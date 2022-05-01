West Ham vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results - preview today

Malik Ouzia
·2 min read
West Ham vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results - preview today
In this article:
  West Ham United
    West Ham United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  Arsenal
    Arsenal
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  David Moyes
    David Moyes
    Football Manager

A crucial clash in the race for European football takes place today as West Ham welcome Arsenal to the London Stadium.

For the Hammers, this game is sandwiched between the two legs of their Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt and having been beaten 2-1 in the first of them on Thursday night, David Moyes’ side have work to do in Germany next week.

The Gunners’ hopes of Champions League qualification took a major hit in the shape of three straight defeats earlier this month.

But they roared back to form by beating Chelsea and Manchester United within the space of four days to recapture the initiative from rivals Tottenham.

Here’s all you need to know...

Date, kick-off time and venue

West Ham vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 4:30pm BST kick-off today, Sunday, May 1 2022.

The London Stadium will host the match.

Where to watch West Ham vs Arsenal

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

West Ham vs Arsenal team news

David Moyes is facing a defensive injury crisis. Craig Dawson is suspended after his red card against Chelsea last week and while Kurt Zouma returned way ahead of scheduled to face Frankfurt, he may not be risked again so soon with the second leg in mind.

Arsenal could have Takehiro Tomiyasu back in the starting line-up after he made his return from a calf problem as a substitute in the win over Man United, while Bukayo Saka is fit to start having shaken off the knock that forced his early departure in the same game.

West Ham vs Arsenal prediction

Much will depend on what kind of team David Moyes fields here, given he rested several big names at Stamford Bridge last weekend with an eye on Frankfurt.

Arsenal should be poised to capitalise.

Arsenal to win 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Premier League only.

West Ham wins: 8

Draws: 10

Arsenal wins: 33

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

