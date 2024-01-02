West Ham vs Brighton: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today

West Ham and Brighton head into today's Premier League game full of confidence.

David Moyes' side produced a brilliant defensive display to beat Arsenal in north London last time out, making it three wins on the bounce and just one defeat in their last eight Premier League matches.

Brighton were similar impressive in easing past Tottenham, even if they did concede twice late on to set up a somewhat nervy finish having taken a four-goal lead.

The Seagulls have struggled for consistency this season, but victory in their opening match of 2024 will take them level on points with the Hammers.

Date, kick-off time and venue

West Ham vs Brighton is scheduled for a 7:30pm GMT kick-off time on Tuesday January 2, 2024.

The London Stadium will host.

Where to watch West Ham vs Brighton

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 6:30pm GMT ahead of a 7:30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on the Sky Go website or app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, featuring expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground.

West Ham vs Brighton team news

Kurt Zouma remains a doubt for West Ham after failing a fitness test ahead of the Arsenal match, with the Frenchman picking up a knee injury in training.

Lucas Paqueta could miss out too, having limped off with a knee issue of his own against the Gunners, while it remains to be seen if Nayef Aguerd and Mohammed Kudus are available before they fly out for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Brighton's injury list has been added to after Igor and Facundo Buonanotte were forced off in the win over Tottenham, with both unlikely to feature at the London Stadium.

The suspended Lewis Dunk wil be a big miss, while Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra both face spells on the sidelines and Solly March, Ansu Fati and Joel Veltman are among those still out.

Lucas Paqueta is a doubt for West Ham (REUTERS)

West Ham vs Brighton prediction

West Ham are looking back to their best and are firmly in the hunt for a top-six finish, and maybe more than that, at the halfway stage of the season.

Story continues

Brighton have still not kept a clean sheet so goals are on the cards again, with the Hammers showing enough in recent weeks to suggest they can keep their good form going.

West Ham to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

West Ham wins 19

Draws: 20

Brighton wins: 21

West Ham vs Brighton latest odds

West Ham to win: 6/4

Draw: 17/10

Brighton to win: 13/5

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.