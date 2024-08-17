West Ham vs Aston Villa LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

West Ham vs Aston Villa LIVE!

A new-look West Ham side take on Champions League outfit Aston Villa to kick off their Premier League campaign at the London Stadium this evening. The new Julen Lopetegui era officially gets underway on home soil for the Hammers, who have a raft of new signings available to make their competitive debuts today after a significant overhaul of their squad this summer.

It will be fascinating to see how Lopetegui builds on the foundations set by David Moyes. For all of the Scot’s achievements in charge of the Irons, constant grumblings about his conservative brand of football put an emphasis on former Wolves boss Lopetegui to revamp the way in which his team play.

The visit of Villa is no doubt one of the most difficult opening hands he could have been dealt. Unai Emery’s side were brilliant last season in finishing fourth and have kept their key players, making them an equally dangerous prospect this time around. Follow West Ham vs Aston Villa live below!

West Ham vs Aston Villa latest news

Kick-off: 5.30pm BST | London Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

West Ham team news: Alvarez only injury absentee

Aston Villa team news: Onana set for debut

Score prediction

West Ham team news

15:09 , George Flood

West Ham’s only known injury absentee at present is midfielder Edson Alvarez, who did not play at all during pre-season after suffering a hamstring injury while away with Mexico at the Copa America tournament.

Otherwise the hosts look to have a clean bill of health for Julen Lopetegui’s first game in the dugout.

The Spaniard said he would make a late call on which of busy West Ham’s eight summer signings to date would feature for their competitive debuts today.

Max Kilman, Jean-Clair Todibo and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will all be pushing to start in defence, while World Cup winner Guido Rodriguez has been signed to bolster the midfield.

Luis Guilherme, Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Fullkrug will be vying to come into a revamped attack, though Wes Foderingham has been signed to provide cover in the goalkeeper position.

How to watch West Ham vs Aston Villa

15:03

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

West Ham vs Aston Villa live

15:01 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s latest live coverage on an exciting opening weekend of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Our focus here falls on events in Saturday’s late kick-off at the London Stadium, where the new Julen Lopetegui era officially begins for West Ham.

The Spaniard has a tough test for his first competitive match in charge of the Hammers as they face last year’s fourth-place finishers and Champions League qualifiers Aston Villa, who were fantastic under Unai Emery last term as they secured a first return to Europe’s top table since the 1982/83 campaign.

Kick-off in east London is at 5:30pm BST, so stay tuned for all the latest team news, match build-up and live updates.