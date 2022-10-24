West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream: How can I watch Premier League game live on TV in UK today?

West Ham round off the Premier League weekend later today as David Moyes’ side host Bournemouth.

While the Hammers saw their good run ended at Liverpool little under a week ago, the manner of their second-half performance at Anfield suggested that they really are over their poor start to the season.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have impressed under former West Ham midfielder Gary O’Neil and certainly have the tools to hurt the home side.

Still, Moyes will be expected to beat the newly-promoted team and has largely built the club’s recent upward trajectory on winning these kind of games over the past couple of years.

Here’s how to keep across the action...

