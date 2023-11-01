Is West Ham vs Arsenal on TV? Channel, time and how to watch Carabao Cup fixture

West Ham take on Arsenal in an all-Premier League clash for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup as the two London teams attempt to reach the last eight and Declan Rice returns to his former club.

David Moyes‘ men have gone four matches without a win with their most recent result being a 1-0 loss to Everton in the league. The pressure is mounting on the manager to turn around the Hammers’ fortunes and there is no better time than to defeat Arsenal in the League Cup.

In contrast, Mikel Arteta’s side haven’t lost in four games and scored five goals against Sheffield United in the most recent outing.

Forward Eddie Nketiah impressed with his first Premier League hat-trick for the Gunners and he’ll be hoping to add to his tally to maintain his current form. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this Carabao Cup contest plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

When is it?

The Carabao Cup fourth-round clash takes place on Wednesday 1 November at the London Stadium with a kick-off time of 7.30pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and can also be streamed on the Sky Go app with coverage starting at 7pm.

Confirmed line-ups

West Ham: Fabianski, Coufal, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Emerson, Alvarez, Soucek, Kudus, Paqueta, Benrahma, Bowen

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Havertz, Vieira, Nelson, Trossard, Nketiah

Odds

West Ham - 21/10

Draw - 9/5

Arsenal - Evs

Full odds and tips here

Prediction

David Moyes will make plenty of changes to rest most of his key players. West Ham will feel disjointed allowing Arsenal to control the game and earn victory with their more impressive roster of substitutes.

West Ham 1-2 Arsenal.