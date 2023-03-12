West Ham 1-1 Aston Villa LIVE! Benrahma goal - Premier League match stream, latest score updates today

(AFP via Getty Images)

West Ham vs Aston Villa – LIVE!

West Ham head into today’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa at London Stadium in the relegation zone. After wins for Bournemouth and Everton on Saturday, David Moyes’ side return from their Europa Conference League excursions desperately needing to win.

The Hammers do not play again domestically until after the international break and being stuck in the bottom three until April at least is a nightmare return on a huge summer outlay in the transfer market. While there are plenty who believe this West Ham team are simply too good to go down, things are getting tight.

Villa, meanwhile, are starting to impress under Unai Emery, albeit remain somewhat inconsistent. Danny Ings, who left the Midlands giants for east London back in January, could have a big say. Follow all of the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Malik Ouzia will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

West Ham vs Aston Villa latest news

Confirmed West Ham lineup

Confirmed Aston Villa lineup

Kick-off time and venue: 2pm GMT, London Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Not available in the UK

West Ham United FC 1 - 1 Aston Villa FC

14:33 , Giuseppe Muro

31 mins: Zouma heads wide. West Ham would climb out of the relegation zone with a point but they want all three.

GOAL! West Ham 1-1 Aston Villa | Said Benrahma 26’

14:30 , Giuseppe Muro

Benrahma makes no mistake from the spot as he thumps a penalty past Emiliano Martinez to equalise for the Hammers. Game on!

Penalty to West Ham!

14:26 , Giuseppe Muro

Huge chance to equalise for the Hammers. A clumsy challenge from Bailey inside the box on Paqueta. Benrahma staning over it...

14:25 , Giuseppe Muro

23 mins: Good running from Bowen wins a corner on the right. Bowen is going Moreno real problems, he’s been West Ham’s best attacking outlet so far.

14:24 , Giuseppe Muro

20 mins: You can sense the tension around the London Stadium now. It’s been a pretty flat start from West Ham in what is a huge game in their season. The goal has lifted Villa. Can the Hammers respond?

Story continues

GOAL! West Ham 0-1 Aston Villa | Ollie Watkins 18’

14:19 , Giuseppe Muro

Moreno whips in a class cross from the left and Watkins capitalises on some slack marking to head Villa ahead with their first chance.

The problems mount for David Moyes.

14:19 , Giuseppe Muro

16 mins: Ings flagged offside. Villa are playing a high line and there is plenty of space in behind if West Ham can get it right.

14:16 , Giuseppe Muro

13 mins: First chance for West Ham… and Benrahma should be doing better there. Bowen does brilliantly down the right to beat his man and stand up a cross to the back post, Benrahma runs onto it but gets his volley horribly wrong. Benrahma should have hit the target.

14:14 , Giuseppe Muro

12 mins: West Ham win a corner on the left, which is cleared. It’s been a very cagey start.

(Getty Images)

14:11 , Giuseppe Muro

8 mins: Villa seem to be trying to just take the string out of the game early on to keep the home crowd quiet. So far, it’s working. It’s all pretty flat.

14:08 , Giuseppe Muro

6 mins: A flat cross from Rice goes all the way across the goal and Aguerd prods behind at the back post.

14:07 , Giuseppe Muro

5 mins: Better from West Ham, who put together a few passes which leads to Bowen winning a free kick in a crossing position on the right.

14:06 , Giuseppe Muro

4 mins: A cautious start from both sides. The fans inside the stadium are just waiting for something to happen.

14:04 , Giuseppe Muro

2 mins: Villa enjoying plenty of possession early on. But it’s all in their own half. West Ham have sat back a lot this season but if they can press a bit higher up the pitch they could force the issue more today.

Kick-off!

14:02 , Giuseppe Muro

We’re underway at the London Stadium! A huge 90 minutes coming up for West Ham...

13:59 , Giuseppe Muro

Here come the two teams...

Huge game for West Ham

13:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

Last chance for David Moyes’ side to pull themselves out of the relegation zone before the international break...

Rice apologies to West Ham fans for Brighton loss as Moyes battles on

13:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

Declan Rice apologised to West Ham fans after an abject 4-0 defeat at Brighton turned up the heat on David Moyes.

West Ham put in a deeply concerning display at the Amex on Saturday to leave them teetering back on the brink of the relegation zone.

“It’s a cliche to say it was not good enough but you have to apologise to the fans because we have let them and the club down,” said Hammers captain Rice.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Moyes embracing another European adventure with West Ham: ‘Not a bad achievement’

13:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

David Moyes has told his West Ham players to “embrace and enjoy” their European adventure after they took a huge step towards the Europa Conference League quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over AEK Larnaca.

The Hammers are enduring a torrid Premier League campaign and are just one point of the relegation zone, but picked up where they left off before Christmas with a ninth successive victory in Uefa competition this season.

Read the full story here!

(REUTERS)

Confirmed Aston Villa lineup

13:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

This is your Aston Villa team to face West Ham United. 👊 #WHUAVL pic.twitter.com/8WX9SMcPGm — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 12, 2023

Confirmed West Ham lineup

13:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Your starting XI against Aston Villa ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/IQ2oG2VYv4 — West Ham United (@WestHam) March 12, 2023

Areola: Antonio ‘ready’ for West Ham striker battle after Larnaca brace

12:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

Alphonse Areola believes Michail Antonio’s vital double in Thursday night’s win over AEK Larnaca is proof that the forward is “ready for the battle” in the race to be West Ham’s no9 during the run-in.

Antonio’s first-half strikes earned a 2-0 victory that has David Moyes’ side firmly in control of their Europa Conference League last-16 tie ahead of next week’s second leg at the London Stadium.

Read the full story here!

(AP)

Moyes backs Ings to be the difference

12:35 , Alex Young

David Moyes believes Danny Ings can fire West Ham to Premier League survival, starting against his old club Aston Villa this afternoon.

Ings joined the Hammers in January for £12million to boost a shot-shy attack and already has two goals to his name.

"He could be crucial," said Moyes. "We're needing a goalscorer, we're needing someone who can link us up and keep the ball better and play at different times.

"There will be plenty of games where I need Mick's [Michail Antonio] sort of robustness and working down the sides of people and round the box, so there will be games where we need that. We will have to pick and choose where and when we think it will be right to play them both or play them as individuals.

"It's always a difficult one when you're returning to your old club or you're playing against your old club, sometimes it can go big in your favour, sometimes it can't, it's just the way it is, you never know how it works out.

"If anybody would know much about Aston Villa it would be Danny, but obviously they will know plenty about Danny as well so it works both ways. We want to get Danny in the goals."

(Getty Images)

Emery hopes Villa take advantage

12:18 , Alex Young

Unai Emery hopes Aston Villa can take advantage of West Ham's European exertions.

Villa head to the London Stadium on Sunday, having had a free week, while the Hammers travelled to Cyprus to take on AEK Larnaca in the Europa Conference League.

Emery, who won the Europa League with Villarreal in 2021, knows how tough competing in Europe and maintaining a strong league challenge can be.

"They are near the bottom of the league, but I know from my experiences that to try and get the same performances when you're playing Premier League, playing cups and playing Europe with a lot of matches, it's difficult," Emery said on the club's official website.

"We are going to play against teams like West Ham, like Bournemouth next week, and they are playing under the pressure of trying to escape the bottom of the table. That is not our focus - our focus is how we can play, how we can manage 90 minutes, trying to play with our idea."

(AFP via Getty Images)

Last time out

12:07 , Alex Young

West Ham welcome Aston Villa to east London fresh from a convincing win over Larnaca in Cyprus.

Two goals from Michail Antonio had the game done by half-time, with a second leg to come next week.

Read Mailk Ouzia’s report from the AEK Arena.

(AP)

Score prediction

11:58 , Alex Young

West Ham are still far from convincing, with that midweek win in Cyprus not enough to suggest that a return to form could be imminent for Moyes’ side.

Villa meanwhile will be eyeing a top-half finish under Unai Emery, though they too have been relatively inconsistent. A nervy draw could be on the cards.

Draw, 1-1.

(REUTERS)

Aston Villa team news

11:49 , Alex Young

Philippe Coutinho is not expected to return for Aston Villa until after the international break, while Boubacar Kamara and Diego Carlos are also still out.

Leander Dendoncker is a doubt with a hand injury, which Emery said was picked up in a “domestic accident” at home.

West Ham team news

11:42 , Alex Young

Michail Antonio picked up a calf knock in midweek after scoring a brace in West Ham’s win over Larnaca, while there are slight injury concerns over Flynn Downes (ankle) and Lucas Paqueta (calf) too. None of those are believed to be serious issues though.

Lukasz Fabianski remains out and a heel injury is still a problem for Vladimir Coufal, but Danny Ings is fit and pushing for a start against his former side.

(REUTERS)

Where to watch

11:35 , Alex Young

TV channel and live stream: The match will not be broadcast live in the UK.

This is because it was originally scheduled for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, but was moved due to West Ham’s progress in the Europa Conference League.

Welcome

10:40 , Alex Young

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of West Ham’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

Kick-off from London Stadium is at 2pm GMT. Stick with us.