West Ham vs AZ Alkmaar: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, latest odds today

(ES Composite)

West Ham tonight head into their Europa Conference League semi-final with AZ Alkmaar in good spirits.

The Hammers are all but safe in the Premier League thanks to their win over Manchester United and approach the final four of this competition as tournament favourites.

It has largely been a case of plain sailing for David Moyes and his team in Europe this season but this is the biggest test yet.

Alkmaar claimed a big scalp in the form of Lazio earlier in the competition and look a cut above the teams West Ham have previously played.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

West Ham vs AZ Alkmaar is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time tonight, Thursday May 11, 2023.

The London Stadium will host.

Where to watch West Ham vs AZ Alkmaar

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch through the website or app.

Live blog: Follow the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Malik Ouzia will be providing expert analysis.

West Ham vs AZ Alkmaar team news

Kurt Zouma has returned to training ahead of the game but will likely still miss out as the Hammers opt against risking the defender.

Alphonse Areola is set to start in goal once again in an otherwise full-strength West Ham team.

Alkmaar, meanwhile, could be missing key forward Vangelis Pavlidis but may have Bruno Martins Indi back fit.

Worry: Zouma is suffering with an ankle injury (REUTERS)

West Ham vs AZ Alkmaar prediction

The London Stadium came alive for the win over Manchester United. That will be difficult for Alkmaar to live with.

West Ham to win 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The two teams have never met.

West Ham vs AZ Alkmaar match odds

West Ham to win: 4/7

Draw: 3/1

AZ Alkmaar to win: 9/2

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.