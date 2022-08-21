West Ham vs Brighton: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results today

(ES Composite)

West Ham will today be hoping to kick their season into gear when they welcome Brighton to the London Stadium.

David Moyes’ side sit 19th in the Premier League after two matches, defeats at home to Manchester City and then on the road to Nottingham Forest. The Hammers will feel they should have come away from the City Ground with at least a draw, doing everything but score in that clash.

Brighton got their season off to the perfect start with a brilliant win at Old Trafford, but they too were unable to find a ruthless edge in their last match as they were held to a goalless draw by Newcastle.

With matches against Chelsea and Tottenham to come in the next couple of weeks, West Ham will be desperate to find a positive result, but it won’t come easy against a side who look capable of pushing for European football.

Here are all the details for the game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

West Ham vs Brighton is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

The London Stadium will host the match.

Where to watch West Ham vs Brighton

TV channel: The match will not be televised in the UK.

Live blog: You can nonetheless follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

West Ham vs Brighton team news

David Moyes is likely to name a much-changed side to the one that beat Viborg in midweek in the Europa Conference League.

Gianluca Scamacca got his first West Ham goal and Thilo Kehrer made his debut, but both may have to settle for places on the bench as the likes of Michail Antonio, Declan Rice and Kurt Zouma return to the side.

Aaron Cresswell was suspended for that European clash, but will return to face Brighton.

Gianluca Scamacca is up and running as a West Ham player after scoring against Viborg (Getty Images)

As for the visitors, Pervis Estupinan will be keen to make his debut after joining the Seagulls earlier this week, but Potter may opt for a more patience approach and give the wing-back minutes off the bench instead.

Moises Caicedo has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United, but is expected to be involved with his manager insisting he is happy at the club.

Story continues

“As for speculation, it is what it is,” Potter said. “When the transfer window is open, you always get that stuff but he is really enjoying his football here and we are really enjoying having him.”

West Ham vs Brighton prediction

Brighton have been extremely impressive in their opening two matches of the season, even if they were frustrated by Newcastle, while West Ham are still looking for their first point.

The Hammers will have to be far more clinical here than they were in the Forest defeat, in what should be an entertaining watch, and there is likely to be very little in it.

Draw, 1-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

West Ham wins: 18

Draws: 20

Brighton win: 19