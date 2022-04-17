West Ham 0-1 Burnley LIVE! Weghorst goal - Premier League match stream, latest score and updates today

West Ham vs Burnley LIVE!

West Ham turn their focus back to the Premier League this afternoon when they welcome Burnley to the London Stadium.

Less than 72 hours after after David Moyes’ side blew Lyon away in France to reach the Europa League semi-finals, they must now ensure there is no drop intensity after such a historic result.

Victory over the Clarets would lift West Ham into fifth, just three points behind Tottenham though they would have played a game more than Antonio Conte’s team.

For Burnley, they will be without Sean Dyche in the dugout for the first time in almost a decade. Dyche was sacked in the build-up to this match, having been the league’s longest serving manager. Mike Jackson comes in as caretaker boss.

With just eight matches remaining and Burnley four points adrift of safety, it’s starting to become now or never for their survival bid.

Kick-off is at 2:15pm at the London Stadium - follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below...

West Ham vs Burnley latest news

GOAL! Weghorst puts Burnley ahead

Can I watch on TV in the UK?

West Ham team news: Cresswell returns

Burnley team news: Weghorst and Rodriguez up front

Prediction: West Ham 1-1 Burnley

West Ham United FC 0 - 1 Burnley FC

GOAL! West Ham 0-1 Burnley | Woug Weghorst 33'

14:49 , Matt Verri

WOW!

Burnley take the lead soon after the restart! Rodriguez hits the bar, Burnley stay on the attack and Weghorst rises highest to head home.

Back underway!

14:48 , Matt Verri

Up and running again at the London Stadium

14:45 , Matt Verri

Looks like it will be Josh Brownhill coming on, but the focus is on Westwood who is still receiving treatment.

He’s now being carried off on a stretcher.... everyone’s thoughts with him.

Horrible moment...

14:43 , Matt Verri

Ashley Westwood is getting medical attention for a serious looking injury here.



Jack Rosser at the London Stadium

14:43 , Matt Verri

West Ham have physios also going into the crowd...

Jack Rosser at the London Stadium

14:41 , Matt Verri

A long delay here for what looks a horrible injury to Burnley’s Ashley Westwood. Looks like his leg buckled from underneath a challenge by Nikola Vlasic, who appeared to be in tears afterwards.

14:39 , Matt Verri

22 mins: Play stopped here, Westwood has a serious leg injury.

Vlasic has dropped to the floor in tears after seeing what’s happened, he was closing down the Burnley man. Looks a really nasty one.

14:36 , Matt Verri

20 mins: Vlasic and Cresswell combine nicely on the left, before the full-back whips a cross into the box. Antonio and Soucek lurking, but it’s headed behind. Another corner.

Pope off his line to punch it out, Vlasic fires a volley back which is blocked. Burnley being pinned back.

14:33 , Matt Verri

17 mins: Ball stood up to the back post, Cresswell catches the volley so sweetly.

Bowen inches away from diverting it home, as it is Tarkowski just about keepts it out on the line. Corner.

West Ham have the ball in the net from the set-piece, whistle has gone though for a foul on Pope.

14:32 , Matt Verri

16 mins: West Ham taking control of this match now, seeing much more of the ball.

Big switch out to either wing is on every time too, which they’re making use of.

14:28 , Matt Verri

13 mins: Set-piece is well worked by West Ham, very nearly the opening goal.

Bowen has space for the shot - blocked. Comes back to the winger, great effort and Pope tips it behind for a corner.

14:26 , Matt Verri

11 mins: Hasn’t been the best of starts from West Ham.

Cornet and Rodriguez combine nicely, this time the former does get a shot away. Blocked though.

Hammers bring it forward, Cork with a terrible challenge on Lanzini and that’s a yellow card for the midfielder.

Jack Rosser at the London Stadium

14:25 , Matt Verri

This is a real chance for Nikola Vlasic to impress David Moyes today. The Croat has barely had the chance to get any sort of run in the side since his £30million move last summer.

This is his first start since early March and he has got off to a good start, teeing up Michail Antonio, though the striker duly wasted that opening.

14:24 , Matt Verri

9 mins: Rodriguez wide to Cornet, he can run at Johnson and get into the box. Soucek sticks a leg out to slow him down.

Burnley keep the attack going, cut back into the box and once again Soucek is there.

14:22 , Matt Verri

6 mins: Nice ball over the top and West Ham are away on the attack.

Worked to Antonio on the edge of the box, he finds space for the shot but then badly scuffs it. Not what he was looking for.

14:20 , Matt Verri

5 mins: Cresswell has gone down... that’s the last thing West Ham need.

Quickly back up though, just took a bit of a knock and he’ll be fine to continue. Hammers fans can breathe.

14:18 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Burnley enjoying the early possession, they’ll be desperate to make a good start this afternoon.

As Lyon found out though, having the ball agains the West Ham can mean very little in terms of result...

KICK-OFF!

14:15 , Matt Verri

We are underway at the London Stadium!

14:12 , Matt Verri

Tevez is out onto the pitch ahead of kick-off.... West Ham could probably still do with him to give Antonio a rest.

Here come the two teams, we are very nearly ready to get this one up and running!

14:07 , Matt Verri

Players will be out onto the pitch in just a couple of minutes.

Two teams with lots to play for, plenty of incentive to go for the win tonight. That should - big emphasis on should - make it a good match.

We will soon find out...

Jack Rosser at the London Stadium

14:00 , Matt Verri

"They've got to really prove they can do it in both competitions."



✍️ @JackRosser_ gives his pre-match thoughts from the London Stadium as West Ham look to bring their European form to the Premier League.



Jackson gives ‘update’ on future

13:50 , Matt Verri

How long will Mike Jackson be caretaker boss at Burnley? It’s not a question he’s too keen to engage with...

“I have been asked to take charge of this game,” Jackson said.

“I’m not being disrespectful, I couldn’t care less about the rest.”

Familiar face in town!

13:43 , Matt Verri

We have a special guest at the game today…



Moyes wants players to believe they are Europa League top dogs

13:33 , Matt Verri

David Moyes says he wants his West Ham players to believe that they are favourites to win the Europa League.

The Hammers have reached the semi-finals in remarkable fashion after beating Lyon 3-0 away from home in the second leg of their quarter-final.

“We’re not favourites [to win it], but I want the players to think they are,” said Moyes.

He added: “It is huge what we have done in two years. We have not won any trophies yet but we are trying to compete and to qualify from European football again, if we can. To be getting to these later stages, we have beaten big clubs that are used to European football.”

13:25 , Matt Verri

So three changes for West Ham. Fabianski returns in goal as expected, with Cresswell also back in the side as Coufal misses out. Vlasic also gets a start, with Fornals dropping to the bench.

Cork and McNeil return for Burnley, as Jackson makes two changes in his first match in charge.

Burnley team

13:17 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Pope, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor, Lowton, McNeil, Cornet, Cork, Westwood, Rodriguez, Weghorst

Subs: Stephens, Roberts, Lennon, Hennessey, Long, Brownhill, Barnes, Vydra, Bardsley

West Ham team

13:16 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lanzini, Vlasic, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Fredericks, Coufal, Noble, Kral, Masuaku, Benrahma, Fornals, Yarmolenko

Hosts have arrived

13:11 , Matt Verri

13:06 , Matt Verri

Team news coming up in about ten minutes.

Will be interesting to see what Moyes opts to do. Will be some tired legs after Thursday night, so could we see a rotated Hammers side?

Big decisions for caretaker boss Jackson too - he hasn’t got much time to turn Burnley’s woes around.

Antonio’s drought

12:57 , Matt Verri

Michail Antonio hasn’t scored in his last nine West Ham appearances. It’s 12 without a goal in the Premier League, with his only goal of 2022 coming on New Year’s Day.

Maybe a match against Burnley will bring him back to form...

12:49 , Matt Verri

Much of West Ham’s focus for the rest of the season will be on their European adventure, with that seemingly their best chance of securing Champions League football next season.

But in terms of their domestic ambitions, yesterday was a good afternoon for the Hammers. With Tottenham and Arsenal both losing, they can close the gap today.

Victory over Burnley would lift West Ham into fifth, just three behind Spurs though they would have played a game more.

Stage is set

12:41 , Matt Verri

Ballon D’awson

12:34 , Matt Verri

David Moyes’s West Ham team is never about the individual over the collective, but there is perhaps one player who best sums up the group of players making history in claret and blue.

Craig Dawson was signed for just £2million from relegated Watford and has defied doubters to become a new Hammers cult hero who is being dubbed “Ballon D’awson”.

The 32-year-old was a colossus for West Ham in Lyon on Thursday night as West Ham stormed into the semi-finals of the Europa League.

It was not just his trademark header, which set West Ham on their way to a 3-0 win. Dawson was a rock for 45 minutes in the first leg when the Hammers went down to 10 men and, after a shaky start alongside Issa Diop without the injured Kurt Zouma in France, was a titan again in the second leg.

Read Jack Rosser’s full piece on an unlikely hero right here

Jackson: Dyche sacking was a shock

12:27 , Matt Verri

For the first time in nearly a decade, Burnley go into a match without Sean Dyche as manager.

Huge call to sack him with just eight matches remaining - caretaker boss Michael Jackson has very little time to turn things around. The Clarets are four points adrift of safety with eight games remaining.

“It has come as a shock to the players, that’s human nature,” Jackson said.

“They are an experienced group, they’ve come together and now for us it’s about the whole club coming together, all the fans, and just bunkering in and concentrating on what we need to do.

“He [Dyche] has built the club but built a culture, an identity, and that is really difficult to do in football sometimes.

“The job he has done, you only have to listen to some of the interviews with other managers and his peers, to know what they think of him. It is sad but they should be remembered for what they’ve done for this club. I’m sure the fans will remember that too.”

Prediction

12:17 , Matt Verri

The Hammers struggled against Brentford after their European exploits last week and will surely be exhausted by their efforts in France on Thursday. That could open the door for Burnley to salvage a vital point at least.

1-1 draw.

Burnley team news

12:08 , Matt Verri

Burnley club captain Ben Mee remains out injured but will join caretaker boss Mike Jackson in the dugout as part of the temporary coaching staff.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is also sidelined, while it remains to be seen when Erik Pieters will be back fit.

West Ham team news

12:00 , Matt Verri

West Ham have Aaron Cresswell back after he missed the trip to Lyon through suspension but Kurt Zouma remains out with an ankle problem that is threatening to end his season.

Ben Johnson should switch over to right-back with Cresswell slotting back in on the left of defence, while West Ham don’t have much choice over their centre-backs at present with Craig Dawson and Issa Diop needing to start with Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna out.

Retiring captain Mark Noble would be the option if David Moyes wants to rest either Tomas Soucek or Declan Rice, while the likes of Said Benrahma, Andriy Yarmolenko and Nikola Vlasic are all available to come in if a breather is required for Pablo Fornals or Manuel Lanzini.

West Ham predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio

How to watch West Ham vs Burnley

11:52 , Matt Verri

TV channel: Today’s match will not be televised live in the UK.

Highlights: Match of the Day 2 will air at 10:30pm on Sunday evening, showing highlights from all the weekend’s Premier League matches.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with Jack Rosser at the London Stadium.

Hello!

11:44 , Matt Verri

Welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of West Ham vs Burnley in the Premier League!

The Hammers come into this off the back of their sensational Europa League win over Lyon, while Burnley are managerless after Sean Dyche was sacked with just eight games remaining of the season.

We’ll have all the latest updates and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 2:15pm BST from the London Stadium.