain on the ground.

They return to domestic action as the managerless, relegation-threatened Clarets visit the London Stadium on Sunday and Moyes wants full focus on the Premier League fixture.

The Scot said: “There is potential (for distraction) but we plan (for it) not to if we can. We will get focused on the next game.

“The league is really important for us and we have to try to hang in there in the European places if we can.

“Whatever way you deal with the European games, you have to deal with it. The big clubs do and get results, so we will do the same.

“We’ve done pretty well this year considering the Thursday-Sunday games, which is not an ideal situation. Hopefully we can prepare as well as we possibly can.”

More from Moyes here:

David Moyes determined to avoid European distraction as West Ham take on Burnley