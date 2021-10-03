West Ham vs Brentford LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

West Ham vs Brentford - LIVE!

The Hammers are flying high as they prepare to host London rivals Brentford in the Premier League this afternoon.

David Moyes’ side currently sit seventh after bouncing back from Mark Noble’s painful penalty miss against Manchester United to strike late at Leeds last weekend.

West Ham also won at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup and continued their excellent start to life in the Europa League with a 2-0 victory over Rapid Vienna on Thursday night.

Only Tottenham and Manchester City can better their home record so far this term, but Brentford have shown they are certainly no pushovers since their long-awaited promotion from the Championship.

The Bees have been more than competitive in their first season in the top-flight since 1947, following up an away win at Wolves with a wild 3-3 draw against Liverpool last time out. Thomas Frank’s men also hit lowly Oldham for seven in the cup.

Follow West Ham vs Brentford with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below and expert analysis from Jack Rosser at the London Stadium.

West Ham vs Brentford latest news

Kick-off time: 2pm BST, London Stadium

How to watch: Highlights on Match of the Day 2

West Ham team news: Coufal fit to start

Brentford team news: Janelt injured in warm-up

Prediction: West Ham 1-1 Brentford

14:21 , Giuseppe Muro

17 mins: West Ham have built up a bit of momentum now. Antonio’s pace looks a real threat and that is three times he has got in behind the Brentford backline. Jansson is struggling to deal with Antonio’s pace. Good game so far, this.

Jack Rosser at the London Stadium

14:20 , Giuseppe Muro

West Ham have recovered a bit of composure after that very messy start. Antonio should do better when he cuts in and Zouma was unlucky there, but that should give them some confidence.

14:19 , Giuseppe Muro

15 mins: Chance for West Ham! The Hammers get a corner on the right, Raya gets underneath the cross and Zouma heads inches wide at the back post. That was a real chance for the home side.

14:18 , Giuseppe Muro

14 mins: Better from West Ham as Antonio has a shot blocked inside the area.

14:17 , Giuseppe Muro

13 mins: West Ham clear. And try to retain the ball and have a spell of possession to take the spring out of the Brentford start

14:16 , Giuseppe Muro

12 mins: Brentford threaten again. West Ham look a bit leggy, they have not started this game well at all. Brentford break with pace, get numbers forward and Canos has an effort deflect wide. Another Brentford corner..

14:14 , Giuseppe Muro

Rather shaky start from West Ham. Brentford pressing high and West Ham not quite sure how to deal with it early on. #WHUFC — Jack Rosser (@JackRosser_) October 3, 2021

14:13 , Giuseppe Muro

10 mins: Fabianski denies Toney!

Brentford keep the ball alive after West Ham clear the free-kick, the ball comes to Toney and he sticks the palms of Fabianski, who turns the ball behind. Brentford have come flying out the traps. The home fans are trying to get their team going..

14:12 , Giuseppe Muro

9 mins: Brentford press is causing West Ham an issue early on. The Bees have been a breath of fresh air since coming into the Premier League and they have made a really encouraging start today. A set-piece for Brentford in a crossing position from the right...

14:10 , Giuseppe Muro

8 mins: A bit better from West Ham as they try to get into the game. Rice sends the ball down the left, Antonio gives chase but cannot keep the ball in play.

Jack Rosser at the London Stadium

14:08 , Giuseppe Muro

A very bright start from the Bees here. Mbuemo has seen one effort clip the bar and should really have tested Fabianski with that header. West Ham escape without conceding but an early warning.

14:07 , Giuseppe Muro

4 mins: Another chance for Mbeumo!

Brentford should be ahead. A great ball in from the left from Henry, Mbeumo gets above Creswell and heads inches wide of the post. Should he have done better there? Brentford have started really well here.

14:06 , Giuseppe Muro

2 mins: So close from Mbeumo!

Brentford almost go ahead inside two minutes. West Ham fail to clear a corner and Mbeumo grazes the top of the crossbar with his left foot. Fabianski was well beaten there. That’s a let off for West Ham.

Kick-off!

14:02 , Giuseppe Muro

We’re underway the London Stadium!

14:02 , Giuseppe Muro

There’s a period of applause for Roger Hunt, England’s 1966 World Cup winner who passed away this week.

13:59 , Giuseppe Muro

Here comes the two teams. Can West Ham go into the international break on the high or will Brentford continue their impressive start to the season?

13:56 , George Flood

We’re hearing it’s a thigh issue for German midfielder Janelt.

Not the start to the afternoon that Brentford and Thomas Frank would have hoped for.

Late Brentford change

13:50 , George Flood

News of a late change from Brentford.

Vitaly Janelt has had to be withdrawn injured after the warm-up and is replaced by Frank Onyeka.

Moyes surveys the scene

13:47 , George Flood

Bees buzzing on their travels

13:43 , George Flood

3 - Brentford are unbeaten away from home in the Premier League so far (W1 D2) – only four teams have ever remained unbeaten in their first four on the road in the competition, with Blackburn, Coventry and Ipswich doing so in 1992-93, and Hull City in 2008-09 the other. Task. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 3, 2021

Jorgensen and Baptiste in for Brentford

13:19 , George Flood

Brentford, meanwhile, make two changes from the side that drew 3-3 with Liverpool.

Mathias Jorgensen and Shandon Baptiste are both in, with Frank Onyeka dropping to the bench and Kristoffer Ajer missing out on the matchday squad entirely.

Coufal starts for West Ham

13:16 , George Flood

The good news for West Ham is that Vladimir Coufal is fit to start after that knock that forced him to miss the win over Rapid Vienna.

That means the hosts are unchanged from the victory at Leeds, with the likes of Lukasz Fabianski, Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, Tomas Soucek, Jarrod Bowen and Pablo Fornals all returning to the starting XI after Moyes made sweeping changes in the Europa League.

West Ham vs Brentford teams

13:01 , George Flood

West Ham: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio

Subs: Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Vlasic, Areola, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku, Johnson, Kral

Brentford: Raya, Jorgensen, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Baptiste, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney

Subs: Goode, Jensen, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Bidstrup, Roerslev, Fernandez

Lineups on the way

12:56 , George Flood

Official team news and lineups on the way in around five minutes’ time.

Stay tuned!

Moyes: West Ham didn’t chase Toney in summer

12:50 , George Flood

Indeed, there were whispers of West Ham interest in Toney during the summer as they tried and failed to find competition and support for Antonio, but Moyes insists such speculation was wide of the mark.

“We scouted him a lot at Peterborough, I've got to say," said Moyes.

"Sometimes you find something, sometimes you don't. He was certainly one in the 'do we, don't we' category when he was at Peterborough.

"Any talk about we were going to do something in the summer, that was wrong.

"He's someone who looks very hungry to prove himself in the Premier League - when you've got that hunger and determination it's a big ingredient.

"It will be a tough game for our centre-halves but it will be a tough game for Brentford as well."

Frank backs Toney for England call-up

12:41 , George Flood

Leading Brentford’s attack is the equally excellent Ivan Toney, whom Gareth Southgate confirmed this week that he is considering for an England call-up.

Thomas Frank has backed his leading man to represent the Three Lions by the end of this season, saying: “If Ivan continues to perform as he’s done so far I think he definitely will be.

“I think he is already looking at him, Gareth, and I would expect that. Gareth has done a fantastic job as the England manager and he’s a very detailed man so I’m convinced that he’s looking at Ivan.

“Then it’s a balance between who’s already in the squad, different types and all that. But Ivan’s performances, if he continues like this, will be in the run for that position in the squad.”

Moyes challenges Antonio to hit 20-goal mark

12:30 , George Flood

As always, Michail Antonio has been central to West Ham’s success so far this term and he’s now been challenged to hit the 20-goal mark by manager David Moyes.

No Hammers player has achieved that milestone in a single campaign since Tony Cottee back in 1986/87.

Paolo Di Canio hit 19 during the 1999/00 Premier League campaign.

“It's really important that we do get a striker who contributes those figures if we can because your goals will definitely get us up nearer the top," said Moyes.

"Mic's winning goal in the 90th minute the other day was magic for us and you need a centre-forward (capable of that).

"You see (Cristiano) Ronaldo do it for Manchester United and what it can do to your football club and to your team, how it lifts us, it gave us an incredible lift coming away from Leeds with three points.

"I think it's a challenge for Mic to get 20 goals, I think he should be putting it down (as a target), it's something that he should be attempting to get to.

"It's certainly not beyond him. I think the challenge to Mic would be to sit down and say look, 'can you get to that?'.

"He got 10 last year and I think the first challenge would be to say, 'come on, you've got to get more than 10 right away', that would be the first thing, not to look too far ahead, let's try and get 10 as quickly as you can and then let's see what you can do after that."

Standard Sport prediction

12:16 , George Flood

West Ham have been superb so far this season and go into the game as favourites despite Brentford already having shown their ability to mix it with the best.

However, you wonder if their Thursday night escapades may prove something of a leveller, with the Bees having had a full week off since drawing with Liverpool.

West Ham 1-1 Brentford

Brentford team news: Pinnock available

12:15 , George Flood

Brentford, meanwhile, have no known new injury issues to contend with for today’s short trip to Stratford.

Defender Ethan Pinnock is available after he recovered from the minor hip injury which forced him off after scoring against Liverpool.

Josh Dasilva and Mads Sorensen are still long-term absentees, however.

Brentford predicted XI: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney

West Ham team news: Coufal could return

12:10 , George Flood

Vladimir Coufal could return for West Ham this afternoon after missing Thursday’s Europa League win over Rapid Vienna with a knock.

However, Ryan Fredericks is likely to miss out again as he recovers from a groin injury suffered in the Carabao Cup.

If neither are ready to play, then Ben Johnson is poised to slot in at right-back again, as he did against the Austrians.

David Moyes made seven changes to his starting XI to face Vienna and should reverse most of those here, with the likes of Lukasz Fabianski, Kurt Zouma, Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen all returning.

West Ham predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Johnson, Ogbonna, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio

How to watch West Ham vs Brentford

12:06 , George Flood

Today’s match is not available to watch live on TV in the UK.

However, you can catch highlights on Match of the Day 2, which is being broadcast tonight on BBC One at 10:30pm.

Welcome to West Ham vs Brentford LIVE coverage

11:58 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of today’s Premier League London derby between West Ham and Brentford.

Today’s capital clash pits two confident sides against one another, with the in-form Hammers riding high after three consecutive wins across all competitions over Manchester United, Leeds and Rapid Vienna.

However, David Moyes’ side are unlikely to find it easy against Brentford, who sit nicely in mid-table after a promising start to their maiden Premier League campaign, matching fire with fire during their wildly entertaining 3-3 draw with Liverpool last weekend.

Stay tuned for match build-up, latest team news, live updates and expert analysis from Jack Rosser at the London Stadium, with kick-off at 2pm BST.