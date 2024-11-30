West Ham vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

West Ham vs Arsenal LIVE!

West Ham today host Arsenal in another huge Premier League London derby. After a difficult season thus far, the Hammers head into this evening’s clash with renewed confidence following Monday’s surprise 2-0 win at Newcastle. Manager Julen Lopetegui – banned from the touchline this evening after his latest yellow card at St James’ Park – is yet to fully convince but will hope their pressure-easing victory earlier this week offers a platform to quickly improve.

Arsenal, however, will pose a different kind of test entirely. The Gunners may have dropped off alarmingly before the international break but the return of captain Martin Odegaard from injury has seemingly transformed Mikel Arteta’s side. They made light work of Nottingham Forest last week to snap a four-game winless run in the top-flight before thrashing Sporting CP 5-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday to renew hope of a successful season.

With title rivals Liverpool not in action until Sunday and their opponents Manchester City in crisis, Arsenal will hope to capitalise with a third consecutive win that would take them up to second and six points off the summit. Follow West Ham vs Arsenal live below!

West Ham vs Arsenal latest news

Kick-off: 5.30pm GMT | London Stadium

TV channel: Sky Sports

West Ham team news: Todibo could be fit

Arsenal team news: Gabriel faces late fitness test

Score prediction

West Ham vs Arsenal: Premier League score prediction today

15:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

While West Ham will take confidence from Monday’s result, Arsenal look to have turned a corner of late after their recent struggles.

Arsenal to win, 2-1.

Arsenal team news vs West Ham today

15:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Gunners will be without Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu, while Arteta refused to confirm if defender Gabriel Magalhaes would be fit after coming off against Sporting.

West Ham team news vs Arsenal today

15:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Lopetegui is banned from the touchline after picking up his third booking of the season on Tyneside.

Edson Alvarez is available again after his recent suspension, although Mohammed Kudus will serve the last of his five-match ban. Niclas Fullkrug, meanwhile, remains a doubt as he recovers from the Achilles injury that has ruled him out since September. The Hammers are hopeful Jean-Clair Todibo will be fit after picking up a knock at Newcastle.

West Ham vs Arsenal: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

15:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 5pm GMT ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Welcome

14:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of West Ham’s Premier League clash with Arsenal.

Kick-off from the London Stadium is at 5.30pm GMT.