West Ham vs Bournemouth: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

West Ham welcome Bournemouth as the Premier League returns with a full midweek schedule.

The Hammers were last in action during their chaotic 2-2 draw with Sheffield United earlier this month and are now four games without a win across all competitions.

Still, they remain in the mix for a top six spot come the end of the season and have been able to rest up of late.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have turned a corner after a difficult start to the season but have lost on their last two outings.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

West Ham vs Bournemouth is scheduled for a 7.30pm GMT kick-off time on Thursday 1 February, 2024.

The London Stadium will host.

Where to watch West Ham vs Bournemouth

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 2. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream through the Discovery+ app or website.

West Ham vs Bournemouth team news

Kalvin Phillips could make his debut for the Irons after sealing a loan move from Manchester City.

Michail Antonio and Lucas Paqueta remain absent due to injury while both Said Benrahma and Vladimir Coufal are suspended.

Mohammed Kudus will be available after Ghana’s early AFCON exit but Nayef Agured will not despite Morocco also being sent home.

For the Cherries, manager Andoni Iraola is expected to make changes following their win over Swansea in the FA Cup.

Big boost: Kalvin Phillips has joined West Ham on loan for the rest of the season (West Ham United)

West Ham vs Bournemouth prediction

Bournemouth are a difficult opponent now they’ve had some time to settle under new management but with Kudus and Phillips in the team, the Hammers should have enough.

West Ham to win 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

West Ham wins: 8

Draws: 6

Bournemouth wins: 4

West Ham vs Bournemouth latest odds

West Ham to win: 29/20

Draw: 13/5

Bournemouth to win: 9/5

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.