West Ham vs Arsenal – Match Preview and Team News

It’s East London against North London on Saturday evening, as West Ham face Arsenal at the London Stadium.

The Hammers will be in good spirits following their 2-0 away victory over Newcastle on Monday night.

Mikel Arteta’s side also come into this fixture off the back of an away win, after pummelling Sporting 5-1 in Portugal in the Champions League.

Mohamed Kudus will serve the final game of his five match ban against the Gunners while Niclas Füllkrug remains out.

Jean-Clair Todibo will be assessed after the summer signing was taken off just shy of the horu mark in their game against Newcastle.

Arsenal defender Gabriel will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability after he was forced off during the midweek game against Sporting through injury.

Read – Arteta has ‘no preference’ for Liverpool vs Man City winner

West Ham vs Arsenal – Match Preview and Team News

Form

West Ham: LWLDW

Julen Lopetegui will be hoping his side’s hard-fought triumph over Newcastle can spark their revival after a poor start.

An opener from Tomas Soucek gave West Ham the advantage before Aaron Wan-Bissaka ruthlessly netted his first goal in Claret and Blue.

The Hammers have had an underwhelming campaign so far and currently sit in 14th position in the Premier League.

They have really struggled for consistency under Lopetegui, but a win over London rivals on the weekend could see them build some momentum going into the festive schedule.

Arsenal: LLDWW

Since the international break, Arsenal have looked back to their fluent best, epitomised by their 5-1 win over Sporting CP in midweek.

It was a dominant display by the North Londoners, who were coasting at the interval with a three-goal advantage.

After the hosts had pulled one back early in the second period, goals from Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard capped off the rout.

Last time out in the league, Arsenal comfortably swept aside high-flying Nottingham Forest with Saka and Martin Odegaard in particular catching the eye.

A triumph in East London would see the Gunners climb into second in the league, albeit until Sunday when the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City could surpass them.

Read – Arsenal predicted XI vs West Ham United

Last Meeting

West Ham 0-6 Arsenal, Premier League, 11th February 2024

It was a one-sided affair in the last encounter as Arsenal hit West Ham for six at the London Stadium.

The typically aerially dominant Hammers looked vulnerable from set-pieces and the visitors profited from that weakness to open the scoring.

William Saliba rose highest to nod past fellow countryman Alphonse Areola, who was stranded in the box.

West Ham reacted poorly to going behind, and a six-minute collapse saw the hosts go into the interval 4-0 down.

Bukayo Saka coolly dispatched a penalty before a Gabriel header and sumptuous effort from Leandro Trossard breached the West Ham net.

David Moyes’ team had a mountain to climb in the second period and it would only get steeper.

Saka bagged his second following a mazy run before Declan Rice scored a stunner against his former club from 25-yards-out.

West Ham couldn’t find a consolation goal and the 6-0 scoreline sealed their biggest home defeat in Premier League history.

Predicted Lineups

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson; Soler, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville, Antonio.

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Merino; Saka, Odegaard, Trossard, Havertz.

Read – Arteta insists it’s ‘time’ to give Arsenal star more minutes

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at the London Stadium will be at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 30th November 2024.

What TV channel will West Ham vs Arsenal be on?

Saturday’s London derby will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Go UK and Sky Sports Ultra.

Who is the referee?

Anthony Taylor will be the match official. He will be assisted by Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn while Bobby Madley will be the fourth official. The VAR will be Michael Salisbury and he will be assisted by Mark Scholes.

Odds

West Ham: 6/1

Draw: 7/2

Arsenal: 21/50

Read – Arteta says ‘energy’ lifted at Arsenal amid recent form

See Also – Eight talking points ahead of the Premier League weekend

Follow The Football Faithful on Social Media:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok