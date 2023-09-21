West Ham vs Backa Topola live stream: How can I watch Europa League game on TV in UK today?

West Ham return to the Europa League tonight.

David Moyes and his side are offered a rather favourable start to another European campaign, with Serbian team Backa Topola up first in east London.

Having lifted the Europa Conference League in dramatic fashion last season, confidence is high.

The Hammers have started the season strongly and have built up a wealth of experience on the continental stage over the past few years.

While this is the stage of the season where a much greater strain on a manager’s squad, there has been so much positivity around the east London club of late that it would be foolish not to back them to impress in this competition again.

Where to watch West Ham vs Backa Topola

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 2. Coverage starts at 7.45pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the TNT Sports App.