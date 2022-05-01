West Ham vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups after Tottenham win to move into top four

Follow for live updates as Arsenal look to take a huge step towards securing a top-four place and Champions League qualification as they visit West Ham at the London Stadium. The Gunners have moved back into pole position for fourth spot following crucial victories against Chelsea and Manchester United, while rivals Tottenham slipped up by dropping points against Brighton and Brentford.

West Ham are also aiming to qualify for the Champions League, but their hopes have turned to their own European run. David Moyes’ side were left with work to do after losing the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in midweek, and will travel to Germany on Thursday looking to turn the tie around.

The Hammers have not beaten Arsenal in three years but a victory for the hosts would see them move above Manchester United in the fight for sixth. There are set to be plenty more twists and turns to come in the top-four race, with Arsenal’s trip to Tottenham looming on 12 May. Follow live updates from West Ham vs Arsenal below, following the conclusion of Chelsea’s trip to Everton.

West Ham vs Arsenal

Kick-off is at 4:30pm at the London Stadium

Tottenham beat Leicester to move into top four

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Cresswell, Fredericks; Rice, Noble; Lanzini, Fornals, Benrahma; Bowen

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Gabriel, Holding, Tavares; Elneny, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

West Ham United FC - Arsenal FC

FT: Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:58 , Dylan Terry

Richarlison’s second half goal is enough to give Everton all three points against Chelsea in their battle to avoid the drop.

Jordan Pickford made some incredible saves in that second half to keep the score at 1-0. A frustrating afternoon for Chelsea.

Everton now just two points behind Leeds and Burnley.

15:56 , Dylan Terry

Full-time: Everton win. Everton WIN.

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:56 , Dylan Terry

90+8 mins: Alli wins the ball back and Rondon charges upfield. He loses the ball but surely that is it?

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:55 , Dylan Terry

90+7 mins: Pickford lumps it into the stands as a supporter hides the ball under his jumper. Literally anywhere will do now.

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:55 , Dylan Terry

90+6 mins: YELLOW.

Mason Holgate goes into Kevin Friend’s book for time wasting.

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:54 , Dylan Terry

90+6 mins: The flag immediately goes up as the ball comes in from James. So poor from the Chelsea attackers.

60 seconds left.

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:53 , Dylan Terry

90+5 mins: Dele Alli’s first contribution is to foul Reece James midway inside the Everton half. Not clever. Chance for Chelsea to load the box.

Full-time: Tottenham 3-1 Leicester

15:52 , Dylan Terry

Kelechi Iheanacho pulled one back for Leicester late on, but Spurs have comfortably picked up a valuable three points at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:52 , Dylan Terry

90+4 mins: SUB! Everton run down the clock. Demarai Gray is replaced by Dele Alli.

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:51 , Dylan Terry

90+3 mins: CHANCE! Chelsea work a nice move into Alonso inside the area. He slides it to Kovacic and when the Croatian checks back onto his right foot, Pickford gets down to make a smart save.

The England number one has been sensational this afternoon.

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:50 , Dylan Terry

90+2 mins: Everton putting their bodies on the line to protect this lead. Every player on the pitch is inside the Everton half aside from Edouard Mendy.

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:49 , Dylan Terry

90+1 mins: Turns out Everton aren’t nearly there. Seven! Not sure where the officials got that much from.

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:48 , Dylan Terry

90 mins: Chelsea have the ball back. There will be SEVEN minutes of stoppage time.

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:47 , Dylan Terry

89 mins: Ziyech beats his man on the right and sends a deep cross in which Pickford has to tip away.

Everton then break as Gordon bursts down the left and tries his luck from a tight angle which Mendy has to turn behind for a corner. Everton will take that.

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:46 , Dylan Terry

88 mins: The corner is cleared and Gray ends up winning a throw for his team on the halfway line. It’s cheered like a goal has gone in.

Everton are nearly there.

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:45 , Dylan Terry

87 mins: Another chance for the hosts! Gordon takes on Silva and pulls the ball back for Rondon but it’s just behind the striker and he can’t get anything on it with a creative flick.

Chelsea then break as Pulisic bursts into the box but he can only earn his side a corner.

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:44 , Dylan Terry

86 mins: CHANCE FOR TWO! Everton go so close to killing the game. Holgate finds Doucoure and he turns it onto Gray on the edge of the area. The former Leicester man takes a touch before bending it towards the top corner but it’s a yard too high.

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:43 , Dylan Terry

85 mins: Mount whips a nice cross towards the edge of the six-yard box but Pickford gathers with no Chelsea attacker anywhere near him. Not enough threat through the centre for the visitors.

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:42 , Dylan Terry

84 mins: With the amount of attacking talent on display for Chelsea you feel they should have created more today. A couple of Pickford saves aside, the Toffees have kept them at arm’s length for large periods of the match.

That said, the visitors are well on top now. Loftus-Cheek sends a hopeful cross into the box which Iwobi chests back to Pickford.

YELLOW! Havertz then has an altercation with Mina, shoving him over and receiving a booking.

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:39 , Dylan Terry

82 mins: Loftus-Cheek finds Silva at the back post but his header back across goal is straight into the arms of Pickford.

Everton clinging on. It’s all Chelsea pressure now.

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:38 , Dylan Terry

80 mins: SUB! Richarlison has picked up a knock and trudges off the pitch. He is replaced by Salomon Rondon.

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:38 , Dylan Terry

80 mins: CHANCE! Pickford makes another good save. It’s Loftus-Cheek again who shrugs off a couple of challenges before letting fly and Pickford gets a strong arm to it to parry over the top.

Tottenham 3-0 Leicester (Son, 79)

15:37 , Dylan Terry

Spurs have wrapped up the points against Leicester at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Son has scored his second of the afternoon.

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:36 , Dylan Terry

78 mins: Ziyech whips a wonderful ball into the box but it evades everyone and Mykolenko turns it behind for a corner which Everton deal with.

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:35 , Dylan Terry

78 mins: Alonso tripped by Gordon midway inside the Everton half. Another chance for Chelsea to send a cross into the box. Hakim Ziyech is over it.

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:34 , Dylan Terry

76 mins: Everton have made 17 successful passes in the second half compared to 166 for Chelsea. Doesn’t matter though, all the Toffees want is the points today.

The home fans assist with the time wasting as they refuse to give the ball back to Mendy for a Chelsea goal kick.

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:33 , Dylan Terry

This was that breathtaking save from Jordan Pickford to keep the score at 1-0. Remarkable stuff.

WHAT A SAVE FROM PICKFORD! 🤯



Incredible reactions from the Everton stopper! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Emq0Cbm3Ow — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 1, 2022

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:32 , Dylan Terry

74 mins: Richarlison went down at the end of that phase of play and is now receiving treatment. Running the clock down?

West Ham vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups

15:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:31 , Dylan Terry

72 mins: Corner to Everton is initially cleared but as it comes back in it looks to have fallen to Richarlison before Silva scrambles it clear.

Still a threat from the hosts despite them retreating to a low block for much of this second half.

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:29 , Dylan Terry

71 mins: SUB! Allan replaces Fabian Delph.

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:28 , Dylan Terry

70 mins: Free-kick to Chelsea deep inside the Everton half on the left touchline. Alonso bundled over by Iwobi.

James sends a good ball into the box but Holgate powers a header away.

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:27 , Dylan Terry

69 mins: SUBS! Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic on for Cesar Azpilicueta and Timo Werner.

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:27 , Dylan Terry

68 mins: Chelsea searching for an equaliser as Everton continue to revert to their deep defensive block.

GOOD CHANCE! A good ball in from the right drops onto the head of an unmarked Havertz but his tame header drifts well wide. Had to do better.

Tottenham 2-0 Leicester (Son, 61)

15:25 , Dylan Terry

Tottenham have doubled their lead against Leicester and it’s Son Heung-min with the goal. The points look relatively safe for Spurs in that one.

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:24 , Dylan Terry

66 mins: Rudiger tries his luck from 25 yards out but it sails over the top. We know he can hit them, but not on this occasion.

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:23 , Dylan Terry

65 mins: Nothing comes from the VAR check. He was jumping for the ball when it hit him on the shoulder/top of the arm.

Would have been incredibly harsh.

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:22 , Dylan Terry

64 mins: Appeals for a handball on Reece James inside the Chelsea penalty area as he looked to control a cross from the left-hand side.

VAR having a look.

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:21 , Dylan Terry

63 mins: Everton suddenly defending desperately but here they come on the break!

Richarlison breaks down the left and sends a low ball into the middle which somehow Gray falls on without instead of turning it home.

There was a nudge from Silva on Gray but not enough for a penalty. The VAR check was swift.

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:19 , Dylan Terry

61 mins: AND AGAIN!

The subsequent corner deflects and finds its way through to Rudiger at the back post. The German looks destined to score but his close-range effort cannons back off Pickford’s face!

Now he is down and receiving a round of applause from the Goodison Park faithful.

How are Everton still in front?!

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:18 , Dylan Terry

60 mins: OH MY WORD! How are Chelsea not level?! How has Jordan Pickford kept that out?!

Mount shoots on the edge of the area and the ball hits BOTH posts before Azpilicueta tries to curl the ball into an empty net but Pickford is up on his feet incredible quickly to make a wonderful save!

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:16 , Dylan Terry

58 mins: Loftus-Cheek storms through the middle yet again and earns his team a free-kick. He has been the visitors’ standout player going forward so far today.

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:15 , Dylan Terry

57 mins: Richarlison chases a ball down the left channel and nips in ahead of Silva. The Brazilian defender brings his compatriot down and Everton have a free-kick in a dangerous position to deliver into the box.

Gordon takes... over everyone and out for a goal kick. Waste.

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:13 , Dylan Terry

55 mins: Chelsea probe for an equaliser but they simply cannot find a way through the lines. Azpilicueta is eventually challenged by Gray and the throw-in goes Everton’s way.

A huge roar from the Goodison crowd. They know how big this next 35 minutes is in their season.

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:11 , Dylan Terry

53 mins: Chelsea back on the front foot after going behind. Alonso sends a corner into the middle and Rudiger heads wide.

Everton now need to show that organisation they displayed in the first half. They have something to cling onto.

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:10 , Dylan Terry

The biggest goal of Everton’s season? Richarlison puts the hosts in front at the start of the second half.

DEADLOCK BROKEN! 💥



Richarlison picks the pocket of Azpilicueta on the edge of his own area and cooly slots the ball past Mendy! 😎 pic.twitter.com/P0VEFoeDi4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 1, 2022

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:09 , Dylan Terry

51 mins: In amongst all that chaos, I should stress it was Jorginho who came off for Kovacic, not Mount.

Anyway, what a start from Everton!

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

15:08 , Dylan Terry

49 mins: HUGE CHANCE FOR TWO!

Everton work the ball across the Chelsea box from a throw-in. It finds its way through to Mykolenko who fires over from 10 yards out!

Will they rue that chance?

GOAL! Everton 1-0 Chelsea (Richarlison, 47)

15:05 , Dylan Terry

47 mins: WOW!

A huge moment in Everton’s battle to avoid the drop! It’s a horrible moment for César Azpilicueta who is caught in possession by Richarlison on the edge of his own box. The Brazilian steadies himself before slotting the ball home cooly.

He picks up a flare and throws it off the pitch in celebration. MASSIVE.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

15:04 , Dylan Terry

46 mins: SUB! Chelsea made a change at half-time.Mateo Kovacic has come on for Jorginho.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

15:03 , Dylan Terry

46 mins: Back underway at Goodison Park. Let’s have some more chances from both sides please.

HT: Everton 0-0 Chelsea

14:55 , Dylan Terry

We don’t love to see it. But we do love to see it.

Everton vs Chelsea is getting HEATED! 🔥



A coming together between Mason Mount and Yerry Mina sparks a mass brawl in this tense match 👀 pic.twitter.com/vr0u64v22M — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 1, 2022

HT: Everton 0-0 Chelsea

14:49 , Dylan Terry

Half-time: Five yellow cards but no goals to speak of at the break.

An aggressive, combative half of football which Frank Lampard will be pleased with. Neither side have really threatened, but Chelsea are the team who have failed to register a shot on target.

Much to ponder for Thomas Tuchel, but Everton need more creativity in the final third if they are going to pick up a much-needed win here.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

14:47 , Dylan Terry

45+1 mins: Mount tries to slide Havertz in on the break. It doesn’t reach him but Mount was caught late by Delph and Chelsea have a free-kick.

YELLOW! Delph goes in the book for that tackle.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

14:46 , Dylan Terry

45 mins: Mykolenko wins a throw for Everton deep inside the Chelsea half. A second throw falls for Doucoure who tries his luck from the edge of the area but Silva is in the way.

A minimum of two minutes of stoppage time will be played.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

14:43 , Dylan Terry

44 mins: That was better from Chelsea. Loftus-Cheek links up with Mount in the midfield before charging to the edge of the box. He slides it to Werner who tries his luck but Coleman is across to block.

Alonso then has a pop at goal but another Everton body is in the way.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

14:42 , Dylan Terry

43 mins: Only one shot on target so far in this game and that has gone to Everton. For all of Chelsea’s possession, they have been limited to very little in front of goal.

Richarlison works his way into the box but his cross goes behind for a goal kick.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

14:41 , Dylan Terry

42 mins: James tries to slide a ball into Havertz but Holgate is across to smash it into the stands.

Chelsea then build again and Havertz tries to award himself a free-kick by falling on the ball and grabbing it with his hands. Kevin Friend having none of it. Free-kick goes Everton’s way.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

14:39 , Dylan Terry

40 mins: Such an intense atmosphere at Goodison Park as Richarlison hunts down the ball in the corner and gets there ahead of Rudiger. He then loses out though as Chelsea come forward.

You cannot fault the energy from Everton’s players. Whether it is headless running around or educated pressure is another matter altogether.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

14:38 , Dylan Terry

38 mins: YELLOWS!

HANDBAGS! Mount brings Mina down and then pushes him over. He goes in the book for his troubles. Azpilicueta then furiously goes head-to-head with Coleman as the two captains aggressively but heads.

Coleman and Azpilicueta also go in the book. Three cautions in the space of 60 seconds.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

14:35 , Dylan Terry

36 mins: Werner strays offside as Chelsea’s build-up play comes to an abrupt end. Pickford goes long with the free-kick and Everton are able to pin the visitors back into their own half.

Frank Lampard will take a goalless first half. Even though they have had very little of the ball, they have been able to restrict Chelsea to very few opportunities.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

14:33 , Dylan Terry

34 mins: Richarlison’s pass through to Doucoure is a poor one but Rudiger gets his feet in a mess and the Everton man gets to it. He pulls it back into the middle, only for Silva to hack it clear.

Gordon then charges forward and tries his luck from range but the ball is always drifting a couple of yards wide. Not a bad effort from the young Englishman though.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

14:31 , Dylan Terry

32 mins: Everton win the ball back momentarily but the pass to Richarlison is straight back with Rudiger. The first big groan rings out around Goodison.

Chelsea are pinning them in. The trend of the match is moving towards Chelsea being well on top.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

14:30 , Dylan Terry

30 mins: James does well to evade the challenge of Mykolenko and stand a cross up for Alonso but as the Spaniard brings it down Everton are able to pinch the ball away from him.

Everton are defending well. But they need to show more in the final third if they are going to have any hope of winning this game.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

14:28 , Dylan Terry

28 mins: Another PA announcement says the exercise they were carrying out has been completed. Far from it on the pitch though - still an hour to go.

Chelsea still have the ball. They have had nearly 80 per cent of possession over the last 10 minutes.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

14:26 , Dylan Terry

26 mins: Everton now firmly dropping into their deep defensive block as Chelsea probe for a way through. The visitors are forced all the way back to Mendy though as the home supporters applaud their team’s pressing.

Everton are going to have to cope with lengthy periods without the ball today.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

14:24 , Dylan Terry

24 mins: Gorgeous from Loftus-Cheek. A wonderful flick leaves the Everton midfield in his wake. He drives through the centre before laying it off to Mount. The England man looks for Havertz at the back post but Holgate is just there in front of him to crucially head clear.

Chelsea getting on top.

Tottenham 1-0 Leicester (Kane, 22)

14:23 , Dylan Terry

Elsewhere, Harry Kane has scored for Tottenham against Leicester in their pursuit of a top four place.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

14:22 , Dylan Terry

22 mins: The corner is cleared away at the front post and Everton are then awarded a free-kick in their own half as the hosts regroup.

Few PA announcements over the tannoy. A rather strange time to do them - mid-game.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

14:19 , Dylan Terry

20 mins: Mount with a couple of lovely deft touches to bring Chelsea clear - a flick with his foot and then a nice keepy-up with his head. The England international has been impressive so far.

Havertz slides the ball to James on the right and he earns the visitors a corner.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

14:18 , Dylan Terry

18 mins: YELLOW! First booking for the day goes the way of Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger. He brings down Coleman as the Everton captain charges down the right flank.

Gordon’s free-kick is shanked towards the back post and Havertz comfortably deals with it.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

14:17 , Dylan Terry

17 mins: The free-kick is taken by James but it’s straight into the arms of Pickford.

Everton then break up the other end of the pitch as Gray receives the ball inside the penalty area but his tame effort enables Mendy to safely get down and make a routine save.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

14:15 , Dylan Terry

16 mins: James and Jorginho play a neat one-two but the England man can’t quite control the return ball on the edge of the box.

Mount is then fouled 25 yards from goal as Holgate needlessly brings him down. Opportunity for Chelsea to load the box.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

14:14 , Dylan Terry

14 mins: The first lull in the game as Chelsea look to ride out the early pressure from the hosts. Thomas Tuchel would have known the hosts start fast at home.

The visitors are knocking the ball around, building up slowly. A lot of whistling from the raucous home crowd.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

14:11 , Dylan Terry

12 mins: Gray puts James under pressure and forces a throw-in deep inside the Chelsea half. Everton have shown a tremendous energy in the opening stages without really creating anything of note in front of goal.

A second throw sees Holgate send a long one into the box but Jorginho heads clear. It’s lofted back in and Mina goes down under pressure from Azpilicueta. The Everton fans call for a penalty but there was no real contact.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

14:09 , Dylan Terry

10 mins: CLOSE! Havertz goes down on the edge of the box after a challenge from Fabian Delph. Kevin Friend waves play on and the Everton players seem to have stopped. Mount picks it up and sends a dipping effort just over the top.

Not sure Pickford had that covered.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

14:07 , Dylan Terry

8 mins: Gordon delivers and Rudiger does well to head it clear of danger.

Havertz then loses possession in the corner as Doucoure bursts into the box but gets his footwork all wrong as Mendy is eventually able to gather.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

14:06 , Dylan Terry

6 mins: Rudiger slides a pass into Havertz but he can only knock it back to Alonso to avoid it rolling out of play. Alonso’s low cross is then easily dealt with.

Everton break forward and earn themselves a free-kick 10 yards inside the Chelsea half. Gordon over it again.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

14:04 , Dylan Terry

4 mins: Chelsea come forward for the first time but Gordon does well to win the ball back from Alonso as the Spaniard looks to charge into the Everton half.

The visitors eventually do settle down into their passing rhythm as boos begin to ring out around Goodison Park.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

14:02 , Dylan Terry

3 mins: Gordon tries to go keeper’s side but it’s a good few yards over and a few more wide of Mendy’s left-hand post.

Everton straight back on the ball from Chelsea’s goal kick though. The hosts starting positively.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

14:01 , Dylan Terry

2 mins: Blimey, what a fast start! Everton pump the ball forward and Loftus-Cheek brings Gordon down on the edge of the area inside the opening 10 seconds!

Chance for Everton. Gordon and Mykolenko over the ball.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

14:00 , Dylan Terry

1 min: We are underway at a rocking Goodison Park. What an atmosphere on Merseyside. But how long will it last?

Everton vs Chelsea

13:57 , Dylan Terry

Kick-off is just moments away!

Are you ready for a mouthwatering clash in the battle to avoid the drop? It’s becoming a desperate situation for Everton - one that for a neutral is only getting more and more intriguing.

Everton vs Chelsea

13:54 , Dylan Terry

A Championship ground next season? Scarcely believable, but that is the reality of the situation heading into this crunch clash at Goodison Park this afternoon.

(Getty Images)

Everton vs Chelsea

13:51 , Dylan Terry

Would Everton be the biggest club to ever drop out of the Premier League? You could certainly make a case for them being just that.

It would definitely be one of the biggest relegation shocks in Premier League history.

Everton vs Chelsea

13:48 , Dylan Terry

Just over 10 minutes until kick-off at Goodison Park. Huge gameday feel to Everton vs Chelsea. One you need to keep up to date with.

That’s where I come in.

Everton vs Chelsea

13:44 , Dylan Terry

A lot of talk about Everton, but what about Chelsea?

They are six points clear of Arsenal with five Premier League games remaining. But a defeat today and an Arsenal win at West Ham could see Thomas Tuchel start to worry about third place slipping through their fingertips.

He will want a result today to ensure that does not happen.

Lampard hails ‘incredible support'

13:40 , Dylan Terry

Everton boss Frank Lampard has praised the club’s supporters for turning out in their droves for today’s match.

Speaking after turning up at Goodison Park this afternoon, he said: “It is amazing, it is incredible support. It is important for the players to see that on arrival, to see what it means to the fans.

“Now it is up to us to give them something back.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Everton vs Chelsea

13:36 , Dylan Terry

A reminder that Everton are five points adrift of safety coming into this one. Burnley’s win yesterday means they are now on 34 points, with Leeds also on 34 and the Toffees down on 29.

They do have two games in hand, Frank Lampard’s men. But with just six league matches remaining (including this one) they cannot afford to pass up any opportunity to pick up points now.

They must start today.

Everton vs Chelsea

13:32 , Dylan Terry

Chelsea’s only away Premier League defeat of 2022 was against Manchester City at the Etihad in January.

They have had major problems at home, but on the road they remain a formidable proposition.

Everton vs Chelsea

13:28 , Dylan Terry

The Everton fans are ready for a relegation dogfight. Literally.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Everton vs Chelsea

13:23 , Dylan Terry

Everton have won one of the last four meetings between the two sides. That came in December 2020 when they edged a 1-0 win at Goodison Park.

The last two matches against Chelsea have ended in a 2-0 defeat and a 1-1 draw earlier this season when Everton’s youngsters ground out an impressive draw following the sacking of Rafa Benitez.

Everton vs Chelsea

13:18 , Dylan Terry

Lovely bit of subtext to today’s game at Goodison Park. Chelsea’s all-time leading goalscorer Frank Lampard comes up against his former side as he looks to help Everton to Premier League safety.

Lampard netted 211 goals for the West London club during a 13-year spell.

Team news for Tottenham vs Leicester

13:13 , Dylan Terry

Elsewhere, Tottenham look to get their top four challenge back on track at home to Leicester.

Here is the team news for that one.

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Emerson Royal, Bentacour, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Lucas Moura, Kane, Son Heung-min.

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas, Mendy, Soumaré, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Pérez, Daka.

Everton vs Chelsea

13:08 , Dylan Terry

What a seismic day this could be in the future of Everton Football Club. A defeat this afternoon would make them the overwhelming favourites to go down with just five Premier League matches remaining.

The atmosphere is building outside the stadium.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Team news

13:05 , Dylan Terry

And here is Chelsea’s starting line-up for today’s game.

Chelsea team to play Everton: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Alonso; Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek; Mount, Havertz, Werner.

Subs: Kepa, Chalobah, Sarr, Kovacic, Saul, Kenedy, Pulisic, Ziyech, Lukaku.

Team news

13:02 , Dylan Terry

Here is Everton’s starting XI today then.

Everton team to play Chelsea: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Mina, Mykolenko; Delph, Doucoure, Iwobi, Gray, Gordon; Richarlison.

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Keane, Allan, Calvert-Lewin, Davies, Branthwaite, Rondon, Dele.

Everton vs Chelsea

12:58 , Jamie Braidwood

Everton may be in the relegation zone but their fans are still right behind the team ahead of the visit of Chelsea. Incredible support before the match at Goodison Park.

(Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Tuchel looking forward to first meeting with Lampard

12:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Thomas Tuchel has revealed Sunday’s Goodison Park clash with Everton will be his first in-person meeting with Frank Lampard.

Tuchel’s Chelsea predecessor Lampard sent the German coach a good luck message when the former Paris St Germain boss took the Stamford Bridge helm in January 2021.

“He sent me a very kind, respectful message after I took over at Chelsea that meant a lot,” said Tuchel, of Lampard.

“I was a huge fan of him as a player and he is and will remain a legend at our club and this is a given.

Chelsea boss Tuchel looking forward to first meeting with Lampard

Lampard vows to stay at Everton even if club is relegated from Premier League

12:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Frank Lampard is determined to stay at Everton, even if they are relegated to the Championship, and has vowed to do everything in his power to take them back to where he believes they belong.

Everton have been ever-presents in the top flight since 1951 but are threatened with a first demotion in 71 years after dropping into the bottom three of the Premier League on Sunday.

They could be five points from safety before Lampard, who signed a two-and-a-half year contract when he was appointed in January, faces his former club Chelsea on Sunday.

But if they do go down, he wants to remain at Goodison Park and try and win promotion next season.

Frank Lampard vows to stay at Everton even if club is relegated

