West Ham vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Ben White was the headline absence from Arsenal’s starting lineup as they head to West Ham in Sunday’s crucial late kick-off.

With Tottenham beating Leicester earlier in the day, Mikel Arteta’s side have it all to do and will have to manage without England international White, who has not been risked while suffering with a tight hamstring.

Rob Holding is named alongside Gabriel in his place, while Takehiro Tomiyasu and Gabriel Martinelli are also in from the off.

David Moyes, meanwhile, made five changes to the side who lost to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League semi-final first-leg on Thursday, but still boasts a strong team.

Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen both start at the London Stadium.

With Spurs now above Arsenal in the Premier League table, the pressure is on.

With kick-off at 4.30pm BST, follow Standard Sport’s live blog for all the latest updates with Simon Collings providing expert analysis from the ground...

Kick-off: 4.30pm BST | London Stadium

Jarrod Bowen: We want to hurt Arsenal

16:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

“The games are coming thick and fast at the moment and obviously we’ve got massive games in Europe and also a massive game here on Sunday as well,” said Bowen.

“We’re just taking it one game at a time, so we’re focused on Arsenal today, then we’ll concentrate on Frankfurt on Thursday, which is what we’ve done all season.

“I’m excited about what’s to come. I get a bit nervous on the day of each match itself, but that’s only natural and I can’t wait to get out there on the pitch.”

(AP)

David Moyes’ miserable Arsenal record

16:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

Games: 37

Wins: 4

Win percentage: 10.81% (The worst in his career)

(REUTERS)

Granit Xhaka’s pre-match thoughts

16:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

💬 "We want to put them under pressure, to win the game, but we but we know how difficult it will be... hopefully we can go with three points back home."



🎙 Granit Xhaka #WHUARS pic.twitter.com/wwHuaRoYCg — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 1, 2022

Aaron Cresswell’s pre-match interview

15:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

🎙️ "It's a great opportunity to get back into that European spot that we want."



Aaron Cresswell says today's #PL clash against Arsenal is just as important as the upcoming second leg of the Europa League semi-final 👇pic.twitter.com/YcJRdPsyGc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 1, 2022

Simon Collings’ pre-match thoughts

15:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal injury update

15:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

🚨 Ben White misses out on today's matchday squad with a tight hamstring. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 1, 2022

Confirmed Arsenal lineup

15:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

📋 Today's lineup is in...



🇯🇵 Tomiyasu starts!

🇪🇬 Mo Elneny in midfield

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Nketiah leads the line



#️⃣ #WHUARS pic.twitter.com/KN8Vep8uYL — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 1, 2022

Confirmed West Ham lineup

15:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Declan Rice: Will he stay or will he go?

15:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

🗣️ "He reminds me of Michael Carrick"



Can Declan Rice fulfil his ambitions at West Ham? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/3Fyu2X9s3N — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 1, 2022

Piers Morgan believes Arsenal made a mistake not appointing Carlo Ancelotti

15:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

If Wenger had stepped aside after winning the FA Cup in 2013, and Arsenal had replaced him with Ancelotti, I suspect a lot of our pain could have been avoided. Most underrated manager in football history. https://t.co/LLVeAkTVRI — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 1, 2022

Tottenham two up against Leicester!

15:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

Fond West Ham memories

15:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

Two superb finishes to choose from...



❤️ for Lingard

RT for Zamora@UFLgame | #WHUARS pic.twitter.com/rGKnuqdTEO — West Ham United (@WestHam) May 1, 2022

The Arsenal players arrive

15:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

The boys are in the building... 🏟 #WHUARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 1, 2022

Chelsea behind at Goodison Park!

15:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

West Ham: A squad pushed to its limit?

15:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

West Ham are still alive in their Europa League semi-final tie, which is all that matters, but a flat and leggy performance against Eintracht Frankfurt last night suggests a long season may be catching up with David Moyes’ players.

At half-time in east London, West Ham appeared well-placed to take control of their first European semi-final in 46 years, despite conceding after just 48 seconds.

They had responded impressively to another setback in this competition, Michail Antonio cancelling out Ansgar Knauff’s early goal, and shown enough to suggest they could overpower Eintracht in the second half.

Instead, it was the visitors who came on strongest after the interval and the Hammers ended the night relieved to still have a fighting chance in the tie, despite Jarrod Bowen twice striking the woodwork, including with a spectacular overhead kick in stoppage-time.

Moyes made six changes from the weekend’s defeat to Chelsea, including the surprise return of centre-half Kurt Zouma, but you nonetheless wondered if West Ham were beginning to pay for a campaign spent fighting on two fronts, as they laboured against their zippy Bundesliga opponents.

You can read Dan Kilpatrick’s full report here.

(AFP via Getty Images)

The rebirth of Granit Xhaka

15:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Given the praise Arsenal’s young players have rightly received this season, Granit Xhaka has largely flown under the radar.

That is not usually the case with Xhaka, who has so often been a lightning rod for criticism during his time at Arsenal and at the centre of many a flashpoint.

This season, however, those moments have been few and far between. There was his red card at Manchester City in the opening month of the season and his sending off at Anfield in the Carabao Cup semi-final, but other than that Xhaka’s campaign has been largely incident-free by his standards.

On top of that, the 29-year-old has rediscovered his best form and he should head to West Ham on Sunday full of confidence, particularly after his excellent goal in last weekend’s win over Manchester United.

“I was dreaming of that because he deserves it,” said Mikel Arteta.

“If every fan, or individual spent five, ten minutes with Granit - or even two minutes is enough - they will understand the person that he is, the professional that he is and how much he cares about the club.”

You can read Simon Collings’ full insight here.

Xhaka Reacting to Fans When Coming Off (BT Sport)

Evening Standard score prediction

14:59 , Marc Mayo

Much will depend on what kind of team David Moyes fields here, given he rested several big names at Stamford Bridge last weekend with an eye on Frankfurt.

Arsenal should be poised to capitalise.

Arsenal to win 2-0.

14:52 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Nuno; Odegaard, Elneny, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

14:46 , Marc Mayo

Predicted West Ham XI: Fabianski; Johnson, Zouma, Cresswell, Masuaku; Noble, Rice; Coufal, Benrahma, Vlasic; Yarmolenko.

14:40 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal could have Takehiro Tomiyasu back in the starting line-up after he made his return from a calf problem as a substitute in the win over Man United, while Bukayo Saka is fit to start having shaken off the knock that forced his early departure in the same game.

Early team news

14:34 , Marc Mayo

David Moyes is facing a defensive injury crisis.

Craig Dawson is suspended after his red card against Chelsea last week and while Kurt Zouma returned way ahead of scheduled to face Frankfurt, he may not be risked again so soon with the second leg in mind.

How to watch

14:27 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Good afternoon!

09:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of West Ham versus Arsenal! Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST.

London Stadium hosts the finale of a big day in the race for Champions League football, so join Standard Sport for all the build-up, match action and reaction...